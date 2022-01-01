The Wurst Place imageView gallery

1000 Maine St

Windsor, IL 61957

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

7UP

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Mt Dew

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Flavor

$1.00

Water

Appetizers

2lb Pretzel

$20.00Out of stock

Pot Stickers

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Habanero Rangoon

$10.00
Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

Our Bavarian pretzel come with a mild queso dipping sauce and coarse-ground salt.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

We take take hard boiled eggs, deep fry the whites, then mix sweet sriracha mayo with the yolks and garnish with bacon.

Maple-Pepper Meat Skewers

Maple-Pepper Meat Skewers

$10.00

We thread a small chunk each of Black Forest ham, bratwurst, and slab bacon on skewers topping with a chunk of pineapple. Then brush on both sides of the skewers and sprinkle generously with coarsely ground black pepper and maple syrup and grill till perfection.

Onion Rings Appetizer

$10.00
Tater Kegs

Tater Kegs

$9.00

Prepared with buffalo chicken meat, these jumbo stuffed tater kegs are packed with shredded potatoes for savory bites.

Traditional Wings

$0.50

Lunch

Mac & Cheese Brat

Mac & Cheese Brat

$9.99

Mac N' Cheese makes a great combination with brats! You won't be disappointed!

Brie and Onion Jam Brat

Brie and Onion Jam Brat

$9.99

Perfect combo on an old favorite!

Ruben brat

$9.99

We nestle a haberano bratwurst and a couple slices of braised onion into the bun. Then we smother in swiss cheese sauce into the bun topped off with the Wurst kraut mixture.

Tex Mex Brat

Tex Mex Brat

$9.99

Roasted corn and pablano peppers with fresh jalapenos on top of the habenano brat. Tex Mex doesn't disappoint!

Go ahead... Do your Wurst

$9.99

Choose between a pork, German, or chicken brat. Then head to the Wurst Wingmen to "Do Your Wurst"!

The Well Hungarian

$9.99

Phu King Brat

$9.99

Mac N' Cheese Bowl

$9.99

Sides

No Side

1 Trip to Salad Bar

$3.00

Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings side

$3.00

Potato Salad

$2.50
Spicy Mac & Cheese

Spicy Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$2.50

Pizza

16" One Topping

$12.00

3 Little Pigs Pizza Lrg

$20.00

Sweet pulled pork BBQ, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, bacon & cheese brat, then drizzled with BBQ Ranch sauce.

Rueben Pizza Lrg

$20.00Out of stock

Homemade ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, sauerkraut, Polish Brat, red onion all on a 16" hand tossed crust.

Gyro Pizza Lrg

$20.00

Individual 1 Topping

$5.99

3 Little Pigs Individual

$9.99

Rueben Individual

$9.99Out of stock

Gyro Pizza Individual

$9.99

Monday Pizza Special

$7.99

Family Special

$25.99

Sandwiches

Benefit Meal

$10.00
All Beef Hotdog

All Beef Hotdog

$7.99

We take the classic quarter-pound all beef hotdog and grill it perfectly.

Beef-n-Cheddar

Beef-n-Cheddar

$9.99

A combination of our slow roasted roast beef layered with cheddar cheese servedon fresh italian bread.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.99

Da Spicy Bolt Burger

$11.99
Gyro

Gyro

$9.99

This gyro meat is the real deal. We grill it and lay it out in a pita pocket with roasted peppers, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce.

Homewrecker

$12.99
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.99Out of stock

We make our italian beef fresh daily in italian spices then each morning we shred it fresh. Served wet or with au jus on the side. Add giardiniera peppers for $1 more!

Italian Stallion

$11.99

This power couple consists of one char-grilled, flavorful Italian pork sausage topped with our home made, slow roasted Italian Beef. Topped with our oven roasted peppers for a powerful flavor combination! Add giardiniera peppers for $1 more!

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Philly Cheesesteak is a sandwich made with super thinly sliced sirloin steak, fire roasted onions and peppers, and swiss cheese. That simple combination is the original classic.

Pulled Pork

$9.99

Slow roasted sweet pulled pork topped with a honey BBQ sauce.

Stuffed Kartoffel

$7.99
The Szachnitowski

The Szachnitowski

$9.99

Real sausage, grilled to perfection, then topped with lots of yellow mustard and sliced grilled onions.

Wurst on Maine

Wurst on Maine

$11.99

Ground brat pattie, covered in a stout aioli sauce sandwhiched in a bun with corn relish and red onion.

Wurst OTW

$9.99

Choose this weeks special with a side!

Kid's Menu

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Personal Cheese Pizza

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 Maine St, Windsor, IL 61957

Directions

The Wurst Place image

