Wyld Child 13 S. Latah

No reviews yet

13 South Latah Street

Boise, ID 83705

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Griddle Burger
Sweet Potato Fries

Burgers

Griddle Burger

$6.99

house sauce, sweet onions, american cheese, and pickles

Wyld Style Burger

$7.99

bacon jam, black garlic dijonnaise, gruyere

Falafel Burger

$10.99

tomato, red onions, cucumbers, sprouts, herb tzatziki

Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$10.99

pickles, swiss, sweet onion, iceberg, malt vinegar aioli

Wyld Style Chicken

$11.99

peruvian spiced, aji verde, shaved cabbage, escabeche slaw

Salads

Wedge Salad

$11.99

baby iceberg, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bacon, fried capers, wylder ranch, garlic vin

Power Bowl

$10.99

brown rice, black beans, cherry tomatoes, shaved cabbage, pickled shallots, cilantro, aji verde

Simple Greens

$7.50

seasonal mixed greens, easter radish, fresh herbs, lemon & olive oil

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

choice of sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Pimento Dip

$8.00

served with housemade tortilla chips

Sauces/ Extras

Sd/ Ranch

$0.50

Sd/ Aji Verde

$0.50

Sd/ Fry Sauce

$0.50

Sd/ Malt Vinegar Aioli

$0.50

Sd/ Bacon Jam

$0.50

Sd/ Black Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Sd/ Garlic Vin

Sd/ Ketchup

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Side Chicken

$5.50

Beer

Western - Peak Juice IPA

$8.00

Veltins Pilsner

$6.50

Teton Seasonal / Dark Lager

$5.50

Best Day Kolsh N/A

$5.00

Wine

Canned Oregon Pinot Noir (375ML)

$10.00

Canned Archer Roose Bubbles (250ML)

$9.00

Canned Tangent Rose (375ML)

$10.00

BTL Diora

$35.00

BTL Rose

$28.00

BTL Boomtown

$35.00

BTL Conundrum

$30.00

BTL Cava

$28.00

RTD's

Tanqueray & Tonic

$8.00

Tanqueray Orange & Soda

$8.00

Two Chicks Vodka Cran

$8.00

44th Huckleberry Lemonade

$8.00

Morgenthaler Agave Paloma

$8.00

Morgenthaler Rum Punch

$8.00

Morgenthaler Gin Rickey

$8.00

Forth Bourbon Smash

$8.00

Cutwater Margarita

$8.00

Astoria Bloody Mary

$8.00

N/A Bev

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Fiji

$3.00

Bottled San Pellegrino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Limited Online-Ordering Now Available. Please schedule ahead! Come in and enjoy!

13 South Latah Street, Boise, ID 83705

