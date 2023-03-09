A map showing the location of The X Company 200 West Monroe StreetView gallery

The X Company 200 West Monroe Street

review star

No reviews yet

200 West Monroe Street

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

LVII Menu

N/A

Blood Orange, San Pelligrino

$2.50

Lemon, San Pelligrino

$2.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger Beer, Q Mixer

$2.00

Beer

Budweiser, 12 oz

$4.00

Bud Light, 12 oz

$4.00

Modelo Especial, 12 oz

$4.00

Blue Moon, 12 oz

$4.00

San Tan Hazy IPA, 12 oz

$5.00

Dragoon IPA, 12 oz

$5.00

Hard Seltzer/Juneshine

Mango, White Claw

$3.00

Black Cherry, White Claw

$3.00

Mango Daydream, Juneshine

$5.00

Passionfruit, Juneshine

$5.00

Classic Margarita, Juneshine

$5.00

Mule, Juneshine

$5.00

Wine

Sparkling

$5.00

Red

$5.00

White

$5.00

Spirits

Blanco, Casa Del Sol

Reposado, Casa Del Sol

Vodka, Tito's

Gin, Tanqueray

Rum, Bacardi

Rum, Captain Morgan

Rum, Ron Zacappa

Whiskey, Woodford Reserve

Whiskey, Makers Mark

Crown Royal

Scotch, Johnny Walker

Cognac, Hennessy

Scotch, Glenmorangie 10yr

Scotch, Coal Ila 12yr

TIPS

TIPS

LVII Bottle Service

Tables

6 Top

$2,500.00

8-10 Top

$5,000.00

18-20 Top

$10,000.00

Bottles

Champagne, Dom Perignon, 2012, 750mL

$1,900.00

Champagne, Louis Roederer, 2015, 750mL

$1,200.00

Vodka, Belvedere, 750mL

$650.00

Vodka, Absolut Eryx, 750mL

$650.00

Gin, Amass LA

$750.00

Don Julio, 1942

Clase Azul, Reposado

$1,700.00

Rum, Ron Zaccapa

$1,000.00

Whiskey, Crown Royal, 18 yr

$1,000.00

Whiskey, Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$2,500.00

Cognac, Hennessy XO

$2,100.00

Tequila Extra Anejo, Casa Del Sol

$1,400.00

TIPS (Copy)

TIPS

Smoothies / Cold Pressed Juice / Wellness Shots

Smoothies

Berry Smoothie

$8.00

Tropical Smoothie

$8.00

Green Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.00

Cold Pressed Juices & Wellness Shots

The Cleanup 2.0 (Probiotic)

$8.00

Chill Pill (Probiotic)

$8.00

Mermaid Lemonade (Probiotic)

$8.00

Master Cleanse

$8.00

Golden Boy

$8.00

Tropic Thunder

$8.00

Green Fiend

$8.00

Spa Day

$8.00

Shine Time

$4.00

G3 Fire Boost

$4.00

Protein Shakes

Matcha Man Vanilla Honey

$7.00

Coffee Bar

Coffee Beverages

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.00

White Chocolate Rose

$5.00

Shaken Espresso w/ Sweet Cream

$5.00

Coffee Cola

$5.00

Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Brown Sugar Oat Latte

$5.00

Chocolate Strawberry

$5.00

Syrups

Tea

Iced Peach Tea Lemonade

$3.00

Lavender Matcha

$5.00

London Fog

$3.00

Spring Fever Tea

$3.00

Chamomile

Peppermint

English Breakfast

Green

Earl Grey

Kiwi Pineapple Matcha

$5.00

Matcha

$4.00

Chai

$5.00

MatchaMan Protein Shake

$7.00

Milk

Whole

$3.00

Oat

$3.00

Almond

$3.00

Coffee After Dark

0

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Rum De Leche

$10.00

Carajillo

$8.00

Coffee Amaro

$10.00

N/A Beverage

Soda Pop

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

CBD Beverages

Mad Tasty

$5.00

Fruit Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Misc.

Celcius Peach

$4.00

Celcius Watermelon

$4.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Draft Kombucha

$4.00

Eldorado Water Bottle

$2.00

Hazlo

$6.00

Jarriotos Mineragua

$3.00

Odyssey Elixer Dragonfruit Lemonade

$5.00

Odyssey Elixer Orange Ginger

$5.00

Odyssey Elixer Passionfruit Guava

$5.00

Redbull

$4.00

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

$5.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

X Phoenix Daily

Next Level Apps

Chicken Taco

Cilantro crema, napa slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Short Rib Taco

Cilantro crema, napa slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Veggie Taco

Cilantro crema, napa slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Half Stack Nachos

Pickled red onion, black beans, jalepenos, salsa, cilantro crema, grilled lime

Flatbreads

The Crudite

Shaved Brussel sprouts, mushrooms, tomato, black olives and marinara

Chicken Pesto

Pulled chicken, confit tomato, spinach, basil pesto and fontina cheese

Pepperoni Supreme

Pepperoni, with fontina cheese, marinara sauce

The Build

Handhelds

X Burger

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and Swiss or cheddar

Chicken Sammy

Grilled or fried chicken breast with swiss cheese, herb aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun

Turkey Club

Herbed aioli, fresh baked bread, bacon, lettuce , tomato, avocado

Bowls & Wraps

X Bowl

Farro or Quinoa, Marinated Cucumber, Arugula, avocado, herb vin, roasted carrots and mushroom

Protein Bowl

Kale, quinoa or farro, avocado, chicken, sweet potato, brussel sprouts, toasted almonds and citrus vin

Sharables

Mediteranean Trio

Hummus, Baba Ganoush, banadurah harrah, pita chips

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Brussel sprouts, whole grain mustard, honey, bacon, cayenne

Shareables

Chips And Salsa

House made salsa roja and lime flavored tortilla chips

Fries

Salt, pepper and golden brown shoestring fries

Cajun Fries

Cajun seasoning and golden brown shoestring fries

Truffle Fries

Truffle salt, parmesan cheese, parsley and golden brown shoestring fries

Salad/Wrap

Caesar Salad

Romaine w/ Creamy anchovy dressing, parmesan, house made croutons and lemon zest

Apple Salad

Toasted almonds, dried cherries, feta cheese and white balsamic vin

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 West Monroe Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Garden Bar PHX
orange starNo Reviews
822 N 6th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Crescent Ballroom
orange star4.0 • 1,278
308 N. 2nd Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
The Rose Garden - The Rose Garden
orange starNo Reviews
101 N 1st Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Centrico - 202 N Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
202 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
orange star4.4 • 184
7 W MONROE ST Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Liar's Club
orange starNo Reviews
130 N Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston