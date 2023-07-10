Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Xperience

review star

No reviews yet

1454 Rockaway Parkway

Brooklyn, NY 11236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Xperience Beverages

Hot Beverages

Americano

$3.25+

Legacy Dark Roast Blend

$2.50+

Ambition Bright Roast Blend

$2.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Flat White

$4.75

Espresso

$2.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Milo Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Horlicks

$3.25+

Black Tea

$2.50+

Green Tea

$2.50+

Lemon Ginger Tea

$2.50+

Lemongrass Tea

$2.50+

Chai

$4.50+

Matcha

$4.50+

Cold Beverages

Iced Latte

$5.25+

Iced Americano

$3.95+

Iced Espresso

$2.75+

Shaken Espresso

$3.25+

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Iced Black Tea

$2.75+

Iced Green Tea

$2.75+

Iced Chai

$5.25+

Iced Matcha

$5.25+

Signature Xperiences

Snicker Latte

$7.25+

Iced Snicker Latte

$7.25+

Milo Latte

$6.50+

Iced Milo Latte

$6.50+

Salted Caramel Horlicks Latte

$7.25+

Iced Salted Caramel Horlicks Latte

$7.25+

Natural Fruit Smoothies

5-A-Side

$10.00+

Kiwi, Mango, Mandarin, Soursop, Watermelon and Pineapple Juice

Blasian Kash

$10.00+

Mango, Soursop, Pineapple, Ginger, Cherry and Lemonade

Xperience Berries & Citrus

$10.00+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Ginger and Orange Juice

Blue Skies

$10.00+

Mango, Pineapple, Seamoss, Banana, Blue Spirulina + Ginger Beer

Magic School Bus

$10.00+

Strawberry, Banana, Peach, + Apple Juice

Power Up

$10.00+

Beets, Spinach, Passion Fruit, Seamoss, Green Spirulina + Ginger Beer

Tropical Paradise

$10.00+

Pomegranate, Guava, Blueberries, Papaya, + Coconut Water

Xperience Protein Shakes

Cutting Protein

$10.00

Non-Fat Milk, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Sea moss, Ashwaganda Root, + Iso Pure

Bulking Protein

$10.00

Whole Milk, Peanut Butter, Sea moss, Milo Coco Powder, + Syntha-Mass

Plant Based Protein Shake

$10.00

Almond/Oat Milk, Seamoss, Spinach, Green Spirulina, + Naked Protein

Vitality Shots

Ginger Shot

$2.00

Hot Loose Leaf Tea Blends

SoReal

$2.75+

More Life

$2.75+

More Raztafari

$2.75+

Bacchanal Butterfly

$2.75+

Azure Mint

$2.75+

MajesTea

$2.75+

Iced Loose Leaf Tea Blends

SoReal

$3.50+

More Life

$3.50+

More Raztafari

$3.50+

Bacchanal Butterfly

$3.50+

Azure Mint

$3.50+

MajesTea

$3.50+

Misc. Beverages

Cup Of Water

$0.50

Cup of Alkaline Water

$1.00

Xperience Pastries & Food

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$3.50

Xperience our Cookies! This simple yet classic cookie will be The Best Chocolate chip cookie you’ve ever had. Large, Perfectly Buttery, Chocolatey and chewy. Sure to bring you down memory lane! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Chocolate , Vanilla Extract

Oatmeal Craisin Cookies (2)

$3.75

Xperience our Cookies! A Oatmeal raisin cookie with a Twist- Craisins! Raisin haters and Raisin lovers will adore this one. Moist and tender Oatmeal based dough with dried Cranberries, adding tart to the sweet and savory. So much flavor and texture you might need another! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Cranberry, Cinnamon, Vanilla extract

Peanut Butter Cookies (2)

$3.75

Xperience our Cookies! One of our personal favorites! Simplicity Is Key, and this Peanut Butter cookie is just that. Soft chewy & Peanut Buttery. A delicious source of protein. Amazingly satisfying for the sweet tooth with the consistent texture and flavor. Possible Allergens- Peanut/Nut, Eggs, Dairy

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$3.75

Xperience our Croissants! Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Brunch? All the above actually! Enjoy our Butter Croissant! Hand crafted in house, Crispy and flakey layers outside, soft and buttery inside. Go for Gold! Possible Allergens- Dairy, Yeast

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Xperience our Croissants! Try our classic Chocolate Croissant! Our Pan De Chocolate contains 72% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, wrapped with our famous in house croissant dough, baked to perfection! Possible Allergens- Dairy, Yeast, Chocolate

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Xperience our Croissants! Feeling Nutty?! Indulge in our Almond Croissant! Our in house made Butter croissant, stuffed with almond cream inside, Sliced almonds outside, Baked & finished with confection sugar! Richness and Creaminess in every bite! Possible Allergens- Dairy, Eggs, Almonds/Nuts

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.25

Xperience our Muffins! Our Classic Chocolate chip Muffin will never let you down! Nice and Moist muffin with rich chocolate chips. A treat for the whole family! Possible Allergens- Dairy, Eggs, Chocolate, Vanilla extract

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.75

Xperience our Muffins! Our Banana Nut Muffins are perfect for every occasion. Packed with smooth Banana flavor and Crispy walnuts. Leaving you with a Fresh, Rich and Fluffy taste. Possible Allergens- Walnuts/Nuts, Bananas, Dairy, Eggs, Cinnamon

Dulce De Leche Muffin

$4.50

Savory Pastries

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.75

Xperience our Savory Pastries! A delicious Breakfast at the palm of your hands! Our Egg & Cheese croissant is sure make your taste buds excited. Fluffy Eggs, with sharp cheddar cheese wrapped in our house made croissant dough. Topped with Everything Mix and baked to perfect! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Yeast, Everything Mix / Seeds

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.75

Xperience our Savory Pastries! A New York Breakfast Staple, with a twist! Try our Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant. Fluffy Eggs, Shredded Sharp Cheddar, & Diced Crispy Bacon Wrapped in our house made croissant dough. Topped with Poppy seeds & Baked to Perfection! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Yeast, Poppy Seed / Seeds

Chopped Cheese Croissant

$6.75

Spinach & Mozzarella Croissant

$6.75

International Empanada

$5.75

Xperience our Savory Pastries! Our International Empanada Aka Caprese Croissant brings together Flavor and Cultures with one pastry. Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato’s & Fresh Mozzarella are the Colors and flavors of Italy. Wrapped in our house made Croissant dough, which derives from French pastry. In the shape of a Empanada- a Hispanic dish. This was originally created in a Kosher kitchen, & is now shared with the world! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Yeast, Basil/ Pesto , Pine Nut/ Nuts , Tomato

Vegan

Vegan Butter Croissant

$3.75

Vegan Cheese Croissant

$4.25

Vegan Chorizo & Cheese Empanada

$6.75

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Vegan Brown Butter Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Vegan Snicker Muffin

$4.75

Vegan Cinnamon Bun

$4.75

Steak Taco

$6.75

Retail

Coffee By The Bag

1-lb Bag

$15.00

5-lb Bag

$55.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Name of the space is The Xperience, You come in to have an Xperience, & when You leave You say WOW! What an Xperience!

Location

1454 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11236

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bear Burgers - 8923 Flatlands ave
orange starNo Reviews
8923 Flatlands ave Brooklyn, NY 11236
View restaurantnext
The Bentley Club
orange starNo Reviews
1370 Ralph Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11236
View restaurantnext
Prime 623
orange starNo Reviews
1566 Ralph ave Brooklyn, NY 11234
View restaurantnext
The Monkey King
orange starNo Reviews
1329 Willoughby Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11237
View restaurantnext
BKLYN Blend - Livonia
orange starNo Reviews
601 livonia ave Brooklyn, NY 11207
View restaurantnext
Poprice Utica - 1140 Utica Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1140 Utica Ave Brooklyn, NY 11203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2142 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston