Taco Turkey Queso
Queso Blanco, Roasted Tomatoes, Poblano Peppers & Jalapeños with Taco-Ranch Tortilla Chips
Front Porch Nachos
Cheddar-Jack, Taco Turkey Queso, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Corn Pico, Chimichurri, Lime Crema
Buffalo Shrimp
Crispy Panko Shrimp, Frank's RedHot, Blue Cheese Ranch
TX Smothered Waffle Fries
Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, Queso, Cotija, Cilantro
Creamy Chicken Enchilada Soup
Sweet Corn, Chicken Tinga, Lime Crema, Cilantro
Good Ol' Cheese 'N' Cracker Plate
Summer Sausage, Deviled Eggs, Pimento Cheese, Smoked Ham, Candied Jalapeno Cream Cheese & Crackers
Big Tex Pulled Pork Sliders
Overnight Roasted Pork, Honey-Heat BBQ, Napa Slaw, Buttered Buns
Yard Bird Wings
Sweet & Spicy Sauce, Celery & Carrots, Summer Camp Ranch
Playground Snacks
Watermelon & Pineapple Wedges, Tajin Salt, Lime
Chips & Salsa
Taco-Ranch Tortilla Chips with House Roasted Salsa Roja
Green Stuff
McKinney Cobb Salad
Romaine, Turkey, Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Cheddar, Chopped Eggs, Corn Pico, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Southwest Ranch
Backyard Mixed Green Salad
Spinach & Arugula, Goat Cheese, Apples, Red Onion, Candied Pecans, Golden Balsamic
Basic Salad
Iceberg, Croutons, Sharp Cheddar, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Summer Camp Ranch
Southwest Caesar
Romaine, Monterrey Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Southwest Caesar Dressing
Trays & Tacos
The Yard Burger
American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Shredded Iceberg, Pickles & 33RG Sauce
Ma's Fried Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk-Brined & Hand-Breaded, TX slaw, Southwest Ranch & Honey Mustard
Backyard Burrito Bowl
Carne Asada, Cheddar-Jack, Corn Pico, Avocado, Mexi-Rice, Black Beans, Baja Sauce, Tostada Chips
Baja Chicken Tacos
Melted Cheddar-Jack, Black Beans, Corn Pico, Zesty Baja & Border Sauces, Flour Tortillas
Black Bean and Cheese Tostada
Black Bean Spread, Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Cotija, Cherry Tomato, Lime Crema
Blackened Mahi Taco Board
Cauliflower Elote, Tomatillo Salsa, Roasted Jalapeno, Corn Tortillas
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Chef's Chicken Wrap
Romaine, Corn Pico, Jack Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Fajita Chicken, Southwest Caesar Dressing
Church Street Club
Smoked Turkey, Avocado, Candied Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula, Havarti, Cholula Mayo, Griddled Sourdough
Del Mar Surf Tacos
Blackened Shrimp, TX Slaw, Mango, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Corn Tortillas
Pa's Country-Fried Ribeye
Black Pepper Cream Gravy, Garlic Green Beans, Smashed Redskin Potatoes
Sissy's Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Brined Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Pimento Cheese, Candied Jalapeños, Brioche Bun
The Yard Dog
1/4lb All-Beef Hot Dog, Cheddar, Yellow Mustard, Sport Pepper-Pickle Relish, Toasted Hawaiian Roll Bun
Veggie Burger
Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Aioli
Shrimp Po' Boy
Creole Remoulade, Classic Cocktail Sauce, Shredded Iceberg, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle
Sweets
Weekly Specials
Ma's Turkey Meatloaf
Red-skinned Smashed Potatoes, Garlic Green Beans, Black Pepper Gravy (Available Tuesday while supplies last)
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas Verde
Cheesy Green Chili Rice, Tex-Mex Refried Beans (Available Wednesday while supplies last)
Beer Braised Beef Pot Roast
Red-skinned Smashed Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, Pearl Onions, Beef Jus, Crispy Tobacco Onion Strings (Available Thursday while supplies last)
Fried Shrimp & Catfish Dinner
Hush Puppies, Waffle Fries, TX Slaw, Zesty Cocktail Sauce, Homemade Tartar Sauce (Available Friday while supplies last)
Kiddos
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheddar-Jack Cheese served with waffle fries or apple slices
Just-A-Burger
All Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bun served with waffle fries or apple slices
Mac N' Cheese
Served with waffle fries or apple slices
Grilled Cheese
TX Toast, American Cheese with waffle fries or apple slices
Kid Tenders
Kid Hot Dog
Sides
Blackened Salmon
Cauliflower Elote
Chip - Refill
