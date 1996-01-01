Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Yard

107 S Church Street

McKinney, TX 75069

Order Again

Getting Started

Taco Turkey Queso

$9.00

Queso Blanco, Roasted Tomatoes, Poblano Peppers & Jalapeños with Taco-Ranch Tortilla Chips

Front Porch Nachos

$16.00

Cheddar-Jack, Taco Turkey Queso, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Corn Pico, Chimichurri, Lime Crema

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy Panko Shrimp, Frank's RedHot, Blue Cheese Ranch

TX Smothered Waffle Fries

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, Queso, Cotija, Cilantro

Creamy Chicken Enchilada Soup

$5.00+

Sweet Corn, Chicken Tinga, Lime Crema, Cilantro

Good Ol' Cheese 'N' Cracker Plate

$16.00

Summer Sausage, Deviled Eggs, Pimento Cheese, Smoked Ham, Candied Jalapeno Cream Cheese & Crackers

Big Tex Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.00

Overnight Roasted Pork, Honey-Heat BBQ, Napa Slaw, Buttered Buns

Yard Bird Wings

$15.00

Sweet & Spicy Sauce, Celery & Carrots, Summer Camp Ranch

Playground Snacks

$8.00

Watermelon & Pineapple Wedges, Tajin Salt, Lime

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Taco-Ranch Tortilla Chips with House Roasted Salsa Roja

Green Stuff

McKinney Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Turkey, Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Cheddar, Chopped Eggs, Corn Pico, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Southwest Ranch

Backyard Mixed Green Salad

$14.00

Spinach & Arugula, Goat Cheese, Apples, Red Onion, Candied Pecans, Golden Balsamic

{33} Basic Salad

$6.00+

Iceberg, Croutons, Sharp Cheddar, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Summer Camp Ranch

Southwest Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Monterrey Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Southwest Caesar Dressing

Trays & Tacos

The Yard Burger

$15.00

American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Shredded Iceberg, Pickles & 33RG Sauce

Ma's Fried Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Buttermilk-Brined & Hand-Breaded, TX slaw, Southwest Ranch & Honey Mustard

Backyard Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Carne Asada, Cheddar-Jack, Corn Pico, Avocado, Mexi-Rice, Black Beans, Baja Sauce, Tostada Chips

Baja Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Melted Cheddar-Jack, Black Beans, Corn Pico, Zesty Baja & Border Sauces, Flour Tortillas

Black Bean and Cheese Tostada

$12.00

Black Bean Spread, Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Cotija, Cherry Tomato, Lime Crema

Blackened Mahi Taco Board

$16.00

Cauliflower Elote, Tomatillo Salsa, Roasted Jalapeno, Corn Tortillas

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Chef's Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Romaine, Corn Pico, Jack Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Fajita Chicken, Southwest Caesar Dressing

Church Street Club

$15.00

Smoked Turkey, Avocado, Candied Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula, Havarti, Cholula Mayo, Griddled Sourdough

Del Mar Surf Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp, TX Slaw, Mango, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Corn Tortillas

Pa's Country-Fried Ribeye

$23.00

Black Pepper Cream Gravy, Garlic Green Beans, Smashed Redskin Potatoes

Sissy's Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk Brined Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Pimento Cheese, Candied Jalapeños, Brioche Bun

The Yard Dog

$12.00

1/4lb All-Beef Hot Dog, Cheddar, Yellow Mustard, Sport Pepper-Pickle Relish, Toasted Hawaiian Roll Bun

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Aioli

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Creole Remoulade, Classic Cocktail Sauce, Shredded Iceberg, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

Henry's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Fresh-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Henry's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Chocolate Sauce

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Weekly Specials

Ma's Turkey Meatloaf

$16.00Out of stock

Red-skinned Smashed Potatoes, Garlic Green Beans, Black Pepper Gravy (Available Tuesday while supplies last)

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas Verde

$16.00Out of stock

Cheesy Green Chili Rice, Tex-Mex Refried Beans (Available Wednesday while supplies last)

Beer Braised Beef Pot Roast

$16.00Out of stock

Red-skinned Smashed Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, Pearl Onions, Beef Jus, Crispy Tobacco Onion Strings (Available Thursday while supplies last)

Fried Shrimp & Catfish Dinner

$16.00Out of stock

Hush Puppies, Waffle Fries, TX Slaw, Zesty Cocktail Sauce, Homemade Tartar Sauce (Available Friday while supplies last)

Kiddos

Quesadilla

$7.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheddar-Jack Cheese served with waffle fries or apple slices

Just-A-Burger

$7.95

All Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bun served with waffle fries or apple slices

Mac N' Cheese

$7.95

Served with waffle fries or apple slices

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

TX Toast, American Cheese with waffle fries or apple slices

Kid Tenders

$7.95

Kid Hot Dog

$7.95

Sides

Blackened Salmon

$8.00

Cauliflower Elote

$5.00

Chip - Refill

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Taco-Ranch Tortilla Chips with House Roasted Salsa Roja

Deviled Egg

$3.00

Fajita Chicken Breast

$7.00

Garlic Green Beans

$4.00

Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Jefe's Elote

$5.00

Mexi-Rice

$4.00

SD - Corn Tortillas

$2.00

SD - Flour Tortillas

$2.00

SD Apples

$4.00

SD Blackened Shrimp

$7.00

SD Carrots

$4.00

SD Carrots & Celery

$4.00

SD Celery

$4.00

SD Cole Slaw

$4.00

SD Crackers

$3.00

SD Grapes

$4.00

SD Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

SD Mac N Chz

$5.00

SD Pineapple

$4.00

SD SW Cesar

$5.00

SD Texas Toast

$2.00

SD Watermelon Slice

$4.00

Side - Chips & Queso

$4.00

Side - Queso

$2.00

Side - Salsa (No Chips)

$1.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Smashed Potatoes

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

SD Sour Cream

$1.00

SD Carne Asada

$5.00

SD Avocado

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Cup Salsa

$3.00

Hand-selected Spirits

33RG 1792

$14.00

33RG Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

33RG Codigo Reposado

$14.00

33RG Eagle Rare Single Barrel

$20.00

33RG Elijah Craig - Barrel Proof

$30.00

33RG High West Double Rye

$14.00

33RG Lip Service Rye

$10.00

33RG Milam & Green Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

33RG Milam & Green Rye

$12.00

33RG Sazerac Private Barrel Rye

$20.00

33RG Weller Antique 107

$25.00

33RG Weller Full Proof

$33.00

33RG Whistlepig 10yr

$20.00

33RG Whistlepig 15yr

$75.00

33RG Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$10.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Peach

$10.00

Grey Goose Strawberry

$10.00

Grey Goose Watermelon

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Nue

$8.00

Skyy

$9.00Out of stock

Stoli Elite

$12.00Out of stock

Svedka Cherry Limeade

$8.00

Svedka Strawberry

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Vanilla Vodka

$9.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Western Son Blueberry

$9.00

Western Son Cucumber

$9.00

Western Son Peach

$9.00

Western Son Raspberry

$9.00

Gin/Scotch

Well Gin

$7.00

Western Son Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Ford's

$9.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Balvenie Caribbean

$20.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Oban 14

$18.00Out of stock

Yamazaki 12

$40.00

Dewars 12

$15.00

Dewars White

$12.00

Muckley Muck

$60.00

Johnnie Blue

$80.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling's Dark

$8.00Out of stock

Malibu

$8.00

Rum Haven

$8.00Out of stock

Real McCoy 3yr

$9.00Out of stock

Real McCoy 5yr

$10.00Out of stock

Real McCoy 12yr

$11.00Out of stock

Tequila

1800 Millenio

$35.00

21 Jal & Cuc

$9.00

33RG Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

512 Anejo

$12.00

512 Blanco

$9.00

512 Reposado

$10.00

818 Anejo

$14.00

818 Blanco

$10.00

818 Repo

$12.00

Amaras Joven

$10.00

Amaras Repo

$12.00

Amaras Verde

$8.00

Azunia Black

$20.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$50.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$16.00

Casa Noble Ex Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Chaquira Anejo

$20.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$85.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$40.00

Clase Azul Plata

$18.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$27.00

Clase Azul Ultra Anejo

$250.00

Codigo Extra Anejo

$50.00

Codigo Rosado Repo

$14.00

Corazon Extra Anejo

$22.00

Corazon Reposado

$12.00

Corralejo Extra Anejo

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

El Tesoro Paradis

$23.00

Espolon Anejo

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00

Grand Mayan Blanco

$15.00

Herradura Supreme

$65.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Hussong Platinum

$12.00

Hussong Reposado

$10.00

Ilegal Anejo

$16.00

Ilegal Joven Mezcal

$10.00

Ilegal Repo

$13.00

Insolito Anejo

$13.00

Insolito Anejo

$14.00

Insolito Blanco

$10.00

Insolito Repo

$12.00

Insolito Repo

$12.00

Jose Cuervo La Familia

$35.00

Los Azulejos

$18.00

Maestro Dobel

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Blanco

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Repo

$12.00

Ocho Plata

$10.00

Patron Ex Anejo

$15.00

Patron Roca Repo

$20.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Siete Blanco

$10.00

Socorro Anejo

$14.00

Socorro Blanco

$10.00

Socorro Reposado

$12.00

Soledad 13yr

$150.00

Soledad 8yr

$27.00

Teremana Anejo

$13.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Repo

$12.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Whiskey #-L

1792 Full Proof

$11.00

33RG Eagle Rare Single Barrel

$20.00

Angel Envy Cask

$25.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$18.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$22.00

Baker's 13 year

$20.00

Balcones

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden 10yr

$12.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$10.00

Belfour

$14.00

Bibb & Tucker

$13.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Blanton's Gold

$50.00Out of stock

Blood Oath

$40.00

Bookers

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bushmill's

$7.00

Copper Tongue 16yr

$34.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Eagle Rare 17 year

$133.00Out of stock

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$25.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$25.00

Elijah Craig 18yr

$40.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$20.00

Elijah Craig Single Barrel

$10.00

Elmer T Lee

$25.00

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$11.00

Four Roses - Sm Batch

$11.00

Garrison Bros Cowboy

$30.00

George T Stagg

$40.00

Henry McKenna 10yr

$17.00

High West American Bourbon

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

High West Rendezvous

$16.00

High West Yippee Ki Ya

$17.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$16.00

Jim Beam

$7.00Out of stock

Kentucky Spirit

$17.00

Knob Creek 25yr

$40.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$12.00

Kooper Family Rye

$11.00

Little Book

$45.00

Longbranch

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

High West Midwinter Dram

$65.00

Whiskey M-Z

33 RG Sazerac 6yr Rye

$20.00

33RG Milam & Green Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

33RG Milam & Green Rye

$12.00

33RG Weller Antique 107

$25.00

33RG Weller Full Proof

$33.00

33RG Whistlepig 10yr

$20.00

33RG Whistlepig 15yr

$75.00

33RG Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

Bardstown Discovery Bourbon

$30.00

Bardstown Fusion Bourbon

$15.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Michter's 10 yr Bourbon

$35.00

Michter's Toasted Barrel

$30.00

Old Fitz 11yr

$30.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Old Forrester BDay

$50.00

Orphan Barrel Rhetoric

$60.00

Orphan Barrle Muckety Muck

$60.00

Pappy 10yr

$75.00

Pappy 12 year

$100.00

Pappy 15 yr

$125.00

Peerless Rye

$22.00

Powers

$8.00

Rare Breed

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Rock Hill Farms

$14.00

Rowan Bourbon

$14.00

Russell's 6yr Rye

$11.00

Russell's Bourbon

$12.00

S&C Bad Sweater

$10.00

S&C Burning Chair

$10.00

S&C Second Glance

$10.00

Samurai Scientist

$130.00

Saz 18yr

$125.00

Stagg Jr.

$25.00

Starward

$10.00

Stranahan

$10.00

Teeling

$8.00

Thomas Handy

$80.00

Thomas Handy Rye

$45.00

TX Blended

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Weller 12 year

$30.00

Weller CYPB

$75.00

Weller Reserve

$12.00

Weller Single Barrel

$25.00

Whistlepig 18yr

$100.00

Whistlepig Bespoke

$20.00

Whistlepig Boss Hogg

$125.00

Whistlepig Old World

$20.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Willett 4yr Rye

$15.00

Willett Bourbon

$15.00

William Larue Weller

$125.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00Out of stock

Aperol

$7.00

Apple Schnapps

$5.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Disarrono

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Gran Gala

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Italicus

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rum Chata

$6.00Out of stock

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Skrewball

$8.00

St Germain

$8.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Double Vodka

DBL Deep Eddy Cran

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$11.50

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby

$11.50

DBL Grey Goose

$12.50

DBL Nue

$11.50

DBL Skyy

$12.50

DBL Stoli Elite

$13.50

DBL Svedka Strawberry

$12.50

DBL Tito's

$12.50

DBL Well Vodka

$10.50

DBL Western Son Blueberry

$11.50

DBL Western Son Cucumber

$11.50

DBL Western Son Peach

$11.50

DBL Western Son Raspberry

$11.50

Double Gin/Scotch

DBL Well Gin

$10.50

DBL Western Son Gin

$11.50

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$12.50

DBL Ford's

$10.50

DBL Hendricks

$13.50

DBL Tanqueray

$12.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$15.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.50

DBL Macallan 12yr

$18.50

DBL Oban 14

$21.50

DBL Dewars 12

$16.50

Double Rum

DBL Well Rum

$10.50

DBL Bacardi

$11.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.50

DBL Gosling's Dark

$11.50

DBL Malibu

$11.50

DBL Rum Haven

$11.50

DBL Real McCoy 3yr

$12.50

DBL Real McCoy 5yr

$13.50

DBL Real McCoy 12yr

$14.50

Double Tequila

DBL Well Tequila

$10.50

DBL 512 Blanco

$12.50

DBL 512 Reposado

$13.50

DBL 512 Anejo

$15.50

DBL Casa Noble Reposado

$17.50

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$13.50

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$15.50

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$19.50

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$16.50

DBL Casa Noble Anejo

$19.50

DBL Codigo Rosado Repo

$17.50

DBL Corazon Reposado

$15.50

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$16.50

DBL Espolon Blanco

$13.50

DBL Espolon Reposado

$15.50

DBL Espolon Anejo

$17.50

DBL Fortaleza Blanco

$17.50

DBL Fortaleza Reposado

$19.50

DBL Hussong Platinum

$15.50

DBL Hussong Reposado

$13.50

DBL Maestro Dobel

$13.50

DBL Ocho Plata

$13.50

DBL Patron Silver

$16.50

DBL Siete Blanco

$13.50

DBL Socorro Blanco

$13.50

DBL Socorro Reposado

$15.50

DBL Socorro Anejo

$17.50

Double Whiskey #-L

DBL 1792 Full Proof

$14.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$13.50

DBL Basil Hayden 10yr

$15.50

DBL Basil Hayden Rye

$13.50

DBL Blantons

$37.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$13.50

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$13.50

DBL Bulleit Rye

$13.50

DBL Bushmill's

$10.50

DBL Crown Royal

$12.50

DBL Elijah Craig Single Barrel

$13.50

DBL Evan Williams Single Barrel

$16.50

DBL Four Roses - Sm Batch

$16.50

DBL High West American Bourbon

$15.50

DBL Jack Daniel's

$11.50

DBL Jameson

$11.50

DBL Jim Beam

$10.50

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$15.50

DBL Knob Creek Single Barrel

$15.50

DBL Kooper Family Rye

$14.50

DBL Longbranch

$14.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.50

Double Whiskey M-Z

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.50

DBL Makers Mark

$14.50

DBL Milam & Green Bourbon

$15.50

DBL Milam & Green Rye

$15.50

DBL Old Forester

$13.50

DBL Rare Breed

$14.50

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$12.50

DBL Rock Hill Farms

$17.50

DBL Rowan Bourbon

$17.50

DBL Russell's 6yr Rye

$14.50

DBL Russell's Bourbon

$15.50

DBL S&C Bad Sweater

$13.50

DBL S&C Burning Chair

$13.50

DBL S&C Second Glance

$13.50

DBL Starward

$13.50

DBL Stranahan

$13.50

DBL TX Blended

$13.50

DBL Weller Antique 107

$13.50

DBL Weller Reserve

$15.50

DBL Whistlepig Piggyback

$15.50

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$11.50

DBL Woodford Double Oak

$15.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$13.50Out of stock

Double Cordials

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.50

DBL Aperol

$10.50

DBL Campari

$10.50

DBL Gran Gala

$10.50

DBL Cointreau

$10.50

DBL Drambuie

$10.50

DBL Frangelico

$10.50

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$10.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$11.50

DBL Jagermeister

$10.50

DBL Kahlua

$10.50

DBL Licor 43

$10.50

DBL Bailey's

$10.50

DBL Fireball

$9.50

DBL Rumplemintz

$10.50

DBL Rum Chata

$9.50

DBL Butterscotch Schnapps

$9.50

DBL Peach Schnapps

$9.50

DBL Skrewball

$11.50

DBL St Germain

$11.50

DBL Apple Schnapps

$9.50

DBL Italicus

$10.50

DBL Tuaca

$10.50

DBL Amaretto

$10.50

DBL Disarrono

$10.50

DBL Chambord

$10.50

Specialty Cocktails

Well Water

$13.00

Serita - Frozen

$13.00

Perl Frose

$13.00

Yard Smash

$13.00Out of stock

Serita - Rocks

$13.00

Backyard Punch

$13.00

Watermelonade

$13.00

Honeysuckle

$13.00

Church St Old Fashioned

$15.00

Swirl

$13.00

Titos Well Water

$13.00

Yard Bloody

$13.00

Titos Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

R&D Hot Drink

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Gatorade Shot

$8.00

Green T Shot

$8.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Royal F**K

$8.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Draft Beer

#1 Miller Lite

$6.00

#2 Dallas Blonde

$7.00

#3 Shiner Bock

$6.00

#4 Dos Equis

$7.00

#5 Michelob Ultra

$6.00

#6 Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

#7 Modelo Especial

$6.00

#8 Tupp's Juice Pack

$7.00

#9 Sunny Little Thing

$7.00

#10 Half Life Ipa

$7.00

#11 Avery White Rascal

$7.00

#12 Yuengling

$7.00

Canned Beer

Austin Eastciders Super Dry

$7.00

Bishop Crackberry Cider

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Community Mosaic IPA

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka Soda

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime Vodka Soda

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Vodka Soda

$9.00

High Noon Seltzer

$9.00

Lonestar

$5.00

Martin House Best Maid Pickle

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Texas Select

$5.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Tupps National Standard

$7.00

Watermelon Cider

$5.00

White Claw Seltzer

$6.00

Red by the GLS

GLS Diora Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

GLS The Show Malbec

$13.00

GLS Palisades Red Blend

$12.00

GLS House Cabernet

$8.00

GLS House Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Joel Gott Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Seaglass Cabernet

$15.00

GLS Murphy Goode Merlot

$10.00

GLS Red Sangria

$9.00

GLS White Sangria

$9.00

Red by the BTL

BTL Murphy Goode Merlot

$38.00

BTL Diora Pinot Noir

$46.00Out of stock

BTL Joel Gott Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL The Show Malbec

$50.00

BTL Palisades Red Blend

$46.00

BTL Seaglass Cabernet

$58.00

White by the GLS

GLS Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Charles & Charles Rose

$10.00

GLS Stoneleigh Sauv. Blanc

$12.00

GLS William Hill Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Meiomi Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS Ruffino Prosecco

$10.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS House Sparkling

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

GLS Red Sangria

$9.00

GLS White Sangria

$9.00

White by the BTL

BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Charles & Charles Rose

$38.00

BTL Stoneleigh Sauv. Blanc

$46.00

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL Meiomi Chardonnay

$58.00

N/A Beverages

Water - Free!

Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00

Arnie Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pinea