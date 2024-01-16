The YARD at Corktown
1375 Michigan Avenue
Detroit, MI 48226
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
No time for giant beer pong under the stars? Try a little taste of the YARD to go. Good food for great times.
food
shares/salads/sides
na beverage
- coffee$3.50
- ginger beer$5.00
- Red Bull$7.00
- Red Bull sugarfree$7.00
- grapefruit juice$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- cranberry juice$3.50
- pineapple juice$3.50
- orange juice$3.50
- iced tea$3.50
- lemonade$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- ginger ale$3.00
- tonic & bitter$4.00
- tonic$3.50
- root beer, FAYGO$2.00
- rock & rye, FAYGO$2.00
- orange, FAYGO$2.00
- red pop, FAYGO$2.00
retail
retail: soft goods
- baseball-sleeved t-shirt, 'Unicorn,' white w/black, 2XL$25.00
- baseball-sleeved t-shirt, 'Unicorn,' white w/black, L$25.00
- baseball-sleeved t-shirt, 'Unicorn,' white w/black, M$25.00
- baseball-sleeved t-shirt, 'Unicorn,' white w/black, S$25.00
- baseball-sleeved t-shirt, 'Unicorn,' white w/black, XL$25.00
- baseball-sleeved t-shirt, 'Unicorn,' white w/black, XS$25.00
- beanie, The YARD$25.00
- crewneck, 'Touched Tips,' sand dune, 2XL$25.00
- crewneck, 'Touched Tips,' sand dune, 3XL$25.00
- crewneck, 'Touched Tips,' sand dune, L$25.00
- crewneck, 'Touched Tips,' sand dune, M$25.00
- crewneck, 'Touched Tips,' sand dune, S$25.00
- crewneck, 'Touched Tips,' sand dune, XL$25.00
- crewneck, 'Touched Tips,' teal, 2XL$25.00
- crewneck, 'Touched Tips,' teal, L$25.00
- crewneck, 'Touched Tips,' teal, M$25.00
- crewneck, 'Touched Tips,' teal, S$25.00
- crewneck, 'Touched Tips,' teal, XL$25.00
- G640 DGH, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Unicorn,' grey 2XL$20.00
- G640 DGH, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Unicorn,' grey, 3XL$20.00
- G640 DGH, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Unicorn,' grey, L$20.00
- G640 DGH, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Unicorn,' grey, M$20.00
- G640 DGH, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Unicorn,' grey, S$20.00
- G640 DGH, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Unicorn,' grey, XL$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, 'Tiger,' antique cherry red, 2XL$25.00
- G640, t-shirt, 'Tiger,' antique cherry red, 3XL$25.00
- G640, t-shirt, 'Tiger,' antique cherry red, L$25.00
- G640, t-shirt, 'Tiger,' antique cherry red, M$25.00
- G640, t-shirt, 'Tiger,' antique cherry red, S$25.00
- G640, t-shirt, 'Tiger,' antique cherry red, XL$25.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Crossed Axes,' dark grey heather, 2XL$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Crossed Axes,' dark grey heather, 3XL$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Crossed Axes,' dark grey heather, L$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Crossed Axes,' dark grey heather, M$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Crossed Axes,' dark grey heather, S$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Crossed Axes,' dark grey heather, XL$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Just Do That,' black, 2XL$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Just Do That,' black, 3XL$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Just Do That,' black, L$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Just Do That,' black, M$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Just Do That,' black, S$20.00
- G640, t-shirt, crewneck, 'Just Do That,' black, XL$20.00
- JA8830, hoodie, 'DET AXE,' red hockey, 2XL$65.00
- JA8830, hoodie, 'DET AXE,' red hockey, 3XL$65.00
- JA8830, hoodie, 'DET AXE,' red hockey, L$65.00
- JA8830, hoodie, 'DET AXE,' red hockey, M$65.00
- JA8830, hoodie, 'DET AXE,' red hockey, S$65.00
- JA8830, hoodie, 'DET AXE,' red hockey, XL$65.00
- sweatshirt, crewneck, 'Unicorn,' grey and red, 2XL$40.00
- sweatshirt, crewneck, 'Unicorn,' grey and red, L$40.00
- sweatshirt, crewneck, 'Unicorn,' grey and red, M$40.00
- sweatshirt, crewneck, 'Unicorn,' grey and red, S$40.00
- sweatshirt, crewneck, 'Unicorn,' grey and red, XL$40.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'DET AXE,' grey, 2XL$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'DET AXE,' grey, 3XL$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'DET AXE,' grey, L$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'DET AXE,' grey, M$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'DET AXE,' grey, S$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'DET AXE,' grey, XL$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'Throne,' black, 2XL$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'Throne,' black, L$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'Throne,' black, M$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'Throne,' black, S$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'Throne,' black, XL$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'Throne,' white, 2XL$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'Throne,' white, L$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'Throne,' white, M$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'Throne,' white, S$20.00
- t-shirt, crewneck, 'Throne,' white, XL$20.00
- t-shirt, ringer, 'Tiger,' white, 2XL$25.00
- t-shirt, ringer, 'Tiger,' white, 3XL$25.00
- t-shirt, ringer, 'Tiger,' white, L$25.00
- t-shirt, ringer, 'Tiger,' white, M$25.00
- t-shirt, ringer, 'Tiger,' white, S$25.00
- t-shirt, ringer, 'Tiger,' white, XL$25.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Corktown's entertainment destination.An entertainment venue filled with delicious food, cornhole, over 500 games & Detroit axe throwing.
Location
1375 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226
© 2024 Toast, Inc.