The Yarde Tavern Enfield Enfield CT

1658 King St
Enfield, CT 06082
Popular Items
Appetizers
Half Tenders
A half pound of house made freshly breaded chicken tenders
10 Wings
20 Wings
Calamari
Tossed with olive oil, garlic, cherry peppers, capers, scallions and parmesan cheese
Fried Mozzarella
Hand breaded fresh mozzarella rounds with marinara, roasted tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic reduction
Fried Pickles
Crunchy fried pickles with hot cherry peppers, dusted with parmesan cheese and served with our own house-made ranch dressing
Full Tenders
A full pound of house made freshly breaded chicken tenders
Loaded Tater Tots
Smothered with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, scallions, and topped with sour cream
Ultimate Nachos
House-made seasoned tortilla chips, shredded cheddar jack cheese, Pico De Gallo, black olives, sliced jalapeños, and green onions. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole $2, Chili, Chicken or Pulled Pork $3 each
Pretzel
Giant pretzel baked with sea salt and served with spicy brown mustard and cheese sauce
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, and parmesan cheese. Served with warm pita chips
Southwest Chicken Spring Rolls
Spiced chicken, black beans, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, spinach and red peppers, deep fried in a crispy wonton wrapper. Served with avocado ranch and sriacha aioli.
Quesadilla
Your choice of grilled chicken, or crispy Buffalo chicken, with shredded cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, and green onions. Served with Salsa and sour cream. Add Pulled Pork $2, add guacamole $2
Salads
Apple Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced apples, dried cranberries, cucumbers, sliced almonds, and crumbled goat cheese. Tossed in our sherry vinaigrette dressing
Buffalo Salad
Mild buffalo chicken tenders, romaine, mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato, and roasted red peppers tossed our ranch dressing
Chop Chop
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, black olives, chick peas, dried cranberries, diced cucumbers, roasted tomato and crumbled bleu cheese. Tossed in our herb vinaigrette dressing. Add Chicken $5, Shrimp or Steak $6, Salmon $7
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg, and onion. With your choice of dressing.
Large Caesar
Crisp romaine, tossed with Tuscan Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese
Large House Salad
Mix of field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with carrots, chopped egg, cucumbers, tomato, shredded cheddar jack cheese and croutons.
Small Caesar
Crisp romaine, tossed with Tuscan Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese
Small House Salad
Mix of field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with carrots, chopped egg, cucumbers, tomato, shredded cheddar jack cheese and croutons.
Soups
Entrees
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken, roasted red peppers, garlic, fresh basil, broccoli, and parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce over penne pasta
Fish n Chips
Hand battered cod fillets, tavern slaw, tarter sauce and French fries
Loaded Yarde Chicken
Twin grilled chicken breasts, smothered with cheddar jack cheese, bacon and green onions. Served on top of our house mashed potatoes and broccoli.
Chipolte Cheddar Mac n Cheese
Chipotle cheese sauce, with chopped bacon and diced tomatoes. Tossed with cavatappi pasta. Baked with cheddar jack cheese and herb panko bread crumbs. Add grilled, buffalo, or blackened chicken $4 Pulled pork $4, Grilled or Blackened Shrimp $6
Classic Tavern Meatloaf
Mom's recipe, baked and served with brown gravy, mashed potatoes and today's vegetable.
Pan-Seared Atlantic Salmon
Sautéed with olive oil, fresh herbs, served with rice and today's vegetable
Top Sirloin
A choice 10oz petite cut. Served with mashed potatoes and todays vegetable. Add sautéed mushrooms or caramelized onions for $1.99
Yarde Parm
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, our house made fried mozzarella, parmesan cheese, basil pesto an balsalmic glaze on a bed of penne pasta
Zoodles
Bourbon Tips
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried chicken breast with your choice of wing sauce. Topped with Monterey jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of our bleu cheese dressing on a warm brioche bun and French fries
Cheese Steak
A half pound of steak, or chicken with sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms, topped with American cheese on a grilled grinder roll. Great as a wrap!
Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce tomato, and Monterey cheese on a warm brioche bun.
Reuben
Choice of half pound of Boars Head corned beef, oven roasted turkey or navel pastrami, on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing.
Asian Crunch Wrap
Fried chicken strips, tossed in our spicy Asian sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with tavern slaw, scallions, crunchy wontons and grilled in the Panini press.
Grilled Cheese Meatloaf Sandwich
Traditional grilled cheese with a twist! Grilled sourdough bread with American cheese and mom's meatloaf. Served with a side of gravy and French fries
Mediterranean Wrap
Grilled chicken or veggie burger, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, hummus and our herb vinaigrette in a Panini pressed tomato wrap,
Black Pastrami Brisket
A half pound of Boars Head navel pastrami shaved thin, steamed with spicy brown mustard and Swiss cheese, piled high on grilled rye bread.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork cheddar cheese, tavern slaw, sliced pickles and BBQ sauce on a grilled grinder roll.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk breaded chicken breast, topped with roasted red peppers, basil pesto mayonnaise, lettuce and American cheese on a grilled grinder roll.
Tuna Melt
Solid white albacore tuna on grilled sourdough bread with American cheese and tomato.
Turkey Club Wrap
A half pound of Boars Head oven roasted Turkey, Monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers, and sriracha aioli in a grilled flour tortilla wrap.
Sides
Kids
Kid 1/4 Burger
Topped with American cheese, served with French fries
Kid Fish and Chips
Served with French fries and tarter sauce
Kid Grilled Cheese
Served with French fries
Kid Mac n Cheese
Cavatappi pasta in a 5 blend cheese sauce.
Kid Pasta Butter
Kid Pasta Marinara
Kid Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries
Kids Flatbread
Topped with mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce.
Kids Grilled Chicken
Served with vegetables
Desserts
Burgers
1/4 Burger
Quarter pound burger, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Topped with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Blackened Burger
Cajun spiced burger, topped with provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Patty Melt
Served on grilled marble rye bread with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese.
Texas Tumbleweed Burger
Topped with chipotle BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, Texas tumbleweeds, and fried jalapenos.
California Veggie Burger
Topped with roasted red peppers, Monterey jack cheese, basil pesto, lettuce and tomato.
Vermonter
Grilled maple glazed turkey burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, cranberry mayonnaise, and fried onion straws.
Yarde Burger
Our classic, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickle.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
