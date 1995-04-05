A map showing the location of The Yarde Tavern Enfield Enfield CTView gallery

The Yarde Tavern Enfield Enfield CT

126 Reviews

$$

1658 King St

Enfield, CT 06082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Tenders
10 Wings
Fried Mozzarella

Appetizers

Half Tenders

$13.99

A half pound of house made freshly breaded chicken tenders

10 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$27.99

Calamari

$13.99

Tossed with olive oil, garlic, cherry peppers, capers, scallions and parmesan cheese

Fried Mozzarella

$12.99

Hand breaded fresh mozzarella rounds with marinara, roasted tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic reduction

Fried Pickles

$11.99

Crunchy fried pickles with hot cherry peppers, dusted with parmesan cheese and served with our own house-made ranch dressing

Full Tenders

$22.99

A full pound of house made freshly breaded chicken tenders

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.99

Smothered with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, scallions, and topped with sour cream

Ultimate Nachos

$15.99

House-made seasoned tortilla chips, shredded cheddar jack cheese, Pico De Gallo, black olives, sliced jalapeños, and green onions. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole $2, Chili, Chicken or Pulled Pork $3 each

Pretzel

$10.99

Giant pretzel baked with sea salt and served with spicy brown mustard and cheese sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.99

Creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, and parmesan cheese. Served with warm pita chips

Southwest Chicken Spring Rolls

$11.99

Spiced chicken, black beans, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, spinach and red peppers, deep fried in a crispy wonton wrapper. Served with avocado ranch and sriacha aioli.

Quesadilla

$13.99

Your choice of grilled chicken, or crispy Buffalo chicken, with shredded cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, and green onions. Served with Salsa and sour cream. Add Pulled Pork $2, add guacamole $2

Salads

Apple Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced apples, dried cranberries, cucumbers, sliced almonds, and crumbled goat cheese. Tossed in our sherry vinaigrette dressing

Buffalo Salad

$15.99

Mild buffalo chicken tenders, romaine, mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato, and roasted red peppers tossed our ranch dressing

Chop Chop

$14.99

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, black olives, chick peas, dried cranberries, diced cucumbers, roasted tomato and crumbled bleu cheese. Tossed in our herb vinaigrette dressing. Add Chicken $5, Shrimp or Steak $6, Salmon $7

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg, and onion. With your choice of dressing.

Large Caesar

$13.99

Crisp romaine, tossed with Tuscan Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

Large House Salad

$9.99

Mix of field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with carrots, chopped egg, cucumbers, tomato, shredded cheddar jack cheese and croutons.

Small Caesar

$7.99

Crisp romaine, tossed with Tuscan Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

Small House Salad

$6.99

Mix of field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with carrots, chopped egg, cucumbers, tomato, shredded cheddar jack cheese and croutons.

Soups

Bowl Chili

$7.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, chipotle limes sour cream, Frito's and scallions

Bowl Chowder

$8.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.99

Cup Chili

$5.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, chipotle limes sour cream, Frito's and scallions.

Cup Chowder

$6.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.99

Entrees

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$19.99

Blackened chicken, roasted red peppers, garlic, fresh basil, broccoli, and parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce over penne pasta

Fish n Chips

$18.99

Hand battered cod fillets, tavern slaw, tarter sauce and French fries

Loaded Yarde Chicken

$19.99

Twin grilled chicken breasts, smothered with cheddar jack cheese, bacon and green onions. Served on top of our house mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Chipolte Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$18.99

Chipotle cheese sauce, with chopped bacon and diced tomatoes. Tossed with cavatappi pasta. Baked with cheddar jack cheese and herb panko bread crumbs. Add grilled, buffalo, or blackened chicken $4 Pulled pork $4, Grilled or Blackened Shrimp $6

Classic Tavern Meatloaf

$18.99

Mom's recipe, baked and served with brown gravy, mashed potatoes and today's vegetable.

Pan-Seared Atlantic Salmon

$22.99

Sautéed with olive oil, fresh herbs, served with rice and today's vegetable

Top Sirloin

$22.99

A choice 10oz petite cut. Served with mashed potatoes and todays vegetable. Add sautéed mushrooms or caramelized onions for $1.99

Yarde Parm

$19.99

Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, our house made fried mozzarella, parmesan cheese, basil pesto an balsalmic glaze on a bed of penne pasta

Zoodles

$17.99

Bourbon Tips

$25.99

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled or Fried chicken breast with your choice of wing sauce. Topped with Monterey jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of our bleu cheese dressing on a warm brioche bun and French fries

Cheese Steak

$14.99

A half pound of steak, or chicken with sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms, topped with American cheese on a grilled grinder roll. Great as a wrap!

Chicken Panini

$13.99

Grilled chicken, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce tomato, and Monterey cheese on a warm brioche bun.

Reuben

$14.99

Choice of half pound of Boars Head corned beef, oven roasted turkey or navel pastrami, on grilled rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing.

Asian Crunch Wrap

$13.99

Fried chicken strips, tossed in our spicy Asian sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with tavern slaw, scallions, crunchy wontons and grilled in the Panini press.

Grilled Cheese Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.99

Traditional grilled cheese with a twist! Grilled sourdough bread with American cheese and mom's meatloaf. Served with a side of gravy and French fries

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken or veggie burger, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, hummus and our herb vinaigrette in a Panini pressed tomato wrap,

Black Pastrami Brisket

$15.99

A half pound of Boars Head navel pastrami shaved thin, steamed with spicy brown mustard and Swiss cheese, piled high on grilled rye bread.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Slow roasted pork cheddar cheese, tavern slaw, sliced pickles and BBQ sauce on a grilled grinder roll.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Buttermilk breaded chicken breast, topped with roasted red peppers, basil pesto mayonnaise, lettuce and American cheese on a grilled grinder roll.

Tuna Melt

$13.99

Solid white albacore tuna on grilled sourdough bread with American cheese and tomato.

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.99

A half pound of Boars Head oven roasted Turkey, Monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers, and sriracha aioli in a grilled flour tortilla wrap.

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Rice

$2.99

Tavern Slaw

$2.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Vegetable Medley

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Texas Tumbleweeds

$4.99

Loaded Tots

$7.99

Kids

Kid 1/4 Burger

$7.99

Topped with American cheese, served with French fries

Kid Fish and Chips

$7.99

Served with French fries and tarter sauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Served with French fries

Kid Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Cavatappi pasta in a 5 blend cheese sauce.

Kid Pasta Butter

$7.99

Kid Pasta Marinara

$7.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Served with French fries

Kids Flatbread

$7.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Served with vegetables

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Chocolate Lava

$8.99

Ice Cream Kids

$4.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.99

Cookie Sundae

$8.99Out of stock

PB Pie

$8.99

Raz Donut Cheesescake

$8.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$8.99

Burgers

1/4 Burger

$9.99

Quarter pound burger, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.99

Topped with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Blackened Burger

$15.99

Cajun spiced burger, topped with provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Patty Melt

$14.99

Served on grilled marble rye bread with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese.

Texas Tumbleweed Burger

$15.99

Topped with chipotle BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, Texas tumbleweeds, and fried jalapenos.

California Veggie Burger

$14.99

Topped with roasted red peppers, Monterey jack cheese, basil pesto, lettuce and tomato.

Vermonter

$15.99

Grilled maple glazed turkey burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, cranberry mayonnaise, and fried onion straws.

Yarde Burger

$14.99

Our classic, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickle.

Specials

Bisque Cup

$5.99

Bisque Bowl

$6.99

Turkey Rolls

$13.00

Pilgrim

$15.00

Turkey Dinner

$19.00

Shepard's Pie

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1658 King St, Enfield, CT 06082

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Stir the Pot
orange star4.4 • 387
142 North Rd East Windsor, CT 06088
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5151 - Enfield
orange star4.5 • 2,092
12 Hazard Ave Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
Jamaican Kitchen - Windsor Locks
orange star4.1 • 399
209 Ella Grasso Turnpike Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext
Pho75
orange starNo Reviews
209 Ella Grasso Tpke Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext
Barista Cafe - 66 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
66 N Main St Suffield, CT 06078
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Windsor
orange starNo Reviews
2152 Poquonock Ave. Windsor, CT 06095
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Enfield

Hot Table - Enfield
orange star4.7 • 3,532
83 Freshwater Blvd Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5151 - Enfield
orange star4.5 • 2,092
12 Hazard Ave Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
Angelo's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 95
240 Brainard Rd Enfield, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Enfield
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Ellington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston