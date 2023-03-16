Community Table Bistro Community Table Bistro

Restaurant header imageView gallery

No reviews yet

5301 Wilkinson Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28208

Breakfast

The Queen's Beignets

FDY's signature croissant beignets. Three per order.
Classic Beignets

Classic Beignets

$5.95

Our Classic Croissant Beignet

Churro Beignets

Churro Beignets

$5.95

Our classic croissant beignet covered in cinnamon sugar

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$3.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$13.95

Thin Slice Salmon with Whipped Cream Cheese, Pickle Red Onion & Fried Capers

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Smash Avocado Blended with Fresh Lemon, Garlic, Sundried Tomato Jam. Topped with Pickle Red Onion & Your Style of Eggs or Tofu

Beyond Sausage Biscuit

$5.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Cups & Parfaits

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Parfait

$3.50

Combo Breakfast Option 1

Choose Your Combo

$9.95

Breakfast Sides (Starch)

Creamy Grits

$3.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Hashbrown Casserole

$3.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Slice Tomato (2)

$3.50

Buttered Biscuit

$2.00

Toast (2)

$3.50

Breakfast Sides (Protein)

Bacon (2)

$3.50

Beyond Sausage (2)

$3.50

Chicken Sausage (2)

$3.50

Fresh Egg (1)

$2.00

Fresh Eggs (2)

$3.50

Turkey Sausage (2)

$3.50

Extra Cheese

$1.25

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Breakfast Hotline

French Toast/Pancakes

Buttered Biscuit

$2.00

Protein

Scrambled Eggs

$3.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Cheese Eggs

Creamy Grits

$3.50

Breakfast Specialties

Breakfast Burrito

Avocado Toast

Nutella Slice Banana Toast

Smoked Salmon

Chicken & Waffles

$9.95

Corned Beef Hash

Lunch

Specials & Combos

All Beef Hotdog Combo

$7.99

Cheeseburger Combo

$9.95

Fried Chicken Tenders Combo

$10.95

Crispy fried chicken tenders served with French fries or sweet potato fries

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap Combo

$10.95

Grilled chicken seasoned to perfection served in a spinach wrap with lettuce, tomato, parmesan and Caesar dressing. Served with regular fries or sweet potato fries.

Fried Fish Plate

$13.95

Taco Entrée

$10.95

Taco

$3.50

Lunch Entrée

Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.95

Fried Chicken

$13.95

Roasted Rosemary Garlic Chicken

$13.95

Action Station

Chicken

$10.95

Shrimp

$12.95

Steak

$14.95

Combo Chicken/Shrimp

$17.95

Combo Steak/Shrimp

$19.95

Artisan Sandwiches, Paninis & Wraps

Avocado, Slice Turkey, Bacon & Cheese

BLT

Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Balsamic Drizzle

Fire Roasted Veggies, Arugula, Tomato & Hummus

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Fish Sandwich

$6.95

Burgers

Black & Blue Burger

$8.95

Cheeseburger

$7.95

Chicken Tender and House Slaw

Portabella Burger

$10.95

All Beef Hotdog

$3.50

Community Burger

$8.95

Burger of Day

$8.95

Lunch Sides

Fries

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Extra Cheese

$1.25

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Vegetable of the Day

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Street Corn

$3.50

Wings & Tenders

Wing Box

$8.50

Wings

$9.00+

Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Wing (1)

$1.50

Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Desserts

Assorted Cookies

Chocolate Chip (2oz)

$3.00

Sugar Cookie (2oz)

$3.00

Kitchen Sink (2oz)

$3.00

Specialty Desserts & Cake

Peach Eggrolls (2)

$7.00

Red Velvet Cheese Cake

Strawberry Crunch Cake

Brownies and Blondies

Rich & Fudgy Brownie

$3.00

Blondie

$3.00

Dessert Cups

Banana Pudding (9oz)

$5.00

Biscoff (9oz)

$5.00

Strawberry Crunch (9oz)

$5.00

Muffins & Breads

Banana Bread

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Lemon Blueberry Bread

$3.00

Assorted Muffins

$3.00

Salads

Hand Crafted Salads

Not Your Ordinary Caesar

Bistro Salad

$9.95

Eat Your Veggie

West Side Salad

$9.95

Grab & Go

Cups & Parfaits

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Hummus Cup

$3.50

Parfait

$3.50

Savor Charlotte

Combo 1

Rosemary Garlic Lamb Chops w/ Balsalmic Drizzle, 1 Side, and Croissant Beignets

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Community Table Bistro is more than just a place to grab a meal – it's a hub for building connections and fostering a sense of community. With our delicious food and welcoming atmosphere, we invite you to gather around our table and share in the warmth of good company.

5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208

