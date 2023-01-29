Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Young Kitchen

500 Bradford Drive

A/B

Charlotte, NC 28208

Order Again

Totastic Signature Bowls

BBQ Tots

$12.95

Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeños, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese

Breakfast Tots

$12.95

Eggs, Sausage Gravy, Bacon, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese

Cajun Tots

$12.95

Creole Sauce, Shrimp, Green Onions

Chop Cheese Tots

$12.95

Ground Beef, Cheese Sauce, Onions, Tomato, Peppers, Lettuce

Chili Tots

$12.95

Chili, Jalapeño, Onion, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese

Loaded Potato Tots

$12.95

Bacon, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese

Totastic Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own

$7.95

Build Your Own Tot-Tastic Bowl

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.95

2 gooey freshly baked chocolate chip cookies

Breakfast

2 Eggs Scrambled

$2.00

1 Sausage Patty

$1.50

2 Bacon Slices

$3.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
The Young Kitchen makes it easy for you — from elaborate dinner orders to fun late night snacks. Indulge with great food ASAP in the comfort of your own home. Or Call us to Cater, full service or drop off, we handle all your food service needs.

500 Bradford Drive, A/B, Charlotte, NC 28208

