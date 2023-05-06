A map showing the location of The Yum Food Truck 503 Sw 2nd AveView gallery

The Yum Food Truck 503 Sw 2nd Ave

503 Sw 2nd Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

FOOD

Bar Bites

Large Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Spring Roll

$8.00

Beef Sliders

$10.00

Veggies

$12.00

Small Fries

$4.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

PEPPERONI PARADISE

$13.00

VEGGIE

$13.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$13.00

MEATLOVER

$13.00

HAWAIIAN HUSTLER

$13.00

Flatbread pizza

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

PEPPERONI PARADISE

$13.00

VEGGIE

$13.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$13.00

MEATLOVER

$13.00

HAWAIIAN HUSTLER

$13.00

TACOS

CHICKEN TACO

$4.00

STEAK TACO

$5.00

SHRIMP TACO

$5.00

Chk Taco

$3.00

Stk Taco

$4.00

Shp

$4.00

Quesadillas

CHICKEN Quesadillas

$10.00

STEAK Quesadillas

$11.00

SHRIMP Quesadillas

$11.00

Wingz

6 wings and fries

$10.00

10 wings

$12.00

15 WINGS

$18.00

25 wings

$30.00

bbq

$1.00

lemon pepper

$1.00

mild buffalo

$1.00

hot buffalo

$1.00

teriyaki

$1.00

sweet thai chili

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Platers

PT1 5wing 4springrolls 4mozz sticks

$25.00

PT2 2beefslider 4wings 4sp roll

$30.00

PT3 2beefslider 4wings 4spring roll 3mozz sticks

$35.00

PT4 2 pizza 15 wings

$40.00

50 wings

$45.00

SAUCE

CILANTRO SAUCE

$2.00

RANCH

$2.00

DRINKS

DRANKS

WATER

$1.00

COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

503 Sw 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

