New Drinks

Cream Matcha Latte

$6.25
Cream Vanilla Cafe Latte

$6.00
Cream London Fog

$6.00
Honey yuza passionfruit ade

$5.75

Sparkling ade with Korean yuza and passionfruit fruit pulps Very refreshing!! *Default light ice and no adjustment on sugar.

Matcha Mango

$5.75

Real mango pulps and puree with refreshing authentic MIzuba Matcha. No adjustment on sugar and Ice(light ice)

COFFEE&TEA

Affogato

$5.25

Two scoops of Ice cream with Double shot of Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Chai Latte

$4.25

Strong Chai flavor with steamed milk *default (sweetened)

Matcha Latte

$4.35

Organic Premium Japanese Matcha with steamed Milk *default (unsweetened)

Bubble tea

Creamy Bubble Tea

$4.85+

Brewed Bubble Tea

$3.60+

Brewed tea+ Milk

$4.05+

Hot Bubble Tea

Creamy Bubble Tea

$5.60

*default (NO ADDITIONAL SUGAR ADDED)

Brewed Bubble Tea

$4.10

*default (No additional sugar added)

HOT brewed tea +milk

$4.55

*default (No additional sugar added)

Zio's Special Drinks

Brewed thai tea

$4.45

Freshly Brewed thai tea *default (fixed ice and sugar) *limited quantity available

Real Strawberry Milk

$5.75

House-Made Strawberry puree with actual strawberry chunks. *Fixed ice & sugar

Rose Tea

$4.55

Jasmine Green tea+ White tea+ Rose buds&Petals blended in one

Pong Shake

$5.75

Vanilla Frapped+ Vanilla Milkshake Hybrid Topped with korean cereal snack called JOLLY PONG

Choco Ball Shake

$5.95

Chocolate Frappe+ Milkshake hybrid includes Dark Chocolate Ice cream, Dark chocolate sauce, 1% Fat Chocolate Milk Topped with chocolate flakes and coco puff cereal.

Dalgona Latte

$5.49

Double shot of Espresso with Dalgona toffee on top

Dalgona MIlk

$5.49

Coffee cream and Dalgona toffee on top

Dalgona Plain

$5.49

Korean version of Brown sugar Drink. EXTRA Dalgona toffee makes sweet and rich flavor. (NO CAFFEINE)

Watermelon Juice

$5.95Out of stock

Fresh Watermelon blended Drink SEASONAL DRINK*

Goguma latte

$5.20

Roasted goguma( korean sweet potato) Latte *no caffeine *contains Dairy *only served HOT!

Smoothies

Real Fruit Smoothies

Blue Smash

$6.05

Blueberry + Greek yogurt

Strawberry Punch

$6.05

Strawberry + Lemonade

Purple Potion

$6.05

Raspberry +Ice cream

Burst O' Berry

$6.05

Strawberry + Ice cream

Tropicolada

$6.05

Pineapple + Mango + Banana + Pinacolada

Mango Yogurt

$6.05
Mango Delight

$6.05

Mango

Banana Burst

$6.05

Banana + Ice cream

Strawberry Smash

$6.05

Strawberry + Greek yogurt

Mangolada

$6.05

Mango + pineapple + pinacolada

Wildberry Breeze

$6.05

Strawberry + Raspberry +blueberry + Blackberry

Berry Appealing

$6.05

Raspberry + Banana + Greek yogurt

Raging Raspberry

$6.05

Raspberry + Lemonade

Bananaberry

$6.05

Strawberry + Banana + Greek yogurt

Raspberry Razzler

$6.05

Raspberry + Greek yogurt

PeachYogurt

$6.05
Just Peachy

$6.05

Peach + Ice cream

Street Waffles

Classic Waffle

$4.75

Whipped cream + Maple Syrup

Jam Waffle

$4.95

House-Made Apple Jam + whipped cream

Cookies N' Cream Waffle

$5.20

Oreo's+ Chocolate syrup+ whipped cream

Devil's Waffle

$5.75

Oreo's + Nutella+ chocolate syrup + chocolate chip + whipped cream

Nu-Bana Waffle

$5.75

Nutella + Banana + whipped cream

3 Scoop Waffle

$8.75

3 Scoops Ice Cream + 3 Toppings

Croffles

Classic croffle

$3.95

Maple Syrup + sugar powdered

Cookies N' Fluff Croffle

$4.65

Marshmallow fluff + Oreo's+ Chocolate syrup +sugar powdered

Cream Cheese Croffle

$4.35

Cream Cheese + sugar Powdered

Ice Cream Croffle

$5.95

1 scoop ice cream ( pick your flavor) + sugar powdered + whipped cream+ 1 Syrup (chocolate,caramel,maple)

Nutella croffle

$4.35

Ice Cream

CUP ICE CREAM

$2.55+
MILKSHAKE

$5.45+