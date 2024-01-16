This restaurant does not have any images
The Zone of Bend, LLC
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on down and enjoy Quality Calzones! we do Calzones a little different. Of course we have the Italian Calzones, but we also put a little spin on the Calzone. From the Ohana to the La Cubana. We have a Calzone for everyone's taste.
797 NE Purcell Blvd, 787 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend, OR 97701