The Zone of Bend, LLC

797 NE Purcell Blvd

787 Northeast Purcell Boulevard

Bend, OR 97701

‘Zones

Grandad's 'Zone

$15.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Mozzerella, Parmesean, Sauce

Nonni's P.O.S.

$14.00

Peppers, Onions, Sausage, Mozzerella, Sauce

Ohana 'Zone

$14.00

Ham (sub Spam upon request), Pineapple, Mozzerella, Sauce

La Cubana (The Cuban)

$15.00

Ham, Pork, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Mustard

The Veggie

$13.00

Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, Mozzerella, Sauce

Bambino (kids 'zone)

$10.00

Mozzerella and Sauce (Pepperoni or Sausage upon request)

Build Your Own

$12.00

Colazione - Ham

$14.00

Colazione - Sausage

$14.00

Colazione - Ham and Sausage

$15.00

Colazione - Build Your Own

$12.00

Garlic sticks

$6.00

Dessert ‘Zones

S'mores

$7.00

Chocolate, Grahm Cracker, Marshmello Fluff

The King

$7.00

Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.00

Chocolate and Peanut Butter

Take-n-Bake

Grandad's 'Zone

$14.00

No changes can be made on Take-n-Bakes

Nonni's P.O.S.

$14.00

No changes can be made on Take-n-Bakes

Ohana 'Zone

$13.00

No changes can be made on Take-n-Bakes

La Cubana (The Cuban)

$13.00

No changes can be made on Take-n-Bakes

The Veggie

$12.00

No changes can be made on Take-n-Bakes

Bambino (kids 'zone)

$9.00

No changes can be made on Take-n-Bakes

Bambino (kids 'zone) - Pepperoni

$9.00

No changes can be made on Take-n-Bakes

Bambino (kids 'zone) - Sausage

$9.00

No changes can be made on Take-n-Bakes

Lazagna

$35.00

Made with Amore

Drinks

La Croix

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Arizona

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.00

Sauce

Side of Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on down and enjoy Quality Calzones! we do Calzones a little different. Of course we have the Italian Calzones, but we also put a little spin on the Calzone. From the Ohana to the La Cubana. We have a Calzone for everyone's taste.

797 NE Purcell Blvd, 787 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend, OR 97701

