The Zone Sports Grill

Popular Items

The Zone Burger

$11.25

Juicy 1/2 Lb. Burger Patty With All The Right Trimmings. Add Cheese +$1.00.

Fried Pickles Basket

$7.99

Made From Crispy Dill Pickles and Coated in Crispy Flavorful Batter

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Topped With Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms And A Mound Of Swiss Cheese.


Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kids Chicken Burger

$7.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.50

Pre Game Warm Up's

Battered Green Bean Fries

$9.75

These Delicious Whole Green Beans Are Coated In Toasted Onion Batter And Fried To Provide Maximum Crispness.

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$9.00

Button Mushrooms Beer Battered And Deep Fried To A Golden Crisp. Served With Our Spicy Cajun Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Wings

$10.50

Piping Hot Bone-In or Boneless Wings Tossed In Your Choice Of Sauce! Served With Celery Sticks, And Your Choice Of Dipping Sauce. Better Make Sure You Ordered A Drink.

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips and our Fresh Queso.

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips and Fresh Salsa. (Includes One Refill of Salsa)

Fresh Cut Fries Basket

$7.00

Cut Fresh Daily From The Best Spuds Around, Kingston Potatoes!

Fried Pickles Basket

$7.99

Made From Crispy Dill Pickles and Coated in Crispy Flavorful Batter

Korean BBQ Mini Tacos

$7.50

Corn Based Tortilla Filled with Marinated Ground Beef with Notes of Sesame Oil, Gochujang, Soy Sauce, and Korean Barbeque

Mac & Bites

$8.25

Rich and Creamy Mac & Cheese Coated in Crispy Flavorful Batter and Deep Fried to Perfection

Mini Tacos

$7.50

Corn Based Tortilla Filled with a Blend of Onions, Red Chili Flecks and Chunks of Chicken

Mozzarella Sticks Basket

$7.95

Made From Creamy Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese And Coated In Crispy Flavorful Batter.

Onion Rings Basket

$9.95

Beer Battered, Deep Fried And Stacked Deep. Served With Our Spicy “O-Ring” Sauce.

Quick Pitch Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

All The Things You Love About Buffalo Wings Prepared In A Tortilla Wrap. Grilled Chicken Smothered In Buffalo Wing Sauce With Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, And Shredded Cheese. Served With Blue Cheese Dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$7.95

Creamy and Crispy Sweet Potatoes Cut Thin and Layered in a Flavorful Caramelized Crust

Tots Basket

$6.95

Crispy Hash Puffed to Perfection and Sprinkled with Sea Salt

Waffle Fries Basket

$6.95

Waffle Cut Potatoes with a Crispy Shell, Tender Inside and Sprinkled with Sea Salt

Zone Fries Basket

$12.95

Crispy Waffle Fries Topped with Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Red Onion, and Roma Tomatoes

Field of Greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.75

Everything You Love About Buffalo Wings In A Salad! Crispy Hand Breaded Chicken Tossed In Buffalo Sauce With Diced Tomato, Crisp Bits Of Bacon And Shredded Cheese. Served On Top Of Fresh Greens And Topped With Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.25

Freshly Chopped Romaine Tossed In Our, Handmade Creamy Caesar Dressing, Topped With Grilled Chicken, Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese, Diced Tomato, Slice Hardboiled Egg And Seasoned Croutons.

House Salad

$6.75

Fresh Chopped Greens Topped with Tomato, Cheese, and Bacon

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.25

Fresh Chopped Greens Tossed In Our Own Homemade Creamy Caesar Dressing, Topped With Grilled Salmon, Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese, Sliced Hardboiled Egg And Seasoned Croutons.

Soup De Jour

$7.25

Fresh Soup Made Daily

Soup De Jour & House Salad

$10.50

Fresh Soup and House Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, and Bacon

Taco Salad

$9.75

Fresh Greens Served In A Crisp Tortilla Bowl, With Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cheese And Olives. Served With Our Creamy Tequila Lime Ranch Dressing.

Ty Cobb Salad

$13.75

Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast, Crisp Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cheese, Tomato, Olives, Hardboiled Egg And Sliced Fresh Avocado On A Bed Of Mixed Greens. A Fan Favorite!

The Gridiron Grill

Baja Chicken Burger

$14.95

Juicy Marinated Chicken Breast With Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo And Our Own Creamy Tequila Lime Ranch.

Blues vs Blackhawk Burger

$14.95

Blackened Burger Topped With Fresh Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crispy Bacon And A Rich Teriyaki Glaze.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Topped With Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms And A Mound Of Swiss Cheese.

Patty Melt

$14.95

A Juicy 1/2 Lb. Patty On Rye Topped With Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Melted Cheddar And Provolone Cheese Finished With Blue Cheese Dressing.

Pro Bowl Burger

$14.95

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple And Swiss Cheese - Drizzled With Rich Teriyaki Glaze.

Sun Devil Hells Fire Burger

$14.95

Not For The Weak! This Burger Comes With Spicy Jalapeno Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese And Our Signature "Make Your Eyes Water" Chili Sauce.

The Zone Burger

$11.25

Juicy 1/2 Lb. Burger Patty With All The Right Trimmings. Add Cheese +$1.00.

Clubhouse Favorites

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato And Creamy Ranch Dressing Wrapped In A Flour Tortilla.

Classic BLT

$8.95

Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato And Mayo On Texas Toast. Add Fresh Avocado +$1.25

French Dip

$14.25

Thinly Sliced Premium Roast Beef, Stacked High And Topped With Caramelized Onions On A Baguette. Served With Au Jus For Dipping.

Grilled Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$9.25

Piled High On Texas Toast Topped With Sliced Tomato And Cheddar Cheese.

Philly Fanatic Sandwich

$14.25

Finely Chopped And Grilled Sirloin With Sautéed Peppers, Caramelized Onions And Topped With Melted Provolone Cheese. Served With Our Signature Philly Sauce. This One Literally Melts In Your Mouth!

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$9.95

Sliced Turkey Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, Fresh Avocado And Swiss Cheese, All Wrapped In A Jalapeno Flour Tortilla.

The Main Event

10oz Rib-Eye

$20.95

Our Choice Cut Steak Cooked The Way You Want It, Served With Your Choice Of Side And Seasonal Vegetables.

6oz Sirloin

$15.99

A "Melt In Your Mouth" Tender Top Sirloin Cooked To Perfection. Served With Your Choice Of Side And Seasonal Vegetable.

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.95

Beer Battered, Deep Fried And Stuffed Inside Corned Tortillas With Lettuce, Pineapple, Pico De Gallo, And Creamy Chipotle.

Big Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.75

Hand Breaded, Deep Fried Chicken Served With Fresh Cut Fries And Your Choice Of Dipping Sauce.

Crowd Favorite Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.95

A Fan Favorite Beer Battered And Deep-Fried To A Golden Brown. Served With "Kingston Fryer" Fresh Cut Fries And Tartar Sauce For Dipping.

Finger Steak & Fry Basket

$10.95

Deep Fired Breaded Strips Of Steak. Served With "Kingston Fryer" Fresh Cut Fries.

Prime Rib

$23.95

Available Friday & Saturday Evenings. Our Slow Cooked Prime Rib Served With Your Choice Of Potato And Seasonal Vegetables. 8oz Or 12oz Cuts Offered.

Prime Rib Tacos

$15.95

Slow Cooked Prime Rib Strips Piled High With Lettuce, Pineapple Pico De Gallo And Creamy Dressing On Corn Tortillas.

Salmon Dinner

$17.25

6oz Fresh Grilled Salmon Covered With A Citrus Glaze, Served With Your Choice Of Potato And Seasonal Vegetables.

Shrimp & Fry Basket

$12.95

Plump Delicious Shrimp Beer Battered And Deep-Fried To A Golden-Brown Perfection. Served With "Kingston Fryer" Fresh Cut Fries.

Shrimp Dinner

$18.95

8 Plump Delicious Beer Battered Shrimp. Served With Your Choice Of 2 Sides.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Our 5-Cheese Blend over Hearty Marinara Sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.95

A 7-Cheese Blend over our Robust Garlic Sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.95

Diced Chicken and Bacon on a Creamy Ranch Sauce with Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes and a Ranch Drizzle.

The End Zone Meat Overload

$19.50

Ham, Diced Chicken, Peperoni, Bacon Bits, and our 5-Cheese Blend Served over a Savory Alfredo Sauce.

Meaty Three Way Pizza

$19.95

Pork Three Ways (Pepperoni, Ham, and Sausage) on Mozzarella and Hearty Marinara Sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Pepperoni and our 5-Cheese Blend over Hearty Marinara Sauce.

Pro Bowl Pizza

$13.50

Juicy Ham, Savory Marinara, Sweet Pineapple, and our 5-Cheese Blend.

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$14.95

Spinach and Artichoke on a Robust Garlic Sauce with Aged Parmesan and Fresh Cut Tomatoes.

Sticky Chicken Pizza

$14.50

Diced Chicken Tossed in our Popular Sticky Sauce, Bacon Bits, and our 5-Cheese Blend.

Tequila Lime Pizza

$17.95

Our Signature Tequila Lime Sauce with Diced Chicken, Mozzarella, and Bacon.

Zesty Pizza

$14.75

Diced Chicken, Jalapenos, Bacon Bits, our Popular Sticky Sauce and our 5-Cheese Blend.

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.49

Ice Cream 4oz

$2.99

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimis

$8.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a local sports grill with 22 beers on tap and a full bar. We have 18+ Big screen TV's featuring all DirecTVsports packages. Come enjoy a meal on our large outdoor patio with an amazing fire pit! Be sure to check out the schedule of our weekly live music and other events.

Website

Location

1505 West Broadway Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Directions

