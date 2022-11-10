Restaurant header imageView gallery

The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace

3801 Avalon Park E Blvd Ste. 100, Orlando, FL 32828

Orlando, FL 32828

Popular Items

3 Quesabirria
Flautas de Pollo
Red Chicken Enchiladas

Appetizers

Queso Costra

$8.00

Thin grilled burned manchego cheese crust over a thin bed of fresh guacamole

Flautas de Pollo

$12.00

3 Crispy tortilla flautas filled with adobo chicken, and cheese. Served with roasted green tomatillo salsa on the side. Topped with lettuce, tomatos, crema, and Cotija cheese.

Mexican Corn on the cob

$8.00

Mexican street corn prepared like they do it in the streets of Mexico City. Served with mayonnaise, lime, cotija cheese, crema and chili powder.

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Melted Mexican cheeses with chorizo, accompanied with handmade tortillas.

Rib-eye Carnitas

$19.00

Fried rib-eye chunks served over freshly made guacamole. Accompanied with tortillas.

Fresh Guacamole appetizer

$12.00

Freshly made guacamole, served with tostadas

Sopes sampler

$13.00

One sope each of: Pork Belly, Chorizo and Chicken tinga, layered with refried beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and cotija cheese

Baja style ceviche de pescado (3)

$16.00

Raw fish cooked with fresh lime juice, topped with chili, served with chips.

Avalon queso dip

$8.00

Our unique freshly made white cheese dip, served with tortilla chips

Soup/Salad

Caeasar Salad

$9.00

Full stalks of romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caeasar salad dressing. Fun fact: the Caesar salad was first created in Tijuana, Mexico.

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Full stalks of romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caeasar salad dressing. Served with grilled chicken. Fun fact: the Caesar salad was first created in Tijuana, Mexico.

Avocado Salad

$11.00

Avocados, cucumbers, queso fresco, mixed greens and a light honey-mustard dressing.

Entrees

Churrasco

$23.00

Marinated skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce, waffle fries and Mexican corn

3 Quesabirria

$16.00

Marinated beef birria tacos with melted cheese, served with birria broth.

Side of tortillas

$2.00

Freshly made corn tortillas

Side of tostadas

$2.00

Crispy fried corn tortillas

Cecina Steak Entree

$16.00

Salted cured thin meat, with esquite Mexican corn

Steak Milanesa Entree

$16.00

Thin breaded pan-fried steak served with guacamole and Mexican corn

Parrillada de Carnes

$26.00

3 meat sampler: Churrasco, Cecina, and Al Pastor Meat, served in a hot skillet with guacamole, tortillas and Mexican corn

Quesadilla - Pork Belly

$16.00

Pork belly huarache served with black bean puree, lettuce, queso fresco, and cream.

Quesadilla - Cecina

$17.00

Cecina (salted cured thin meat) Quesadilla.

Quesadilla - Portobello

$15.00

Large cheese Quesadilla filled with grilled portobello mushrooms.

Red Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

4 chicken enchiladas in a mild red sauce, served with melted cheese, and sour cream.

Quesadilla - 3 Cheese with Mashed

$14.00

Quesadilla - 3 Cheese with Chicken Tinga

$15.00

Large Quesadilla - 3 Cheese with Chicken Tinga

Side of rice and beans

$6.00

Desserts

Sweet Corn Pie

$6.00

Sweet corn pie made with fresh corn, served with strawberry ice cream.

Choco Flan

$6.00

Creamy vanilla flan on top of a thin layer of chocolate cake. Served with pecan ice cream.

Tacos

3 Al Pastor tacos

$15.00

Achiote and chiles marinated pork tacos, topped with onion, cilantro, and slices of pineapple.

Side of guacamole

$6.00

Small side of freshly made guacamole

3 Steak Tacos

$16.00

Grilled marinated steak tacos topped with cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with guacamole and esquite Corn.

Rib Tacos (3)

$9.75Out of stock

Rib tacos, cooked Michoacan-style. Order comes with 3 tacos

Costra Steak Tacos (3)

$18.00

Grilled and marinated steak tacos with guacamole. Each order is served with 2 tacos.

3 Quesabirria

$16.00

Marinated beef birria tacos with melted cheese, served with birria broth.

2 Al Pastor tacos

$9.00

Achiote and chiles marinated pork tacos, topped with onion, cilantro, and slices of pineapple.

2 Quesabirria

$10.00

Marinated beef birria tacos with melted cheese, served with birria broth.

2 Portobello tacos

$9.00

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms tacos, served with Esquite Corn.

3 Portobello tacos

$14.00

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms tacos, served with Esquite Corn.

2 Steak Tacos

$10.00

Grilled marinated steak tacos topped with cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with guacamole and esquite Corn.

2 Cochinita Pibil tacos

$9.00

Slow-cooked achiote marinated pork tacos, served with pickled red onions.

Costra Carnitas Tacos (3)

$17.00

Coffee products

Capuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange juice

$3.99

Club soda

$2.50

Hibiscus - Jamaica

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Avalon Kitchen

Build your own Burger

$9.50

Onion rings

$4.50

Tator Tots

$7.95

SODA AND WATER

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$4.50

Classic Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

1 Kids Steak Taco with waffle fries

$6.00

2 kids chicken quesadillas & waffle fries

$7.00

3 kids cheese quesadillas with waffle fries

$6.50

Black beans and rice

$6.50

Guacamole and chips

$12.50

Chips and salsa

$6.95

Carnita burrito

$11.50

Al pastor burrito

$11.50

Ground beef burrito

$11.50

Vegetable burrito

$10.50

Grilled chicken nachos

$12.95

Steak nachos

$12.95

Chicken Quesadilla | Black Beans & Rice | Combo (Avalon Kitchen)

$15.95

Steak Quesadilla (Avalon Kitchen)

$12.95

Steak Quesadillas | Black Beans & Rice | Combo (Avalon Kitchen)

$15.95

Chicken Quesadillas (Avalon Kitchen)

$11.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy The 1 Cantina at Avalon Marketplace

Location

3801 Avalon Park E Blvd Ste. 100, Orlando, FL 32828, Orlando, FL 32828

Directions

