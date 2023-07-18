FOOD & DRINK

Warm Up-Bites

Beer Cheese and Pretzel Bites

$7.99

2 Bread Stick with Artisan beer cheese

Batter Green Beans

$8.99

Green Beans, spicy breading, deep fried

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Jalapeno poppers stuffed with cream cheese,bacon & cheddar cheese

Loaded Tater Tots

$7.99

Tater Tots, with cheddar cheese, bacon,onion with dressing

Nacho Fries Deluxe

$7.99

Hand cut fries topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers with Nacho Cheese

Breaded Cheese Curds

$7.99

Breaded Wisconsin white Cheddar cheese curds

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$8.99

2 portabello mushroom caps topped with wheat berry/white bean blend topped with pomogrante seeds and melted provolone

Opening Act

Speckled Red Tomato Smoked Gouda Soup

$6.25+

Tomato and Smoked Gouda Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.25+

Ask Server

Chili

$6.25+

House made chili

Broccoli and Cheese Soup

$6.25+

Broccoli and creamy sharp cheddar cheese with house croutons

House Salad

$6.99

Spring greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber,shredded cheese,hard boiled egg with dressing

The 21 Blue Wedge Salad

$7.99

Lettuce wedge, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, topped with candied pecans, served with Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Lettuce Medley, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, cracked pepper served with House Caesar dressing

Main Stage

8 wings

$12.99

8 Hand Battered Wings

12 wings

$18.99

12 Hand Battered Wings

16 wings

$23.99

16 Hand Battered Wings

20 wings

$27.99

20 Hand Battered Wings

50 wings

$64.50

50 Hand Battered Wings

The 21 Burger

$9.99

Double Cheeseburger topped with original 21 Tarter Sauce

Southern Style Shrimp and Grits

$16.99

Stone Ground Chedder Grits, sauteed shrimp, andurille sausage and topped with a pomeganate glaze

The 21 Hoagie

$10.99

Sliced Deli Meats (Roast Beef, Ham,Turkey,

Zesty Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Dill Pickle marinated breaded chicken breast, served with shredded lettuce, tomotoe, onion served with our original 21 tartar sauce

Cajan Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

A crispy chicken breast topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoe, onion topped with cajan mayo

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

8.5oz. Beer Battered Haddock filet served on a toasted hoagie bun, lettuce, tomatoe topped with original 21 tartar sauce or honey mustard

Bayou Fish and Chips

$13.75

8.5oz Beer battered haddock filet served with fresh hand cut fries, lemon wedges, and our original 21 tartar sauce on the side

Smoked Nashville Chicken Bacon Wrap

$10.99

Crispy breaded o grilled chicken b reast with smoked blue cheese, bacon , roasted tomatoes, leafy greens served with Nashville Hot Sauce and wrapped in a Garlic flour tortilla

Vegan Burger

$8.99

Black bean burger, served on a brioche bun with shredded lettuce, tomatoe, pickle and topped with your choice of sauce

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$8.99

Fresh portabella mushroom, glazed with a Balsamic glaze, grilled, topped with feta cheese, sliced tomatoe, and fresh basil served on a toasted brioche bun

Louisiana Hot Brown

$15.99

Backline

Side Salad

$4.00

Tossed greens, tomatoe, red onion served with your choice of dressing

Beale Street Cajan Cole Slaw

$3.99

Shredded red and white cabbage with green & red bell pepper, carrots in a Cajan Slaw dressing and topped with fresh parsley

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Shredded red and white cabbage with carrots in our house made slaw dressing

Baked Potato

$3.00

Large baked potatoe served with butter and sour cream on the side

Loaded Baked Potatoe

$5.99

Large baked potatoe loaded with cheese, green onions, bacon crumbles served with butter and sour cream on the side

Fresh Hand Cut Fries

$4.99

Broccoli florets sliced carrots, green beans and red and yellow green peppers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.99

Spainish sweet onions, dipped ina Guinness Stout and deep fried

Tater Tots

$4.99

Potato Tater Tots, deep fried

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Mashed Red Skin potatoes

Vegetable Medley

$4.99

Blend of broccoli florets, carrots, green beans with red and yello pepper strips

Encore

Homemade Bread Pudding

$9.00

Delicious bread pudding served warm with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with bourbon vanilla cream sauce

Chess Brownie Square

$8.00

Ooey gooey chocolate brownie topped with a blond almond cream cheese toppinb

Salted Carmel Ice Cream

$8.00

Creamy ice cream with delicious notes of fresh caramel and topoped with candied pecans

Mint Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream

$8.00

Creamy mint ice cream with mint chocolate bites and creamy fudge

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$8.00

Bar Snacks

Celery and Dipping Sauce

$2.50

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Slim Jim Beef Sticks

$2.00

York Peppermint Patties

$0.25

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Bottled water

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

BAR DRINKS

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.25

Gray Whale

$11.00

SipSmith

$9.50

Tanqueray

$7.25

Botanist

$9.50

Empress

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.50

Seagrams

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi

$4.00

Banks 5 Island

$5.50

Don Q

$4.00

Kraken Spiced Rum

$4.50

Malibu

$5.00

Mt Gay

$5.00

Capt Morgan Private Stock

$6.50

Scotch

Dewars

$5.00

Dewars 12 yr

$6.75

Johnny Walker Red

$5.75

Johnny Walker Black

$7.50

Famous Grosse

$4.25

Cutty shark

$4.00

Glenlivet 12 year Single Malt

Vodka

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.50

Titos

$5.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Grey Goose citrus

$5.25

Nikka Coffey

$7.75

Stoli

$5.00

Reyka

$5.50

Absolute

$4.75

Ketel One Citroen

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$12.75

Basil Hayden

$12.75

Bullet

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Rye-Elijah Craig

$8.50

Four Roses SB

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Bonded

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$8.50

Makers Mark

$6.50

Mitchner

$12.50

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Woodford

$12.00

Rabbit Hole

$15.00

Penelope 4grain

$9.50

Penelope Architect

$15.50

Jefferson VSB

$10.00

Rye Bulleit

$8.50

Rye Knob Creek

$12.00

Rye Whistle Pig

$14.00

Uncle Nearest

$14.50

Elijah Craig

$8.50

Noble Oak

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Penelope Toasted

$16.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Revel Stoke Nut Crusher

Beer

3 Floyds Alpha King

$7.25

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$7.75

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.25

Bells Lager for the Lake

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Bud Zero

$4.00

Coors banquet

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.50

Kona Longboard

$5.50

Lagunitas A Little Sumpin' Sumpin'

$6.00

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$6.25

Mich Ultra Gold

$5.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Modelo

$6.25

Modelo Negra

$6.25

QUAF 6FOOT Strawberry

$6.75

Revolution Freedom of Speach

$6.25

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Sam Adams summer

$6.25

Shock Top

$5.00

SK SUN CREAM

$6.25

Stella

$5.75

Truly

$6.25

Yuengling

$4.50

Elysian Space Dust

$7.50

Red Bridge GF

$6.00

RG juicy truth

$5.50

Goose Island lemon shandy

$6.00

RG Lemmy Nade

$5.50

Revolution Anti Hero

$6.25

Revolution Arcade Hero

$6.25

Revolution Subz Hero

$6.25

Revolution Action Hero

$6.25

Bud Seltzer

$6.00

Sunny D Seltzer

$6.00

White Seltzer

$6.50

Heineken

$5.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Devil's Backbone

$7.00

Goose Island 312

$6.50

Gumball head

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Truth

$6.00

Bubbles

$6.00

Minnie bubbles

$4.00

Tequila

Hiatus

$10.25

Patron Silver

$11.00

Casamigos

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

Hornitos Plata

$7.00

Corralejo Extra Anejo

Cognac

Courvois

$7.75

Hennessy

$8.50

Remy

$9.25

Liqueur - Cordials

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Kalua

$5.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Cocktails

House Cocktails

Bessie Smith

$10.00

Big Mojo Mojito

$10.00

Honeyboy

$10.00

Chuck Berry Bellini

$10.00

Chicago Fire Margarita

$10.00

The 21's not so Old Fashion

$10.00

Etta James(on) Iced Coffee

$10.00

Snappers Blues

$10.00

Cocktail list

Margarita

$10.00

Top shelf Margarita

$11.00

Long island

$7.00

White russian

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Cosmopolitian

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

MISC & MERCH

Miscellaneous

Aleve

$2.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$20.00

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Wine

Red

Crane Lake Merlot

$6.00

Coppola Cab Bottle

Oliver Sweet Red

White

Crane Lake Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Crane Lake Moscato

$6.00

Excelsior Chardonnay Bottle

Excelsior Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

Camelot Mead Bottle

Oliver Moscato

Oliver Sweet White

Oliver Lemon Moscato

Oliver Cherry Moscato