The '401 Table and Tap - Catering

Order Again

Popular Items

Add a Side Salad (Serves 8)
Homemade Hummus (Serves 8)
Mini Chicken Kabob Skewers (Serves 8)

POPULAR BUNDLES

Grilled Chicken Entrée Buffet (Serves 8)

$144.00

Poblano Grilled Chicken with whipped potatoes, French green beans, and pita bread Greek Side Salad Assorted Cookie Tray Iced Tea

Pasta Entrée Buffet (Serves 8)

$136.00

Creamy Spinach and Portobello Pasta with grilled chicken and garlic toast Greek side salad Assorted cookie tray Iced Tea

Working Boxed Lunch Package (Serves 8)

$112.00

Variety of Signature Sandwiches or Wraps with chips, cookies, and iced tea

Mix and Mingle Buffet (Serves 8)

$200.00

Mini Beef and Chicken Kabobs, Mini Beef and Chicken Quesadillas, Hickory Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp, Fresh Vegetable Tray with dipping sauce, and Tuscan Hummus with pita bread

FINGER FOODS

Fruit & Cheese Skewers (Serves 8)

$36.00

Market fresh fruit and assorted cheeses (2 skewers per person)

Tomato Caprese Skewers (Serves 8)

$36.00

Mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes and basil (2 skewers per person)

Mini Chicken Kabob Skewers (Serves 8)

$48.00

Grilled chicken skewers with charred bell peppers (2 skewers per person)

Mini Beef Kabob Skewers (Serves 8)

$52.00

Beef tenderloin skewers with charred bell peppers (2 skewers per person)

Hickory Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp (Serves 8)

$48.00

Smoky barbeque-glazed shrimp wrapped in bacon (2 pieces per person)

Mini Quesadillas (Serves 8)

$56.00

Choice of veggie, chicken, beef, or shrimp mini quesadillas served with chipotle chili sauce and guacamole (2 per order)

Cocktail Meatballs (Serves 8)

$36.00

Mini cocktail meatballs with marinara, mozzarella, and basil (3 per person)

Crab Cake Balls (Serves 8)

$36.00

Mini crab cake balls with chipotle chili sauce (3 per person)

Petite Beef Wellington (Serves 8)

$48.00

**48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED** Delicate puff pastry stuffed with seasoned beef and served with a poblano mushroom cream sauce (2 per person)

APPETIZER TRAYS & BOWLS

Homemade Hummus (Serves 8)

$40.00

Choice of Tuscan, jalapeño, or green goddess hummus with pita triangles with option to add carrots and Persian cucumbers

Black Bean Orzo Pasta Salad (Serves 8)

$32.00

Black beans, orzo pasta, red onion, red and green bell pepper tossed in a jalapeño lime dressing

Fresh Vegetable Tray (Serves 8)

$36.00

Assorted market fresh vegetables served with a duo of jalapeño feta ranch and jalapeño hummus dipping sauces

Cheese & Cracker Tray (Serves 8)

$52.00

Assorted cheeses and crackers

Fresh Fruit Tray (Serves 8)

$44.00

Assortment of market fresh fruit

Spinach Artichoke Dip (Serves 8)

$44.00

Served with homemade tortilla chips, pico de gallo and tzatziki

APPETIZER SALAD BOWLS

Greek Appetizer Salad (Serves 8)

$68.00

Persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, radishes, Kalamata olives, red onions, and feta on a bed of mixed greens with herb-roasted garlic vinaigrette and pita croutons

Southwestern Caesar Appetizer Salad (Serves 8)

$68.00

A spicy twist on the traditional Caesar with roasted corn, tomato, and chipotle chili dressing

Harvest Veggie Appetizer Salad (Serves 8)

$68.00

Tender roasted broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash with lentils, fresh arugula, and grated Parmesan in a citrus honey dressing

Black Bean Orzo Pasta Appetizer Salad (Serves 8)

$68.00

Orzo pasta red onion, black beans, red and green bell pepper tossed in cilantro-lime-jalapeño dressing

Cobb Appetizer Salad (Serves 8)

$68.00

Mixed greens, egg, bacon, red onion, tomato, and avocado drizzled with feta jalapeño dressing

ENTRÉE SALAD BOXES

Greek Entrée Salad (8 Servings)

$88.00

Persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, radishes, Kalamata ol