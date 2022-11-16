The '401 Table and Tap - Catering
6700 Ferris St #150
Bellaire, TX 77401
POPULAR BUNDLES
Grilled Chicken Entrée Buffet (Serves 8)
Poblano Grilled Chicken with whipped potatoes, French green beans, and pita bread Greek Side Salad Assorted Cookie Tray Iced Tea
Pasta Entrée Buffet (Serves 8)
Creamy Spinach and Portobello Pasta with grilled chicken and garlic toast Greek side salad Assorted cookie tray Iced Tea
Working Boxed Lunch Package (Serves 8)
Variety of Signature Sandwiches or Wraps with chips, cookies, and iced tea
Mix and Mingle Buffet (Serves 8)
Mini Beef and Chicken Kabobs, Mini Beef and Chicken Quesadillas, Hickory Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp, Fresh Vegetable Tray with dipping sauce, and Tuscan Hummus with pita bread
FINGER FOODS
Fruit & Cheese Skewers (Serves 8)
Market fresh fruit and assorted cheeses (2 skewers per person)
Tomato Caprese Skewers (Serves 8)
Mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes and basil (2 skewers per person)
Mini Chicken Kabob Skewers (Serves 8)
Grilled chicken skewers with charred bell peppers (2 skewers per person)
Mini Beef Kabob Skewers (Serves 8)
Beef tenderloin skewers with charred bell peppers (2 skewers per person)
Hickory Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp (Serves 8)
Smoky barbeque-glazed shrimp wrapped in bacon (2 pieces per person)
Mini Quesadillas (Serves 8)
Choice of veggie, chicken, beef, or shrimp mini quesadillas served with chipotle chili sauce and guacamole (2 per order)
Cocktail Meatballs (Serves 8)
Mini cocktail meatballs with marinara, mozzarella, and basil (3 per person)
Crab Cake Balls (Serves 8)
Mini crab cake balls with chipotle chili sauce (3 per person)
Petite Beef Wellington (Serves 8)
**48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED** Delicate puff pastry stuffed with seasoned beef and served with a poblano mushroom cream sauce (2 per person)
APPETIZER TRAYS & BOWLS
Homemade Hummus (Serves 8)
Choice of Tuscan, jalapeño, or green goddess hummus with pita triangles with option to add carrots and Persian cucumbers
Black Bean Orzo Pasta Salad (Serves 8)
Black beans, orzo pasta, red onion, red and green bell pepper tossed in a jalapeño lime dressing
Fresh Vegetable Tray (Serves 8)
Assorted market fresh vegetables served with a duo of jalapeño feta ranch and jalapeño hummus dipping sauces
Cheese & Cracker Tray (Serves 8)
Assorted cheeses and crackers
Fresh Fruit Tray (Serves 8)
Assortment of market fresh fruit
Spinach Artichoke Dip (Serves 8)
Served with homemade tortilla chips, pico de gallo and tzatziki
APPETIZER SALAD BOWLS
Greek Appetizer Salad (Serves 8)
Persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, radishes, Kalamata olives, red onions, and feta on a bed of mixed greens with herb-roasted garlic vinaigrette and pita croutons
Southwestern Caesar Appetizer Salad (Serves 8)
A spicy twist on the traditional Caesar with roasted corn, tomato, and chipotle chili dressing
Harvest Veggie Appetizer Salad (Serves 8)
Tender roasted broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash with lentils, fresh arugula, and grated Parmesan in a citrus honey dressing
Black Bean Orzo Pasta Appetizer Salad (Serves 8)
Orzo pasta red onion, black beans, red and green bell pepper tossed in cilantro-lime-jalapeño dressing
Cobb Appetizer Salad (Serves 8)
Mixed greens, egg, bacon, red onion, tomato, and avocado drizzled with feta jalapeño dressing