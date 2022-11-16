- Home
5th Ave Grill & Bar
258 Reviews
423 Main St
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Appetizers
Breaded Mushrooms
Fresh, never frozen, hand battered mushrooms in our signature herbs and spices and deep fried to a golden brown.
Cheese Sticks
Breaded mozzarella deep fried to a golden brown and served with house-made creamy jalapeno, house-made ranch or marinara.
Chips N Salsa
Gently salted tortilla chips served with fresh, house-made salsa.
Fried Pickles
Hand battered to order kosher dill pickle chips, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Spicey Cheese Balls
A 1/2 pound of hand breaded pepper jack cheese balls deep fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Ulimate Pulled Pork Tots
Seasoned, smoked and hand pulled pork, layered on top of 1/2 pound of tater tots and topped with house-made beer cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeno and drizzled with our signature house BBQ sauce.
Jumbo Pretzel
Jumbo pretzel deep fried to a perfect soft golden brown and severed with house-made beer cheese or spicy mustard.
3 Breadsticks
Freshly baked to a golden brown and buttered in our signature recipe of herbs and spices, served our with house-made creamy jalapeno, beer cheese sauce or marinara.
6 Breadsticks
Freshly baked to a golden brown and buttered in our signature recipe of herbs and spices, served our with house-made creamy jalapeno, beer cheese sauce or marinara.
Italian Tater Tumbler
Award Winning Burgers
Hamburger Deluxe
Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo served on a freshly baked brioche bun.
Cheeseburger Deluxe
Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.
The Grover
Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/American cheese, thick cut hickory bacon, 2 fried eggs, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/American cheese, thick cut hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.
Ghost Burger
Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/hand-cut Ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.
Bourbon Bacon Burger
Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/smoked gouda cheese, thick cut hickory bacon, sautéed onions topped with our signature house-made bacon jam served on a freshly baked brioche bun.
Black Bean Burger
Plant-based, Gluten-Free patty w/lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo served on a freshly baked brioche bun. *Substitute a Gluten-Free bun for $3
Specialty Sandwiches
Ruben Sandwich
Lean corned beef thinly sliced in house, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on golden toasted rye bread.
The Deesel Philly
Seasoned steak, oven roasted and thinly sliced in house w/sauteed onions, green peppers and provolone cheese on a buttery toasted hoagie.
The JGood Itallian Beef
Seasoned steak, oven roasted and thinly sliced in house w/hot and spicy giardiniera peppers and provolone cheese on a buttery toasted hoagie. Served with a side of Au Jus for dipping or smothering!
The Dog Patch
Thick cut bologna sliced in house w/American Cheese on golden Texas toast.
Pork Chop Sandwhich
1 inch thick and juicy boneless porkchop, hand cut in house, cooked with our signature seasonings w/lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.
The 5th Tenderloin
Hand breaded or grilled to perfection in our signature herbs and spices, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.
Patty Melt
Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound hand-pattied burger, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on golden toasted rye bread.
The Amy BLT
6 slices of thick cut crispy hickory bacon w/lettuce, tomato and mayo on a golden Texas toast.
Cod Sandwhich
Breaded cod w/lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tartar sauce on a freshly baked brioche bun.
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwhich
Seasoned, smoked and hand pulled in house, served on a freshly baked brioche bun and side of cole slaw.
The Kristy Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded or grilled to perfection in our house herbs and spices, served plain or tossed in our signature house Nashville Hot Sauce, Buffalo or BBQ sauce w/lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.
Crispy Pizza!
14" Supreme Pizza
Italian sausage chunks, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olives and mushrooms spread generously across a buttery thin and crispy crust.
14" Meatlovers Pizza
Italian sausage chunks, pepperoni, ham and bacon piled high across a buttery thin and crispy crust.
14" Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
Italian sausage chunks and pepperoni with a mix of provolone and mozzarella shredded cheese on a buttery thin and crispy crust.
14" Create Your Own Pizza
The choice is yours!
7" Supreme Pizza
Personal sized Italian sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olive and mushrooms.
7" Meatlovers Pizza
Personal sized Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham and bacon.
7" Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
Personal sized Italian sausage and pepperoni with a provolone and mozzarella shredded cheese mix.
7" Create Your Own Pizza
The choice is yours!
10" Cauliflower Supreme
Gluten-Free cauliflower crust with Italian sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olive and mushroom.
10" Cauliflower Meatlovers
Gluten-Free cauliflower crust with Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham and bacon.
10" Cauliflower Sausage & Pepperoni
Gluten-Free cauliflower crust with Italian sausage chunks and pepperoni with shredded provolone and mozzarella mix.
10" Cauliflower Create Your Own
The choice is yours!
Signature Wings
1 lbs Traditional Wings
A pound of delicious house seasoned wings tossed or on the side with your favorite handmade 5th sauce or dry rub. Served w/your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
2 lbs Traditional Wings
2 pounds of delicious house seasoned wings tossed or on the side with your favorite handmade 5th sauce or dry rub. Served w/your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
1 lbs Boneless
A pound of hand breaded chicken breast chunks tossed or on the side with your favorite handmade 5th sauce or dry rub. Served w/your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
2 lbs Boneless
2 pounds of hand breaded chicken breast chunks tossed or on the side with your favorite handmade 5th sauce or dry rub. Served w/your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
House Soups & Salads
Wedge
Large iceberg wedge, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, crumbled bacon and bleu cheese crumbles
House Small
House Large
Spring mix greens, cherry tomato, red onion, mozzarella and house-made croutons.
Side Salad
Chili
Made from scratch daily with our secret recipe!
Soup of the Day
Made from scratch daily!
For The Little Ones
Sides
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come for the food, Stay for the fun!
423 Main St, Beech Grove, IN 46107