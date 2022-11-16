Restaurant header imageView gallery
5th Ave Grill & Bar

258 Reviews

423 Main St

Beech Grove, IN 46107

Popular Items

The 5th Tenderloin
14" Create Your Own Pizza
House Large

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Fresh, never frozen, hand battered mushrooms in our signature herbs and spices and deep fried to a golden brown.

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Breaded mozzarella deep fried to a golden brown and served with house-made creamy jalapeno, house-made ranch or marinara.

Chips N Salsa

$6.00

Gently salted tortilla chips served with fresh, house-made salsa.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hand battered to order kosher dill pickle chips, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Spicey Cheese Balls

$10.00

A 1/2 pound of hand breaded pepper jack cheese balls deep fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Ulimate Pulled Pork Tots

$13.00+

Seasoned, smoked and hand pulled pork, layered on top of 1/2 pound of tater tots and topped with house-made beer cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeno and drizzled with our signature house BBQ sauce.

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Jumbo pretzel deep fried to a perfect soft golden brown and severed with house-made beer cheese or spicy mustard.

3 Breadsticks

$6.00

Freshly baked to a golden brown and buttered in our signature recipe of herbs and spices, served our with house-made creamy jalapeno, beer cheese sauce or marinara.

6 Breadsticks

$10.00

Freshly baked to a golden brown and buttered in our signature recipe of herbs and spices, served our with house-made creamy jalapeno, beer cheese sauce or marinara.

Italian Tater Tumbler

$9.00

Award Winning Burgers

Hamburger Deluxe

$10.00

Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo served on a freshly baked brioche bun.

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$11.00

Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.

The Grover

$15.00

Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/American cheese, thick cut hickory bacon, 2 fried eggs, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/American cheese, thick cut hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.

Ghost Burger

$13.00

Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/hand-cut Ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$14.00

Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound burger, hand-pattied in our signature seasonings, w/smoked gouda cheese, thick cut hickory bacon, sautéed onions topped with our signature house-made bacon jam served on a freshly baked brioche bun.

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Plant-based, Gluten-Free patty w/lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo served on a freshly baked brioche bun. *Substitute a Gluten-Free bun for $3

Specialty Sandwiches

Ruben Sandwich

$13.00

Lean corned beef thinly sliced in house, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on golden toasted rye bread.

The Deesel Philly

$13.00

Seasoned steak, oven roasted and thinly sliced in house w/sauteed onions, green peppers and provolone cheese on a buttery toasted hoagie.

The JGood Itallian Beef

$13.00

Seasoned steak, oven roasted and thinly sliced in house w/hot and spicy giardiniera peppers and provolone cheese on a buttery toasted hoagie. Served with a side of Au Jus for dipping or smothering!

The Dog Patch

$10.00

Thick cut bologna sliced in house w/American Cheese on golden Texas toast.

Pork Chop Sandwhich

$13.00

1 inch thick and juicy boneless porkchop, hand cut in house, cooked with our signature seasonings w/lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.

The 5th Tenderloin

$13.00

Hand breaded or grilled to perfection in our signature herbs and spices, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.

Patty Melt

$11.50

Fresh, never frozen, 1/2 pound hand-pattied burger, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on golden toasted rye bread.

The Amy BLT

$13.00

6 slices of thick cut crispy hickory bacon w/lettuce, tomato and mayo on a golden Texas toast.

Cod Sandwhich

$13.00

Breaded cod w/lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tartar sauce on a freshly baked brioche bun.

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwhich

$10.50

Seasoned, smoked and hand pulled in house, served on a freshly baked brioche bun and side of cole slaw.

The Kristy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand breaded or grilled to perfection in our house herbs and spices, served plain or tossed in our signature house Nashville Hot Sauce, Buffalo or BBQ sauce w/lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a freshly baked brioche bun.

Crispy Pizza!

14" Supreme Pizza

$19.00

Italian sausage chunks, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olives and mushrooms spread generously across a buttery thin and crispy crust.

14" Meatlovers Pizza

$19.00

Italian sausage chunks, pepperoni, ham and bacon piled high across a buttery thin and crispy crust.

14" Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Italian sausage chunks and pepperoni with a mix of provolone and mozzarella shredded cheese on a buttery thin and crispy crust.

14" Create Your Own Pizza

$15.00

The choice is yours!

7" Supreme Pizza

$8.00

Personal sized Italian sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olive and mushrooms.

7" Meatlovers Pizza

$8.00

Personal sized Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham and bacon.

7" Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Personal sized Italian sausage and pepperoni with a provolone and mozzarella shredded cheese mix.

7" Create Your Own Pizza

$7.00

The choice is yours!

10" Cauliflower Supreme

$22.00

Gluten-Free cauliflower crust with Italian sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, black olive and mushroom.

10" Cauliflower Meatlovers

$22.00

Gluten-Free cauliflower crust with Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham and bacon.

10" Cauliflower Sausage & Pepperoni

$21.00

Gluten-Free cauliflower crust with Italian sausage chunks and pepperoni with shredded provolone and mozzarella mix.

10" Cauliflower Create Your Own

$21.00

The choice is yours!

Signature Wings

1 lbs Traditional Wings

$13.00

A pound of delicious house seasoned wings tossed or on the side with your favorite handmade 5th sauce or dry rub. Served w/your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

2 lbs Traditional Wings

$26.00

2 pounds of delicious house seasoned wings tossed or on the side with your favorite handmade 5th sauce or dry rub. Served w/your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

1 lbs Boneless

$13.00

A pound of hand breaded chicken breast chunks tossed or on the side with your favorite handmade 5th sauce or dry rub. Served w/your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

2 lbs Boneless

$26.00

2 pounds of hand breaded chicken breast chunks tossed or on the side with your favorite handmade 5th sauce or dry rub. Served w/your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

House Soups & Salads

Wedge

$8.00Out of stock

Large iceberg wedge, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, crumbled bacon and bleu cheese crumbles

House Small

$7.00

House Large

$11.00

Spring mix greens, cherry tomato, red onion, mozzarella and house-made croutons.

Side Salad

$2.00

Chili

$4.00+

Made from scratch daily with our secret recipe!

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Made from scratch daily!

For The Little Ones

Chicken Tenders (kid)

$7.00

Served w/ your choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ sauce or Ranch dressing for dipping.

Grilled Cheese (kid)

$7.00

Served on Texas toast

4 oz Hamburger (Plain)

$7.00

Fresh, 1/4 pound burger served on a freshy baked bun

Mac N Cheese (kid)

$7.00

A bowl of our popular mac-n-cheese!

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

French Fries

$2.50

House Chips

$1.50

Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Tater Tots

$2.50

Desserts

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Seasonal Dessert

$7.00

Beverages

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Ghost Energy-sour

$3.00

Ghost Energy-Strawberry

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonande

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Jello Shot

$1.00

Featured Food

Chicken Noodles

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come for the food, Stay for the fun!

Location

423 Main St, Beech Grove, IN 46107

Directions

Gallery
5th Ave Grill and Bar image
5th Ave Grill and Bar image
BG pic
Main pic

