Food Menu

Eggs N' Stuff

Avocado, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

two soft scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, gruyere cheese, chili mayo, on a warm kaiser roll, served with breakfast potatoes

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

two fried eggs, bacon, white cheddar cheese, tomato jam, mayo on a warm kaiser roll, served with breakfast potatoes

Chorizo Y Papas Burrito

$13.00

house-made chorizo, house-cut fries, scrambled eggs, queso oaxaca in a warm flour tortilla, served with a side of fruit

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

pork sausage patty, two fried eggs, white cheddar cheese, house-made honey mustard on a warm Kaiser roll, served with breakfast potatoes

Steak & Egg Burrito

$15.00

seasoned steak, scrambled eggs, house-cut fries, avocado, pepper jack cheese, in a warm flour tortilla, served with a side of fruit

Handhelds

Beef Po' Boy

$17.00

braised beef debris, gruyere cheese, pickled fresnos, caramelized onions, roasted garlic mayo, served with a side of house-cut french fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

chopped chicken breast, apples, celery, onions, white cheddar cheese, whole grain mustard yogurt dressing, spring mix, served with a side of house-cut french fries

Hummus & Veggie

$13.00

hummus, cucumbers, roasted peppers, carrots, pickled onions, gruyere, tomato jam, spring mix, served with a side of house-cut french fries

Pastrami

$16.00

thin-sliced seared pastrami, napa slaw, house-cut fries, tomatoes, mayo, on a hoagie roll, served with a side of house-cut french fries

Stacked BLT

$15.00

bacon, iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic mayo, on toasted sourdough bread, served with a side of house-cut french fries

Turkey & Swiss

$13.00

sliced turkey, gruyere cheese, peppadews, arugula, chili mayo, served with a side of house-cut french fries

Quick Bites

Avocado Toast

$9.00

sunny-side egg, avocado, tomato jam, on noble toast

Date Toast

$8.00

dates, ricotta cheese, hazelnut crumble, drizzled local honey, on noble toast

Ricotta Scramble Toast

$10.00

soft scrambled eggs, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, herbs, chili oil, on noble toast

Grab & Go

Chesse Danish

$6.00

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Croissant

$5.00

Scone

$5.00

Seasonal Muffin

$5.00

Pint of Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Pint of Egg Salad

$9.00

Pint of Chicken Salad

$9.00

Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Asian Chopped Salad

$13.00

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$11.00

Coffee Menu

Hot

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Americano

$3.00+

Macchiato

$4.00

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$4.75+

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Iced

16oz Cold Brew

$5.50

16oz Iced Americano

$3.50

16oz Iced Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.75

16oz Iced Latte

$5.50

16oz Iced Mocha

$6.00

Drip Coffee

Takeout Drip Coffee

$3.50

House Drip Coffee

$3.50

Retail

Grab-N-Go/Fridge

Arizona Iced Tea

$4.95

Arizona Mango

$4.95

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.95

Boylan Shirley Temple

$3.95

Liquid Death Convicted Melon 20 oz

$5.95

Liquid Death Convicted Melon 16 oz

$4.95

Liquid Death Mountain Water 16 oz

$4.95

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.95

Fiji Water

$3.95

Voss Water

$8.95

Pellegrino Water

$3.95

AcquaPanna Water

$5.95

Vita Coco

$3.45

Vita Pineapple

$3.45

Perrier

$4.95

Jones Soda

$3.95

Martinelli's Apple

$2.95

Abita Rootbeer

$2.95

Jarrito's Soda

$2.95

Brew Dr.

$4.45

Ollipop

$3.95

Celsius

$3.45

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$3.45

Gatorade

$2.95

Revitalyte

$3.95

Naked Mango Juice

$4.95

Langers Juice

$3.95

Perricone Juice

$2.95

Nesquik Small

$2.45

Nesquik Large

$2.95

Pressed Juice

$4.95

Perricone Juice/Lemonade

$2.95