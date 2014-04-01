Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Thirsty Hound

18 Reviews

600 N White Horse Pike

Somerdale, NJ 08083

Order Again

Bevs

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Club

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull - Tropical

$3.00

Red Bull - Watermelon

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water (Bottled)

$2.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Balls

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Daiquiri Strawberry

$8.00

Electric Shark

$8.00

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Frozen Peach Margarita

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kraken Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$11.00

LIT

$10.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$6.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mud Slide

$8.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pink Stardust

$9.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$9.00

Top Shelf LIT

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.00

Trash cans

$9.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Washington apple

$8.00

Watermelon Margarita

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

You-Call-It

$3.00

Craft Bottles

Angry Orchard Bottle

$5.50

Crook & Marker Spiked Tea

$5.50

Crown & Coke Can

$6.50

Crown Peach Tea Can

$6.50

Crown Washington Apple Can

$6.50

Dogfish Head 60 IPA - Can

$5.50

Sea Isle Peach Tea

$5.00

Sea Isle Tea

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$5.50

Surf Side Iced Tea

$5.00

Twisted Tea - Half & Half

$5.00

Twisted Tea - Peach

$5.00

Twisted Tea - Raspberry

$5.00

Twisted Tea Bottle

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry Spiked Seltzer

$5.00

Domestic Bottle

Bud Light Bottle

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50
Budweiser Bottle

Budweiser Bottle

$3.50
Coors Light Bottle

Coors Light Bottle

$3.50
Michelob Ultra Bottle

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Miller High Life Bottle

$3.50
Miller Lite Bottle

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.50

O'Doules Bottle

$3.50
Rolling Rock Bottle

Rolling Rock Bottle

$3.50
Yuengling Bottle

Yuengling Bottle

$3.50

Domestic Draft

Draft - Bud Light

$3.00

Draft - Coors Light

$3.00

Draft - Miller Lite

$3.00

Draft - Yuengling

$3.00

Free Drink Token

Free Drink Token

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Sloe Gin

$5.00
Tanqueray

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.50

w/ Redbull

$2.50

Import Bottle

Amstel Light Bottle

$4.50

Becks Bottle

$4.50

Corona Bottle

$4.50

Corona Light Bottle

$4.50

Guinness Can

$6.00

Heineken Bottle

$4.50

Heineken Light Bottle

$4.50

Heineken Zero Bottle

$4.50

Modelo Bottle

$4.50

Stella Bottle

$4.50

Import/Craft Draft

Black & Tan (Guiness/Yuengling)

$5.00

Blue & Tan (Guiness/IPA)

$5.00

Draft - Blue Moon

$5.00

Draft - Double Nickel Vienna Lager

$5.00

Draft - Sam Adams Octoberfest

$5.00

Draft - Evil Genius - Stacy's Mom

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Draft - Hazy Sierra

$5.00

Liquers

Apple Pucker

$4.50

Baileys

$5.50

Baily's w/Coffee

$7.50

Black Haus

$5.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.50

Creme De Cacao

$4.50

Creme De Menthe

$4.50

Disarrona

$5.50

Dr. McGuilicutties

$5.50

Frangelica

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$5.50

Jager

$5.50

Jameson Cold Brew

$7.00

Kaluha

$5.50

Midori

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Sambuca

$5.50

Sambuca Black

$5.50

Watermelon Pucker

$4.50

Martini

Gin

$5.00

Vodka

$5.00

Pitchers

Bud Light - Pitcher

$9.00

Yuengling - Pitcher

$9.00

Coors Light - Pitcher

$9.00

Goose Island - Pitcher

$9.00

Miller Light - Pitcher

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Lemon

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Captain Morgan 100 Proof

$6.00

Don Q

$6.50

Kraken

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Rumchata

$4.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Shots

Bomb - Cherry

$7.00

Bomb - Grape

$7.00

Bomb - Orange

$7.00

Bomb - Skittle

$7.00

Bomb - Tropical Skittle

$7.00

Bomb - Vegas

$7.50
Buttery Nipple

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Caramel Apple

$7.00

Chocolate Covered Pretzel

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$7.00

Grape Gatorade

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00
Kamikaze

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop - Top Shelf

$7.00

Lemon Drop - Well

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Melon Bomb

$7.50
Mind Eraser

Mind Eraser

$7.50

Orange Tea

$7.50

PB&J Shot

$7.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.00

Pickleback

$7.00

Pink Starburst

$7.00

Red Candy Apple

$7.00

Red Starburst

$7.00
Red-Headed Slut

Red-Headed Slut

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Starship shot

$8.00

Sunset

$7.00
Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish

$7.00

Tootsie Roll

$6.00

Watermelon Jager Bomb

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00
Woo Woo

Woo Woo

$7.00

Slushies

Margherita Slushy

$10.00

Rum Punch Slushy

$10.00

Vodka Punch Slushy

$10.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$7.00

Casamigos - Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos - Reposado

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Avion

$15.00

Vodka

3 Olive Vanilla

$6.00

3 Olives Cherry

$6.00

3 Olives Citrus

$6.00

3 Olives Grape

$6.00

3 Olives Orange

$6.00

3 Olives Peach

$6.00

3 Olives Raspberry

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Stoli

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Well Vodka

$4.50

Whiskey/Brandy

American Honey

$6.00

Azteca De Oro

$7.00

Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00
Crown Apple

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Peach

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Vanilla

$7.50

Dewars

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Jack Apple

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.00

JW Black

$9.00

JW Blue

$40.00

JW Red

$7.00

Macallan

$11.50

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Sheep Dog - Peanut Butter

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$8.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$7.50

Wine

Cabernet (Red)

$5.00

Chardonnay (White)

$5.00

Moscato (White)

$5.00

Pinot Grigio (White)

$5.00

Pinot Nior (Red)

$5.00

Breakfast

Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger w/Fries

$11.50

Buck Burger w/Fries

$13.50

BBQ Burger w/Fries

$11.50

Early Bird Burger w/Fries

$12.00

Pizza Burger w/Fries

$12.00

Single Cheeseburger w/Fries

$10.00

Turkey Burger w/Fries

$11.50

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$7.50

Empanadas

2 Beef Empanada

$7.00

2 Cheese Steak Empanada

$7.00

2 Chicken Empanada

$7.00

ADD ONS (i.e. extra sauce)

2 Slices of Bacon

$1.50

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo Garlic Parm

$1.00

Cheese Whiz

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Grilled Chicken (Plain) - 1 Piece

$4.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

Hot & Honey

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Mango Habenero

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Old Bay Fries

$5.00

Pizza

Plain

$12.00

Slice - Plain

$2.00

Slice - Pepperoni

$2.00

Slice - Sausage

$2.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet

$11.00
Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$9.00

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.00

Texas Toast Grilled Cheese

$5.00

The Rudi

$9.50

Soup

Chili

$4.00

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.00

Starters

Bavarian Pretzels w/Mustard

$6.50

Beef Tacos w/ Salsa and Sour cream

$6.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Eggrolls

$7.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$6.50

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00

Chicken & Cheese Quesadillas

$10.50

Chicken Tacos w/ Salsa and Sour cream

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Loaded Tots

$7.50

Mac'n'Cheese Bites

$6.50

Mini Tarantini Panzoratti - 5 pieces

$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara

$7.00
Pizza Rolls w/Marinara

Pizza Rolls w/Marinara

$6.50

Sampler (Pick 3)

$13.00

Tarantini Panzoratti - Large

$6.00

Tater Tots

$5.50
Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$6.00

Wings

Classic Wings

Classic Wings

$7.00+
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.00+

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.50

BLT Wrap

$9.00

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.50

Bacon Burger Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.50

COMBOS

PLAIN PIZZA & 4 CROOK AND MARKER

$20.00

Packaged Goods - 6 PK

Domestic 6pk

$10.00

Import 6pk

$13.00

Craft 6pk

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Legendary Amazing Food and Service

Location

600 N White Horse Pike, Somerdale, NJ 08083

Directions

Gallery
The Thirsty Hound image
The Thirsty Hound image
The Thirsty Hound image

Search popular restaurants
Map
