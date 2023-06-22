Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Vogue Coffee Bar

review star

No reviews yet

117 E Woodin Ave

Chelan, WA 98816

Popular Items

Sausage Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Sausage Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Egg, herb sausage & Tillamook aged white cheddar on a buttered ciabatta.

Italian Bull

$7.50

Iced Americano

$3.75+


Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.31+

Fresh brewed Blue Star coffee

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Americano

$3.75+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso with hot water

Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso with Ghirardelli chocolate and steamed milk

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso with Ghirardelli white chocolate and steamed milk

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Steamed milk with vanilla syrup, espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle

Breve

$5.25+

Espresso with equal parts steamed and frothed half-and-half.

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Espresso with equal parts steamed and frothed milk

Espresso (2 shots)

$3.25

Espresso (4 shots)

$4.25

Cortado

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with an equal amount of steamed milk

Espresso con Panna

$4.00

Double espresso topped with whipped cream

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with a touch of steamed milk

Specialty Drinks

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Fresh brewed black tea

Lemonade

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Fresh brewed black tea

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Flavored syrup topped with soda water. Add cream & whipped cream for a yummy treat!

Italian Bull

$7.50

Fountain Soda

$3.50+

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

London Fog

$4.45+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Steamer

$3.25+

Blended Drinks

Blended Chai

Blended Chai

$6.25+
Coffee Chiller

Coffee Chiller

$6.25+

Blended espresso & vanilla shake mix

Mocha Chiller

Mocha Chiller

$6.75+

Blended espresso, vanilla shake mix & dark chocolate

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$10.00

$10.00

Organic berries, creamy greek yogurt and apple juice.

Sunrise Smoothie

Sunrise Smoothie

$10.00

$10.00

Pineapple, peach, banana with creamy greek yogurt

Tropikale Smoothie

Tropikale Smoothie

$10.00

$10.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

$11.00

Egg, black beans, house red potatoes, green chiles, fresh cilantro, sour cream and queso oaxaca grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with homemade salsa.

Meat Burrito

$12.00
Ham Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Ham Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

$8.50

Egg, smoked ham, Tillamook aged white cheddar & homemade garlic aioli on ciabatta.

Sausage Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

$8.50

Egg, herb sausage & Tillamook aged white cheddar on a buttered ciabatta.

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

$8.50

Egg, spinach, roasted red pepper, thinly sliced red onion, and aged Tillamook cheese on a toasted ciabatta with harissa mayo.

Veggie Frittata

Veggie Frittata

$6.00

$6.00

Personal-sized - baked with zucchini, bell pepper, onion, spinach and parmesan.

Quiche- Meat

Quiche- Meat

$6.50
Quiche- Veggie

Quiche- Veggie

$6.50

$6.50
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.50

$7.50

Homemade granola, greek yogurt & fresh fruit

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Serving specialty coffee, fresh food & pastries in beautiful downtown Chelan.

The Vogue Coffee Bar image
The Vogue Coffee Bar image
The Vogue Coffee Bar image

