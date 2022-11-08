Restaurant header imageView gallery

African Soulfood

review star

No reviews yet

585 Franklin Gateway Southeast

Marietta, GA 30060

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Lamb (Dibi)
Red Bean Soup (Maharagwe)
Casava Leave Soup

Starters | Salads

Bhajia (seasoned fries)

Bhajia (seasoned fries)

$12.00

Deep fried thin potato slices seasoned in gram masala and house spices. Single serving with house dressing

Kenyan Sausages

Kenyan Sausages

$10.00

Kenyan sausages in special East African seasonings - 3

African Donut (Mandazi)

African Donut (Mandazi)

$10.00

African fried donuts - 6

Beef Samosas

Beef Samosas

$10.00

Our deep fried African pastry with savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions peas.

Vegetarian Samosas

Vegetarian Samosas

$10.00
Suya

Suya

$16.00

Succulent grilled beef in Nigerian spices

Soups

Casava Leave Soup

Casava Leave Soup

$22.00
Egusi

Egusi

$22.00

Is a delicious soup made out of ground melon seeds and stewed with meat

Goat Meat Pepper Soup

Goat Meat Pepper Soup

$20.00

Spicy broth with African herbs - fish or assorted meat *comes with rice

Okra Stew

Okra Stew

$22.00
Peanut Stew (Maafe)

Peanut Stew (Maafe)

$22.00

This stew combines fresh ginger, jalapeno, onion, tomato paste, and peanut butter in a sweet potato vegetable broth - with lamb

Lamb Stew

$22.00

Main Dishes

Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$24.99+

We call this the Fish Feast. Whole grilled fish in African herbs & spices. Comes with your choice of any two sides.

Grilled Lamb (Dibi)

Grilled Lamb (Dibi)

$24.99

Our most popular meal. Our famous grilled lamb dinner with rice.

Kenyan Beef Stew

Kenyan Beef Stew

$19.99

Hearty Kenyan beef stew served fried or grilled

Kenyan Chicken Stew

Kenyan Chicken Stew

$18.99

Our savory chicken stew served curry style

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$18.00
Red Rice (Jollof Rice) Meal

Red Rice (Jollof Rice) Meal

$18.00

Tomato stew and beef stock, seasoned with Jollof Rice seasoning. Served with green peas and 6oz fried beef steak or roast beef

Senegalese Rice (Cheb Yap) Meal

$18.00

East African Rice (Pilau) Meal

$18.00
Senegalese Yassa

Senegalese Yassa

$17.99

5 oz. skewered beef flap meat coated with Yaji (seasoned peanut grit) and slow grilled near burning wood and charcoal. Served with white, brown or wild rice, and a tomato & red onion salad

Suya Meal

Suya Meal

$22.00

Vegetarian | Vegan

Red Bean Soup (Maharagwe)

Red Bean Soup (Maharagwe)

$16.00

Red beans prepared in coconut milk and authentic house seasoning to taste. Comes with one chapati & choice of rice or fufu

Lentil Soup (Ndengu)

Lentil Soup (Ndengu)

$16.00

Lentils prepared in coconut milk with authentic Kenyan seasonings. Comes with one chapati & choice of rice or fufu.

Sides

2 pcs. Of African flatbread (Chapati)

2 pcs. Of African flatbread (Chapati)

$5.00

Kenyan flatbread

French fries (Chips)

French fries (Chips)

$5.00
Fried Plantain

Fried Plantain

$5.00

Hand-sliced ripe plantains fried to provide caramelized coating. Served salted

Mashed potatoes, peas & corn mix (Mukimo)

Mashed potatoes, peas & corn mix (Mukimo)

$5.00

Green peas, green maize, mashed in potatoes and sauteed onions

East African Rice (Pilau)

East African Rice (Pilau)

$6.00

Basmani rice in authentic seasonings

Red Spicy Rice (Nigerian Jollof Rice)

$6.00

Senegalise Rice (Cheb)

$6.00
White rice (Wali)

White rice (Wali)

$5.00
Sautéed collard greens & spinach (Sukuma)

Sautéed collard greens & spinach (Sukuma)

$5.00

Mashed white corn flour (Ugali)

$5.00
Ugali & Sukuma

Ugali & Sukuma

$7.00

Fermented Cassava Couscous (Acheke)

$5.00

Pounded Yam (Fufu)

$5.00

Double

No Side

-$5.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mango Juice

$3.50

Sorrel

$5.00

Homemade Ginger Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Vita Malt

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Orange juice

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Condiments

Mixed Onions (Red & White)

$3.00

White Yassa Onions

$3.00

Red Spicy Onions

$3.00

Spicy Red Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Red Sauce Family Size

$5.00

Kenyan Salad (Kachumbari)

$5.00

Late Night Menu

Fries

$8.00

Bhajia

$12.00

3 Sausages

$10.00

3 Beef Samosa

$10.00

Suya Simple

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

585 Franklin Gateway Southeast, Marietta, GA 30060

