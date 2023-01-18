Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Airstrip Grill

review star

No reviews yet

460 Village Highway

Rustburg, VA 24588

Order Again

Popular Items

F-22 Raptor (Burger) (P)
B-2 Bomber (Wrap) (P)
B-52 Bomber (Quesadilla) (P)

Burgers, Sandwiches (P)

F-22 Raptor (Burger) (P)

F-22 Raptor (Burger) (P)

$7.00

Flame broiled freshly made ground chuck patty topped with your favorite toppings on a bun.

MH-47 Chinook (Chicken) (P)

MH-47 Chinook (Chicken) (P)

$7.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with your favorite toppings on a bun.

SR-71 Blackbird (BBQ) (P)

SR-71 Blackbird (BBQ) (P)

$7.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork BBQ on a bun with toppings of your choice.

S-3 AWACS (Bologna) (P)

S-3 AWACS (Bologna) (P)

$7.00Out of stock
MH-60 Jayhawk (BLT) (P)

MH-60 Jayhawk (BLT) (P)

$6.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on two slices of toasted white bread.

T-38 Talon (Grilled Cheese) (P)

T-38 Talon (Grilled Cheese) (P)

$4.00

Two slices of cheddar cheese with mayo on two slices of toasted white bread.

Bombers (P)

B-2 Bomber (Wrap) (P)

B-2 Bomber (Wrap) (P)

$7.00

Served with your choice of Ham, Turkey or Ham/Turkey, and your favorite toppings wrapped in a warm tortilla.

B-52 Bomber (Quesadilla) (P)

$4.50

Quesadilla served with a jalapeno house sauce and cheddar cheese. Add Chicken for just $2.50 more.

Hot Dogs (P)

Predator Hot Dog (P)

Predator Hot Dog (P)

$2.25+

All meat hot dog on a bun with your choice of hot dog toppings.

Kids Predator Hot Dog (P)

Kids Predator Hot Dog (P)

$2.00

All meat plain hot dog. Add Ketchup or Mustard with no additional charge.

Chip Sides (P)

Potato Chips (P)

Potato Chips (P)

$1.25

Kids Combos (P)

Kids Predator Combo (P)

Kids Predator Combo (P)

$4.50

All meat plain hot dog. Add Ketchup or Mustard with no additional charge.

Kids Talon Combo (P)

Kids Talon Combo (P)

$5.50

Kids grilled cheese comes with 2 slices of cheese on 2 slices of toasted bread.

Kids Jayhawk Combo (P)

Kids Jayhawk Combo (P)

$7.50

Kids BLT comes with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Sides (P)

Stinger Fries

Stinger Fries

$2.50

Hand cut deep fried Russet potato with house seasoning. Select option to make loaded or Armed once item is selected.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.50

8oz side of crispy & creamy cole slaw in a cup.

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.50Out of stock

8oz Serving of Baked Beans. Alpha-Gal friendly. Available from October - March

Soup (Chicken Noodle)

$2.50Out of stock

8oz Serving of the soup of the day.

Add-Ons (P)

On Side Condiments (P)

On Side Condiments (P)

If you need any items on the side use this section to do so. You can also find other items like relish, slaw, chili, cheese, etc. in this section.

Bottled Drinks (M)

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.50
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$1.50
Diet Mt. Dew

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.50
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$1.50
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Please check www.theairstripgrill.com to verify location before ordering.

Website

Location

460 Village Highway, Rustburg, VA 24588

Directions

