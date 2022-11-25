The Albatross
4800 Haw Branch Road
SEBRING, FL 33875
Starters
Sandwiches
Soups
Salads
Arugula
Fresh Arugula dressed lightly with olive oil and lemon, parmesan ribbons, red onion pedals and halved cherry tomatoes
Caesar
Romaine tossed in house-made Cesar, house made crourons, fresh grated parmesean. - Add protein
Wedge
Topped with blue cheese, crumbled bacon, red onion petals, balsamic drizzle
Dessert
KIDS MENU
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, cheddar cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, cheddar cheese grilled chicken
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken strips with Panko bread crumbs
Kids Grilled Cheese
Perfectly grilled Texas toast with creamy american cheese
Kids Pasta Marinara
Bucatini pasta tossed with house made marinara and topped with parmesan cheese
Kids Burger
Sides
A La Carte (Copy)
Side Chicken
7 ounce chicken breast blackened,grilled or fried
Side Grilled Onions
Carmelized yellow onions with Marsala wine
Side Salmon
8 ounce wild caught atlantic salmon Blackened or Grilled
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
fresh sliced button mushrooms sauteed with red wine and onions
Side Shrimp
8 Gulf Shrimp grilled or blackened
Pizza
Starters
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo shrimp slowly poached in Old Bay and lemon, house made coctail sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
House made white cheddar, in a sourdough breadbowl, paired with toast points.
Saganaki
Greek cheese pan seared, flame with lemon juice finish.
Calamari Frita
Crispy calamari, served with our house made marinara.
Loaded Nachos
Bruschetta
Coconut Shrimp
Sandwiches
Braised Short Rib
Red wine braised short rib on a fresh hoagie with thin sliced satueed onions and bell pepper, side of au jous.
BYOB Burger
8oz patty - Build your own - acccountamonts extra
Pulled Pork
Slow cooked pork shoulder, vinegar slaw, briche bun
Shrimp Po' Boy
Buttermilk fried shrimp on a fresh hoagie, iceberg lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli
The Birdie
Blackened, grilled, or fried chicken. Finished with our signature 'tross sauce.
Meatball Sub
10" sub with our hand-rolled meatballs. Crowned with velvety mozzarella.
Fish Taco Special
Entrees
Cacio e Pepe
Bucatini pasta, parmesan, cracked black pepper, finished with pecorino cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded chicken breast, Italian bread crumb, crowned with provolone, topped with our house marinara and parmesan cheese
Fish & Chips
Cod, beer battered, house made tartar - Shoe String fries, cole slaw.
NY Strip
12oz Grilled paired with Albatross signature sauce.
Pork Ribeye
Grilled pork ribeye topped with house made BBQ or garlic butter.
Salmon
Blackened, grilled or broiled.
Vegetable Plate
Fish of the Day
Cheese Tortellini
8 oz Filet
Prime Rib
Dessert
Sides
Baked Sweet Potato
Orange Blossom Butter
Mashed Potato
Red potato, skin on, demi.
Roasted Fingerling Carrots
Heirloom carrots, roasted w/ salt & pepper.
Sauteed Asparagus
Satueed Asparagus
Twisted Fries
Fried to golden brown
Steamed Broccoli
Finished with herb butter
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried sweet potatoes, seasoned, finished with parmesan cheese.
Brussels Sprouts
Roasted with olive oil. Salt & pepper, finished with balsamic vinegar.
Pasta
Side Caesar
Side Arugula
Roasted Potatoes
Soups
KIDS SNACKS
Pizza (Copy)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
4800 Haw Branch Road, SEBRING, FL 33875