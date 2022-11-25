Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Albatross

No reviews yet

4800 Haw Branch Road

SEBRING, FL 33875

Starters

Cordon Blue Bites

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Wings (ONLY)

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Nachos

$9.00

Sandwiches

Burger Sliders

$7.00

Caesar Wrap

$6.00

Chicken Salad Slider

$7.00

Chkn Salad Sand

$9.00

Fried Chkn Wrap

$10.00

Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Lunch Birdie

$9.00

Lunch Burger

$9.00

Pork Slider

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Veggie Wrap

$7.00

Grouper Sandwich

$16.00

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Meatloaf Sandwich Special

$13.00

Soups

French Onion Soup

$8.00

House made, topped with provelone, browned top.

Soup du Jour (cup)

$4.00

Selection varies

Soup du Jour (bowl)

$7.00

Selection varies

Salads

Arugula

$7.00

Fresh Arugula dressed lightly with olive oil and lemon, parmesan ribbons, red onion pedals and halved cherry tomatoes

Caesar

$8.00

Romaine tossed in house-made Cesar, house made crourons, fresh grated parmesean. - Add protein

Wedge

$8.00

Topped with blue cheese, crumbled bacon, red onion petals, balsamic drizzle

Dessert

Creme' Brulee

$8.00

Individual portion

Lemon Berry Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Tort

$8.00

Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Cheese Cake

$8.00

KIDS MENU

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour Tortilla, cheddar cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour Tortilla, cheddar cheese grilled chicken

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Hand breaded chicken strips with Panko bread crumbs

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Perfectly grilled Texas toast with creamy american cheese

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Bucatini pasta tossed with house made marinara and topped with parmesan cheese

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Snacks

Kids Mixed Berries

$3.00

Kids Salad

$2.00

Kids Soup

$4.00

Sides

Twisted Fries

$4.00

Fried to golden brown

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fried sweet potatoes, seasoned, finished with parmesan cheese.

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Arugula

$4.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

7 ounce chicken breast blackened,grilled or fried

Side Grilled Onions

$3.00

Carmelized yellow onions with Marsala wine

Side Salmon

$12.00

8 ounce wild caught atlantic salmon Blackened or Grilled

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

fresh sliced button mushrooms sauteed with red wine and onions

Side Shrimp

$8.00

8 Gulf Shrimp grilled or blackened

Pizza

Build Your Own

$10.00

Just Cheese

$10.00

Meat Lovers

$13.00

Fig & Goat

$18.00

Mediterranean

$17.00

The Aloha

$10.00

Margherita

$13.00

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

16" Pizza Special

$24.00

7" Pizza Special

$14.00

Braised Short Rib

$16.00

Red wine braised short rib on a fresh hoagie with thin sliced satueed onions and bell pepper, side of au jous.

BYOB Burger

$12.00

8oz patty - Build your own - acccountamonts extra

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder, vinegar slaw, briche bun

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Buttermilk fried shrimp on a fresh hoagie, iceberg lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli

The Birdie

$12.00

Blackened, grilled, or fried chicken. Finished with our signature 'tross sauce.

Meatball Sub

$12.00

10" sub with our hand-rolled meatballs. Crowned with velvety mozzarella.

Fish Taco Special

$14.00Out of stock

Entrees

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Bucatini pasta, parmesan, cracked black pepper, finished with pecorino cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, Italian bread crumb, crowned with provolone, topped with our house marinara and parmesan cheese

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Cod, beer battered, house made tartar - Shoe String fries, cole slaw.

NY Strip

$32.00

12oz Grilled paired with Albatross signature sauce.

Pork Ribeye

$24.00

Grilled pork ribeye topped with house made BBQ or garlic butter.

Salmon

$24.00

Blackened, grilled or broiled.

Vegetable Plate

$12.00

Fish of the Day

$22.00Out of stock

Cheese Tortellini

$22.00

8 oz Filet

$38.00

Prime Rib

$34.00

Golf Specials

Burgers & Beer

$13.00

Budlight Draft

Mich Ultra Draft

Florida Amber Draft

Beer

Bud Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Mich Ultra

$2.50

Yuengling

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Seltzer

$3.00

Busch

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Liquor

Jello Shot

$0.93

Titos Small

$4.76

Fireball (mini)

$1.86

Tito's

$3.72

Fireball (30%)

$3.72

Crown Royal

$5.58

NA

Pop

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Water

$1.86

Snacks

Candy

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Misc

Tickets ($5 fee)

$4.65

$20 GOLF

$18.60

Glasses

$7.00

MAIN

Chicken & Fries

$8.00

Hot Dog & Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Swt Fries

$3.00

Twt Fries

$3.00

Chips

$1.50

Beer

Tent Bud Light

$2.33

Tent Budweiser

$2.33

Tent Seltzer

$2.79

Tent Stella

$2.79

Tent Yuengling

$2.33

Tent Miller Light

$2.33

Tent Coors Light

$2.33

Tent Michelob Ultra

$2.33

Tent High Noon

$2.79

Tent Busch Light

$2.33

Tent Landshark

$2.33

NA

Tent Pepsi

$2.79

Tent Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Tent Sierra Mist

$2.79

Tent Water

$1.86

Tent Gatorade

$2.79

Tent Red Bull (Reg)

$2.79

Tent Red Bull (SF)

$2.79

Tent Sweet Tea

$2.79

Tent Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Tent Lemonade

$2.79

Liquor

Tent Tito's

$3.72

Tent Captain Morgan

$5.58

Tent Bacardi

$5.58

Tent Crown Royal

$5.58

Tent Tanqueray

$5.58

Tent Jack Daniels

$5.58

Tent Jello Shot

$0.93

Tent Malibu

$4.65

Tent Bloody Mary

$7.44

Fireball

$1.96

Dbl Bm

$11.73

Food

Tent Hot Dog + Chips

$4.65

Tent Chips

$1.40

Tent Candy Bar

$0.93

Tent Trail Mix

$0.93

Tent Crackers

$0.93

Donations

Donation Button

Events

EV Deposit fl/wi

$500.00

EV Deposit sp/sm

$279.07

Food Ticket

$27.91

Charcuterie

$279.00

Piano

$279.00

Punch

$89.00
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Refined Dining

Website

Location

4800 Haw Branch Road, SEBRING, FL 33875

Directions

