Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Alley - Fountain Valley

389 Reviews

$

10834 Warner Ave

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Deerioca Crème Brûlée Milk
Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Series

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

Our Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba with fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba.

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

Matcha lovers rejoice! Our Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca incorporates our own premium matcha with our signature Brown Sugar Deerioca boba. Made fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink DOES contain tea but can not be made without boba.

Brown Sugar Deerioca Crème Brûlée Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Crème Brûlée Milk

$5.65+

Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee.! The Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk Creme Brûlée combines our signature Deerioca boba, fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat), and a smooth custard topping. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.95+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream, taro chunks, and ube cream sauce.

Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.95+

Our Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream.

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made cocoa blend.

Original Brew Tea Series

Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.95+

Peach infused with our premium oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar.

Royal No. 9 Black Tea

Royal No. 9 Black Tea

$4.45+

Our unique premium black tea with a hint of blueberry sweetened with cane sugar.

The Alley Assam Black Tea

The Alley Assam Black Tea

$4.15+

A full bodied, robust black tea and cane sugar.

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.15+

Aromatic jasmine green tea sweetened with cane sugar.

Muscat Black Tea

Muscat Black Tea

$4.45+

Premium black tea with naturally infused grapes sweetened with cane sugar.

Earl Grey Tea

$4.45+

Lulu Fresh Fruit Series

Strawberry Lulu

Strawberry Lulu

$6.75+

Blended drink with premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar and with the addition of fresh strawberries then topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Orange Lulu

Orange Lulu

$6.25+

Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar and passion fruit puree combined with fresh oranges for a refreshing treat.

Mango Coconut Lulu

Mango Coconut Lulu

$6.99

Our version of a mango smoothie that comes with fresh mangoes and crystal boba paired wit coconut milk and topped with in-house sweet cream

Snow Velvet Series

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

$5.65+

Premium peach oolong tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea

Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25+

Jasmine green tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Royal No 9 Tea

Snow Velvet Royal No 9 Tea

$5.55+

Our signature black tea with a hint of blueberry topped with in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Assam Black Tea

Snow Velvet Assam Black Tea

$5.25+

A robust black tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Watermelon

Snow Velvet Watermelon

$6.35

Fresh watermelon and jasmine green tea paired with crystal boba. Topped with in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Muscat Black Tea

Snow Velvet Muscat Black Tea

$5.65+

Premium black tea with naturally infused grapes topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Earl Grey

$5.15+

Milk Tea Series

Royal No. 9 Milk Tea

Royal No. 9 Milk Tea

$4.95+

Black Milk Tea with the hint of Blueberry sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

$5.45+

Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar featuring our topping trifecta - Boba, Rainbellow Jelly, Coconut Jelly. (Dairy Free)

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

$4.65+

Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.65+

Jasmine green milk tea sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)

Earl Grey Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.95+

Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95+

The Alley Specialty

Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.95

Jasmine green tea combined with passionfruit puree paired with boba and coconut jelly.

Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$5.99+

Fresh lychee bits and jasmine green tea paired with crystal boba.

Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.45

Jasmine Green Tea with Strawberry Purée. Comes with handcrafted green tea jelly and fresh strawberry.

Watermelon Green Tea

Watermelon Green Tea

$5.99+

Fresh watermelon paired with jasmine green tea and watermelon mix.

Green Tea Milk Tea w Brown Sugar Jelly

Green Tea Milk Tea w Brown Sugar Jelly

$5.49

Jasmine green milk tea paired with brown sugar jelly. Topped with in-house cheese foam.

Strawberry Mochi Smoothie

Strawberry Mochi Smoothie

$6.45

Silky mochi paired with fresh strawberries, blended with strawberry puree and fresh milk. *Regular Size Only* *NO Toppings include*

Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie

Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie

$6.99

Sweet and tart purple sticky rice smoothie topped with our in-house yogurt mix.

Mango Purple Rice

Mango Purple Rice

$6.99

Peach Oolong Green Grape Lulu

$5.95+

Snow Velvet Green Grape Lulu

$5.95+

Yogurt Green Grape Lulu

$6.25+

Bottled Beverages

Canned Royal No 9 Milk Tea

Canned Royal No 9 Milk Tea

$3.50

Drinkware

Silver Tumbler with Straw

Silver Tumbler with Straw

$15.00
Blue Tumbler with Straw

Blue Tumbler with Straw

$15.00
Reusable Cup

Reusable Cup

$3.50

Plushies

Brown Deer Plushie (Small)

Brown Deer Plushie (Small)

$5.50

Badges

Aurora Badge

Aurora Badge

$5.00
Lulu Badge

Lulu Badge

$5.00
Brown Sugar Badge

Brown Sugar Badge

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Its time for Tea!

Website

Location

10834 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

Gallery
The Alley image
The Alley image
The Alley image
The Alley image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nep Cafe & Brunch - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
10836 Warner Avenue Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Titan's Pho
orange starNo Reviews
5127 W Edinger St Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
15972 Euclid St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Kin Craft Ramen and Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
16185 BROOKHURST ST FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
FV Pizza D'Z - 10585 SLATER AVE , 3A
orange starNo Reviews
10585 SLATER AVE , 3A Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
17150 Brookhurst St. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fountain Valley

The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Istanbul Grill California - 18010 Newhope St Unit D
orange star4.8 • 3,796
18010 Newhope St Unit D Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0254 - Fountain Valley
orange star4.5 • 910
11045 Warner Ave. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Sizzler - Fountain Valley
orange star4.0 • 825
16275 Harbor Blvd Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Fountain Valley
orange star4.4 • 559
18976 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fountain Valley
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston