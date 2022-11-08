Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Alley - Irvine

2,045 Reviews

$

507 Spectrum Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

Order Again

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Deerioca Crème Brûlée Milk
Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Series

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made sweet sea salt cream. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba. ***Deerioca = Tapioca

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

Matcha lovers rejoice! Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made matcha blend. This drink DOES contain tea but can not be made without boba.

Brown Sugar Deerioca Crème Brûlée Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Crème Brûlée Milk

$5.65+

#1 DRINK! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee. This drink does NOT contain tea and cannot be made without boba

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.95+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream , taro chunks, and ube cream sauce. This drink does not have any tea and cannot be made without boba.

Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.95+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream, ube cream sauce, and creme brulee. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba.

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$5.65+

The perfect drink for chocolate lovers! Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made cocoa blend. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba

Original Brew Tea Series

Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.95+

Peach infused with our premium oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar.

Royal No. 9 Black Tea

Royal No. 9 Black Tea

$4.45+

Our unique premium black tea with a hint of blueberry sweetened with cane sugar.

The Alley Assam Black Tea

The Alley Assam Black Tea

$4.15+

A full bodied, robust black tea sweetened with cane sugar.

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.15+

Aromatic jasmine green tea sweetened with cane sugar.

La France Pear Oolong Tea

La France Pear Oolong Tea

$4.95+Out of stock

Premium oolong tea with naturally infused pear sweetened with cane sugar.

Muscat Black Tea

Muscat Black Tea

$4.45+

Premium black tea with naturally infused grapes sweetened with cane sugar.

Earl Grey Tea

$4.45+

Lulu Fresh Fruit Series

Strawberry Lulu

Strawberry Lulu

$6.75+

Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar lightly blended with the addition of fresh strawberries then topped with our in-house cheese foam. *No Toppings Included

Orange Lulu

Orange Lulu

$6.25+

Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar and passion fruit puree combined with fresh oranges for a refreshing treat. *No Toppings Included

Mango Coconut Lulu

Mango Coconut Lulu

$6.99

Our version of a mango smoothie that is made with fresh mangoes and crystal boba paired with coconut milk and topped with in-house sweet cream *Contains Dairy

Snow Velvet Series

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

$5.65+

Premium peach oolong tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea

Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25+

Jasmine green tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Royal No 9 Tea

Snow Velvet Royal No 9 Tea

$5.55+

Our signature black tea with a hint of blueberry topped with in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Assam Black Tea

Snow Velvet Assam Black Tea

$5.25+

A robust black tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet La France Pear Oolong Tea

Snow Velvet La France Pear Oolong Tea

$5.65+Out of stock

Premium oolong tea with naturally infused pear topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Muscat Black Tea

Snow Velvet Muscat Black Tea

$5.65+

Premium black tea with naturally infused grapes topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Watermelon

Snow Velvet Watermelon

$6.35

Fresh watermelon and jasmine green tea blended and paired with crystal boba. Topped with in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Earl Grey Tea

$4.95+

Milk Tea Series

Royal No. 9 Milk Tea

Royal No. 9 Milk Tea

$4.95+

Blueberry black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free) *NO Toppings Included*

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

$5.45+

Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar featuring our topping trifecta - Boba, Rainbow Jelly, Coconut Jelly. (Dairy Free)

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

$4.65+

Assam black milk tea sweetned with cane sugar. (Dairy Free) *NO Toppings Included*

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.65+

Jasmine green milk tea sweetned with cane sugar. (Dairy Free) *NO Toppings Included*

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.95+

Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95+

The Alley Specialty

Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.95

Jasmine green tea combined with passionfruit puree paired with boba and coconut jelly.

Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$5.99+

Fresh lychee bits and jasmine green tea paired with crystal boba.

Watermelon Green Tea

Watermelon Green Tea

$5.99+

Fresh watermelon bits and our aromatic jasmine green tea. *NO Toppings Included*

Strawberry Mochi Smoothie

Strawberry Mochi Smoothie

$6.45

Silky mochi paired fresh strawberries blended with strawberry puree and condensed milk. *Regular Size Only* *NO Toppings include*

Peach Oolong Green Grape Lulu

Peach Oolong Green Grape Lulu

$5.95+
Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie

Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie

$6.99

The Chewy Purple Rice paired with sweet and sour Yogurt will surprise you and will automatically fall in love with *LARGE SIZE ONLY*

Mango Purple Rice

Mango Purple Rice

$6.99

Bottled Beverages

Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$3.00
Canned Royal No 9 Milk Tea

Canned Royal No 9 Milk Tea

$3.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.15
Vita Coco Coconut Water

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$5.00
Passion Fruit La Croix

Passion Fruit La Croix

$3.25
Smart Water Bottle

Smart Water Bottle

$3.50

Straw Set

Yellow Straw Set

Yellow Straw Set

$5.00

Plushies

Brown Deer Plushie (Small)

Brown Deer Plushie (Small)

$5.95

Badges

Aurora Badge

Aurora Badge

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's time for Tea

Website

Location

507 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92618

Directions

