Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Alley - Las Vegas

review star

No reviews yet

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Spc#2922

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Crème Brûlée Deerioca Milk
Royal No. 9 Milk Tea
Lychee Green Tea

Brown Sugar Deerioca Series

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made sweet sea salt cream.

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made matcha blend.

Brown Sugar Crème Brûlée Deerioca Milk

Brown Sugar Crème Brûlée Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee.

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our signature brown sugar boba with your choice of milk paired with honey taro bits and our ube cream.

Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream.

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk

$6.69+

Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made cocoa blend.

Original Brew Tea Series

Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$5.69+

Peach infused with our premium oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar.

Royal No. 9 Black Tea

Royal No. 9 Black Tea

$5.69+

Our unique premium black tea with a hint of blueberry sweetened with cane sugar.

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.99+

Aromatic jasmine green tea sweetened with cane sugar.

Lulu Fresh Fruit Series

Strawberry Lulu

Strawberry Lulu

$6.99+

Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar lightly blended with the addition of fresh strawberries then topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Orange Lulu

Orange Lulu

$6.99+

Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar and passion fruit puree combined with fresh oranges for a refreshing treat.

Mango Coconut Lulu

Mango Coconut Lulu

$7.49

Snow Velvet Series

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea

$5.99+

Premium peach oolong tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea

Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea

$5.99+

Jasmine green tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.

Snow Velvet Royal 9 Black Tea

Snow Velvet Royal 9 Black Tea

$5.99+

Milk Tea Series

Royal No. 9 Milk Tea

Royal No. 9 Milk Tea

$6.19+

Blueberry black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$6.19+

Jasmine green milk tea sweetned with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

The Alley Trio Milk Tea

$6.49+

Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar featuring our topping trifecta - Boba, Rainbow Jelly, Coconut Jelly

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

The Alley Assam Milk Tea

$5.69+

Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)

The Alley Specialty

Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$7.49

Jasmine green tea combined with passionfruit puree paired with boba and coconut jelly.

Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$6.49+

Fresh lychee bits and jasmine green tea paired with crystal boba.

Watermelon Green Tea

Watermelon Green Tea

$6.49+

Fresh watermelon and jasmine green tea.

Mango Green Tea w Jelly Ball

Mango Green Tea w Jelly Ball

$5.99

Jasmine green tea and butterfly pea flower combined with mango puree paired with crystal boba.

Snow Velvet Watermelon

Snow Velvet Watermelon

$7.49
Strawberry Mochi Smoothie

Strawberry Mochi Smoothie

$6.99

Peach Oolong Red Grape Lulu

$6.70+Out of stock

Hand-picked fresh grapes are paired with mellow peach oolong, which completely beat the heat after drinking this light and refreshing fruit tea!

Bottled Beverages

Canned Royal No 9 Milk Tea

Canned Royal No 9 Milk Tea

$2.50

Coke

$3.50

Redbull

$5.50

Monster

$6.50

Small Smart Water

$5.50
Chaokoh Coconut Water

Chaokoh Coconut Water

$5.50

Large Smart Water

$7.50

Alley Partea Box

Royal No 9 Black Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Jasmine Green Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Peach Oolong Tea Partea Box

$35.00

La France Pear Oolong Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Muscat Black Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Royal No 9 Milk Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Jasmine Green Milk Tea Partea Box

$35.00

Alley Partea Regular Boba

$6.00

Alley Partea Coconut Jelly

$6.00

Alley Partea Rainbow Jelly

$6.00

Alley Partea Crystal Boba

$7.00

Drinkware

Blue Tumbler with Straw

$18.00

Silver Tumbler with Straw

$18.00

Straw Set

Yellow Straw Set

$7.00Out of stock

Badges

Lulu Badge

$5.49

Brown Sugar Badge

$5.49Out of stock

Aurora Badge

$5.49Out of stock

Snow Velvet Series

Snow Velvet Earl Grey

$6.69+

Milk Tea Series

Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$6.49+

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$6.49+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, on the second floor directly across from Sushi Samba. Just east of Las Vegas Blvd on Spring Mountain Rd. The Palazzo parking garage entrance will give you access to the closest parking lot to our restaurant (parking on any floor will provide the same elevator access to the Grand Canal Shoppes). *the closest elevator is the casino elevator not the front desk one.

Website

Location

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Spc#2922, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

Gallery
The Alley image
The Alley image
The Alley image
The Alley image

Similar restaurants in your area

LobsterME - Venetian
orange starNo Reviews
3377 S. Las Vegas Bvld Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Flour & Barley - 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25
orange star3.9 • 2,043
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25 Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Square Bar
orange starNo Reviews
900 Karen Ave St. C-101 Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Jaburitos - Linq
orange starNo Reviews
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Cafe Americano Caesars Palace - Cafe Americano - Caesars
orange star3.6 • 2,045
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Maxie's Las Vegas
orange star4.1 • 852
3545 S Las Vegas Blvd Building 18 Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
ameriCAN Beer & Cocktails
orange star4.4 • 590
7120 Rafael Ridge Road Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan
orange star4.6 • 334
Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Las Vegas
orange star4.1 • 222
3200 Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001236 - Fashion Show Mall
orange star4.2 • 18
3200 Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston