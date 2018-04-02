The Alley - Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, on the second floor directly across from Sushi Samba. Just east of Las Vegas Blvd on Spring Mountain Rd. The Palazzo parking garage entrance will give you access to the closest parking lot to our restaurant (parking on any floor will provide the same elevator access to the Grand Canal Shoppes). *the closest elevator is the casino elevator not the front desk one.
Location
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Spc#2922, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flour & Barley - 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25
3.9 • 2,043
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25 Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurant
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
No Reviews
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurant