The Anchor
744 Broadway
Kingston, NY 12401
Popular Items
Old Fashioned Donuts**
CK - Apple Cider (Plain)
Cake Donut Made with local Hudson Valley Apple Cider
CK - Apple Cider w/ Cinnamon Sugar
Apple Cider Cake donut tossed in Ceylon Cinnamon and Sugar.
CK - Apple Cider w/ Maple Sugar
CK - Almond Joy
Coconut Cream, coconut, chocolate drizzle, and almond slivers on a Devil's Food Cake Donut
CK - Birthday Cake
Vanilla Frosting with Nonpareils
CK - Caramel Delight
Caramel, Toasted Coconut, Chocolate.
CK - Chocolate Peanutbutter Swirl
Devil's Food Cake Donut with Salted Peanut Butter Glaze
CK - Death by Chocolate
Chocolate Donut with Chocolate Glaze and Chocolate Crumble.
CK - Dragonfruit
Juicy dragonfruit glaze topped with sprinkles
CK - Mint Chocolate
Mint chocolate glaze topped with mint chips
CK - Mocha
Devil's Food donut topped with a coffee glaze and oreo cookie crumble
CK - Pumpkin Spice Glazed
Cake Donut with Pumpkin Spice glaze and sprinkles. Happy Fall!
CK - Raspberry & Chocolate
Raspberry Glaze on a Chocolate Cake dounut topped with chocolate flake.
CK - S'mores
Toasted Marshmallow, and Cinnamon Sugar Graham Cracker on a Chocolate Glaze
OF - Buttermilk Lemon Poppy
Buttermilk and Meyer Lemon with Poppy seeds
OF - Cajeta
Goat's Milk Caramel with vanilla stroopwafel
OF - Chai Almond
Chai glaze and sliced almonds
OF - Earl Grey & Blueberry
Glaze made with Earl Grey Tea and Maine Blueberries and topped with edible Tea Rose petals
OF - La Fleur
Rose, Lavender, and Orange Blossom
OF - Maple Bacon
Tree Juice Maple Syrup (local) and Applewood Smoked Bacon
OF - Pear Champagne
Pear & champagne glazed donut topped with dried pear
OF - Pistachio Cardamom
Pistachio Glaze with a Swirl of Cardamom
OF - Plain
OF - Powdered Sugar
Classic sour cream old fashioned donut dusted with powdered sugar
OF - Salted Caramel
Caramel Glaze with Black Hawaiian Sea Salt
OF - Vanilla Bean
Madagascar Vanilla Bean, Lemon, and Sea Salt
Y - Chocolate Fluffy
Y - Glazed Fluffy
Delicious fluffy glazed donut
Y - Maple Bar
Fluffy yeasted donut topped with Tree Juice (local) Maple Syrup Glaze
Y - Peanut Butter & Jelly Fluffy
Delicious yeasted donut filled with raspberry jelly and topped with a peanut butter glaze and chocolate crumbles!
Y - Strawberry Fluffy
Huge fluffy yeast donut rings with juicy strawberry glaze and rainbow sprinkles
Mochi Donuts **Vegan & Gluten Free**
Bagels with Spreads
Breakfast
Bacon Egg & Cheese
American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Fried Egg
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheese
Cheese and Fried Egg
Cluck-Nut
Fried Chicken Breast on a Grilled Glazed Brioche Donut
Mediterranean
Hummus, Red Peppers, Onions, Greens
Hot Death
Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce, Bacon, and Roasted Garlic Cream Cheese
K-Townie
Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cream Cheese
Lox of Love
Lox, Red Onion, Tomato, and Cream Cheese
Nashville Egg Sammy
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Fried Egg, and Nashville Hot Sauce
PB, B, & J
Peanut Butter, Bacon, and Grape Jelly
Hash Brown Stix
Crispy Golden Hash Brown Stix (6)
Bagel Breakfast Box
Sandwiches
Club Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Hot Honey Dipped Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, and Sliced Pickles
Java BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Java BBQ dipped Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, and French Fried Onions
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Hot Dipped Fried Chicken, Sliced Pickles, a Mayo
Oh! Honey Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Honey Mustard
Saigon Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Asian Slaw, Cilantro Mayo, and Fresh Jalapenos
Cordon Who? Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Root Beer Pulled Pork, Beer Cheese, and Sliced Pickles on a Potato Bun with Hand-cut Fries
Wiltwyck Chicken Sandwich
Grill Chicken Breast (all natural and hormone free), Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, and Mayo on Potato Bun with Hand-cut Fries
Burgers*
Breakfast Burger
Kilcoyne Beef Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sunny Side up Egg
Corridor Deluxe
Kilcoyne Beef Burger, American Cheese, and Bacon served with Hand-cut Fries
Mushroom
Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushroom and Onions, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun served with Hand-cut Fries
Naked
Plain burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion served with Hand-cut Fries
Rocky Balboa
Kilcoyne Beef, Cream Cheese, Bacon, and Java BBQ
Sanchez
Kilcoyne Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Sliced Avocado
Bob Marley
Kilcoyne Beef Burger, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Buffalo Sauce
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried Chicken Breast (all natural and Hormone Free) tossed in Buffalo Sauce, served of Mixed Greens with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion served with Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
All natural Chicken Breast served with Chopped Bacon over Mixed Green, Tomato, and Red Onion with Ranch
Large House Salad (vegan)
Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, and Carrots served with Balsamic Dressing
Small House Salad (vegan)
Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, and Carrots served with Balsamic Dressing
Lunch Sides
Pretzel Spears
Warm Soft Pretzel Spears (3) served with Whole Grain and Honey Mustard
Fries
Hand-Cut Russet Potato Fries
Coffee and Tea*
Small Coffee
Oak & Crow Road Crew Roast Rich, full bodied with a long finish and mild acidity
Large Coffee
Oak & Crow Road Crew Roast Rich, full bodied with a long finish and mild acidity
Cold Brew
Cold Brew - Nitro
Box of Coffee (92 oz)
Comes with 8 cups, Sugar, Half n' Half, and Stirrers
Box of Cold Brew (92 oz)
Comes with 8 cups, Sugar, Half n' Half, and Stirrers
Harney & Sons Teas
Coffee Day
Tin of H&S Tea
Espresso & Specials*
Espresso Double
Cappuccino
Iced Mocha
Delicious espresso, cream, and house made chocolate sauce poured over ice
Latte
Shakerato (Iced)
Double Shot of Espresso, Flavor Syrup, and Half & Half shaken till frothy and served over ice. Delicious and super refreshing
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai
Chai Latte with a shot of Espresso
Maple Latte
Made with Maple Syrup for Tree Juice (local)
Pumpkin Pie Chai
Chai Latte with Pumpkin Pie Syrup
BB Pumpkin NITRO
Caramel Apple Latte
Bottled/Canned Beverages*
Harney - Blood Orange Tea
Harney - Cranberry Juice
Harney - Green Tea w/ Citrus
Harney - Lemonade
Harney - Lemonade - Butterfly Flower
Harney - Orange Mango
Harney - Sweet Tea
Kombucha - Ginger Lemon
Kombucha - Red Raspberry
Water - Poland Spring
Pop Culture Soda - Ginger Lemon
Made with organic fruit juice, real herbs & spices, live probiotics, no stevia!
Pop Culture Soda - Pink Grapefruit
Made with organic fruit juice, real herbs & spices, live probiotics, no stevia!
Pop Culture Soda - Watermelon
Made with organic fruit juice, real herbs & spices, live probiotics, no stevia!
Pop Culture Soda - Wild Berries
Made with organic fruit juice, real herbs & spices, live probiotics, no stevia!
Ryan - Birch Beer (Bottle)
Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!
Ryan - Black Cherry (Bottle)
Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!
Ryan - Cherry (Bottle)
Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!
Ryan - Cola (Bottle)
Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!
Ryan - Diet Cola (Bottle)
Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!
Ryan - Ginger Ale (Bottle)
Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!
Ryan - Orange (Bottle)
Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!
Saranac Ginger Beer
Seltzer - Hibiscus & Rose
Something & Nothing Seltzers seltzers are made with natural juices, extracts and botanicals
Seltzer - Polar Can
Seltzer - Yuzu
Something & Nothing Seltzers seltzers are made with natural juices, extracts and botanicals
Soda - Diet Pepsi Can
Soda - Schweppes Gingerale Can
Fountain Soda
CBD Beverages*
$25 Gift Card for $20
Anchor Zip Up Hoodie
Anchor T-Shirt
Greeting Cards
Call for Open Hours
Locally owned Old Fashioned Donuts, Bagels, Coffee, and Burgers/Sandwiches. Vegan and Gluten Free options!
744 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401