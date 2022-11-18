Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

The Anchor

982 Reviews

$$

744 Broadway

Kingston, NY 12401

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Cluck-Nut
Hash Brown Stix

Old Fashioned Donuts**

CK - Apple Cider (Plain)

CK - Apple Cider (Plain)

$2.50

Cake Donut Made with local Hudson Valley Apple Cider

CK - Apple Cider w/ Cinnamon Sugar

CK - Apple Cider w/ Cinnamon Sugar

$3.00

Apple Cider Cake donut tossed in Ceylon Cinnamon and Sugar.

CK - Apple Cider w/ Maple Sugar

$3.00
CK - Almond Joy

CK - Almond Joy

$3.50

Coconut Cream, coconut, chocolate drizzle, and almond slivers on a Devil's Food Cake Donut

CK - Birthday Cake

CK - Birthday Cake

$3.00

Vanilla Frosting with Nonpareils

CK - Caramel Delight

CK - Caramel Delight

$3.00

Caramel, Toasted Coconut, Chocolate.

CK - Chocolate Peanutbutter Swirl

CK - Chocolate Peanutbutter Swirl

$3.00

Devil's Food Cake Donut with Salted Peanut Butter Glaze

CK - Death by Chocolate

CK - Death by Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Donut with Chocolate Glaze and Chocolate Crumble.

CK - Dragonfruit

$3.00

Juicy dragonfruit glaze topped with sprinkles

CK - Mint Chocolate

$3.00

Mint chocolate glaze topped with mint chips

CK - Mocha

CK - Mocha

$3.00

Devil's Food donut topped with a coffee glaze and oreo cookie crumble

CK - Pumpkin Spice Glazed

$3.00

Cake Donut with Pumpkin Spice glaze and sprinkles. Happy Fall!

CK - Raspberry & Chocolate

CK - Raspberry & Chocolate

$3.00

Raspberry Glaze on a Chocolate Cake dounut topped with chocolate flake.

CK - S'mores

CK - S'mores

$3.50

Toasted Marshmallow, and Cinnamon Sugar Graham Cracker on a Chocolate Glaze

OF - Buttermilk Lemon Poppy

OF - Buttermilk Lemon Poppy

$3.00

Buttermilk and Meyer Lemon with Poppy seeds

OF - Cajeta

OF - Cajeta

$3.00

Goat's Milk Caramel with vanilla stroopwafel

OF - Chai Almond

$3.00

Chai glaze and sliced almonds

OF - Earl Grey & Blueberry

OF - Earl Grey & Blueberry

$3.00

Glaze made with Earl Grey Tea and Maine Blueberries and topped with edible Tea Rose petals

OF - La Fleur

OF - La Fleur

$3.00

Rose, Lavender, and Orange Blossom

OF - Maple Bacon

OF - Maple Bacon

$3.50

Tree Juice Maple Syrup (local) and Applewood Smoked Bacon

OF - Pear Champagne

$3.50

Pear & champagne glazed donut topped with dried pear

OF - Pistachio Cardamom

OF - Pistachio Cardamom

$3.00

Pistachio Glaze with a Swirl of Cardamom

OF - Plain

OF - Plain

$2.50

OF - Powdered Sugar

$2.50

Classic sour cream old fashioned donut dusted with powdered sugar

OF - Salted Caramel

OF - Salted Caramel

$3.00

Caramel Glaze with Black Hawaiian Sea Salt

OF - Vanilla Bean

OF - Vanilla Bean

$3.00

Madagascar Vanilla Bean, Lemon, and Sea Salt

Y - Chocolate Fluffy

Y - Chocolate Fluffy

$3.50

Y - Glazed Fluffy

$3.50

Delicious fluffy glazed donut

Y - Maple Bar

$3.50

Fluffy yeasted donut topped with Tree Juice (local) Maple Syrup Glaze

Y - Peanut Butter & Jelly Fluffy

Y - Peanut Butter & Jelly Fluffy

$3.50

Delicious yeasted donut filled with raspberry jelly and topped with a peanut butter glaze and chocolate crumbles!

Y - Strawberry Fluffy

Y - Strawberry Fluffy

$3.50

Huge fluffy yeast donut rings with juicy strawberry glaze and rainbow sprinkles

Mochi Donuts **Vegan & Gluten Free**

Crispy on the outside and Chewy Middles! Our mochi are made in a dedicated fryer and are both Gluten Free and Vegan

Mochi - Chai Almond

$4.00Out of stock
Mochi - Midnight Ube

Mochi - Midnight Ube

$4.00Out of stock

Tropical purple yam has a gentle sweet flavor Vegan & Gluten Free

Mochi - Strawberry

Mochi - Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Juicy Strawberry Glaze with White Nonpareils

Bagels with Spreads

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.50
Ancient Grain Bagel

Ancient Grain Bagel

$2.50
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.50
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.50
Poppy Bagel

Poppy Bagel

$2.50
Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$2.50

Plain -Gluten Free Bagel

$4.00

Breakfast

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.00

American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Fried Egg

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Cheese and Fried Egg

Cluck-Nut

Cluck-Nut

$6.00

Fried Chicken Breast on a Grilled Glazed Brioche Donut

Mediterranean

$5.50

Hummus, Red Peppers, Onions, Greens

Hot Death

Hot Death

$5.50

Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce, Bacon, and Roasted Garlic Cream Cheese

K-Townie

$5.50

Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cream Cheese

Lox of Love

Lox of Love

$11.50

Lox, Red Onion, Tomato, and Cream Cheese

Nashville Egg Sammy

Nashville Egg Sammy

$6.50

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Fried Egg, and Nashville Hot Sauce

PB, B, & J

PB, B, & J

$4.00

Peanut Butter, Bacon, and Grape Jelly

Hash Brown Stix

$3.00

Crispy Golden Hash Brown Stix (6)

Bagels - Bulk

Half Dozen Bagels

$10.00

Dozen Bagels

$19.00

Cream Cheese 8 oz

$5.00

Bagel Breakfast Box

Original Bagel Box

Original Bagel Box

$20.00

Your choice of 6 bagels, 8 oz Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Peppers, and Greens

Sandwiches

A fried Chicken sandwiches are made with Natural Hormone Free Chicken and are served on a Potato Bun with Hand-cut Fries

Club Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Honey Dipped Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, and Sliced Pickles

Java BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Java BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Java BBQ dipped Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, and French Fried Onions

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Nashville Hot Dipped Fried Chicken, Sliced Pickles, a Mayo

Oh! Honey Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Honey Mustard

Saigon Chicken Sandwich

Saigon Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken, Asian Slaw, Cilantro Mayo, and Fresh Jalapenos

Cordon Who? Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Root Beer Pulled Pork, Beer Cheese, and Sliced Pickles on a Potato Bun with Hand-cut Fries

Wiltwyck Chicken Sandwich

Wiltwyck Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grill Chicken Breast (all natural and hormone free), Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, and Mayo on Potato Bun with Hand-cut Fries

Burgers*

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Kilcoyne Beef Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sunny Side up Egg

Corridor Deluxe

Corridor Deluxe

$14.00

Kilcoyne Beef Burger, American Cheese, and Bacon served with Hand-cut Fries

Mushroom

Mushroom

$14.00

Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushroom and Onions, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun served with Hand-cut Fries

Naked

Naked

$11.00

Plain burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion served with Hand-cut Fries

Rocky Balboa

Rocky Balboa

$14.00

Kilcoyne Beef, Cream Cheese, Bacon, and Java BBQ

Sanchez

$15.00

Kilcoyne Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Sliced Avocado

Bob Marley

Bob Marley

$13.00

Kilcoyne Beef Burger, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Buffalo Sauce

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Fried Chicken Breast (all natural and Hormone Free) tossed in Buffalo Sauce, served of Mixed Greens with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion served with Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.00

All natural Chicken Breast served with Chopped Bacon over Mixed Green, Tomato, and Red Onion with Ranch

Large House Salad (vegan)

Large House Salad (vegan)

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, and Carrots served with Balsamic Dressing

Small House Salad (vegan)

Small House Salad (vegan)

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, and Carrots served with Balsamic Dressing

Lunch Sides

Pretzel Spears

Pretzel Spears

$5.00Out of stock

Warm Soft Pretzel Spears (3) served with Whole Grain and Honey Mustard

Fries

Fries

$3.50

Hand-Cut Russet Potato Fries

Large House Salad (vegan)

Large House Salad (vegan)

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, and Carrots served with Balsamic Dressing

Small House Salad (vegan)

Small House Salad (vegan)

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, and Carrots served with Balsamic Dressing

Coffee and Tea*

Small Coffee

$2.50

Oak & Crow Road Crew Roast Rich, full bodied with a long finish and mild acidity

Large Coffee

$3.00

Oak & Crow Road Crew Roast Rich, full bodied with a long finish and mild acidity

Cold Brew

$3.50

Cold Brew - Nitro

$4.00

Box of Coffee (92 oz)

$20.00

Comes with 8 cups, Sugar, Half n' Half, and Stirrers

Box of Cold Brew (92 oz)

$25.00

Comes with 8 cups, Sugar, Half n' Half, and Stirrers

Harney & Sons Teas

$2.00

Coffee Day

$1.00

Tin of H&S Tea

$8.00

Espresso & Specials*

Espresso Double

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Delicious espresso, cream, and house made chocolate sauce poured over ice

Latte

$5.00

Shakerato (Iced)

$5.00

Double Shot of Espresso, Flavor Syrup, and Half & Half shaken till frothy and served over ice. Delicious and super refreshing

Chai Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$5.00

Chai Latte with a shot of Espresso

Maple Latte

$5.50

Made with Maple Syrup for Tree Juice (local)

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$5.50

Chai Latte with Pumpkin Pie Syrup

BB Pumpkin NITRO

$5.50

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.50

Bottled/Canned Beverages*

Harney - Blood Orange Tea

$3.00

Harney - Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Harney - Green Tea w/ Citrus

$3.00

Harney - Lemonade

$3.00

Harney - Lemonade - Butterfly Flower

$3.00

Harney - Orange Mango

$3.00

Harney - Sweet Tea

$3.00

Kombucha - Ginger Lemon

$4.00

Kombucha - Red Raspberry

$4.00

Water - Poland Spring

$2.00

Pop Culture Soda - Ginger Lemon

$3.50

Made with organic fruit juice, real herbs & spices, live probiotics, no stevia!

Pop Culture Soda - Pink Grapefruit

$3.50

Made with organic fruit juice, real herbs & spices, live probiotics, no stevia!

Pop Culture Soda - Watermelon

$3.50

Made with organic fruit juice, real herbs & spices, live probiotics, no stevia!

Pop Culture Soda - Wild Berries

$3.50

Made with organic fruit juice, real herbs & spices, live probiotics, no stevia!

Ryan - Birch Beer (Bottle)

Ryan - Birch Beer (Bottle)

$3.00

Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!

Ryan - Black Cherry (Bottle)

Ryan - Black Cherry (Bottle)

$3.00

Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!

Ryan - Cherry (Bottle)

Ryan - Cherry (Bottle)

$3.00

Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!

Ryan - Cola (Bottle)

Ryan - Cola (Bottle)

$3.00

Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!

Ryan - Diet Cola (Bottle)

Ryan - Diet Cola (Bottle)

$3.00

Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!

Ryan - Ginger Ale (Bottle)

Ryan - Ginger Ale (Bottle)

$3.00

Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!

Ryan - Orange (Bottle)

Ryan - Orange (Bottle)

$3.00

Johnnie Ryan beverages are made of the finest extracts and flavorings available, and are sweetened with 100% pure cane sugar!

Saranac Ginger Beer

$3.00

Seltzer - Hibiscus & Rose

$4.00

Something & Nothing Seltzers seltzers are made with natural juices, extracts and botanicals

Seltzer - Polar Can

$2.00

Seltzer - Yuzu

$4.00

Something & Nothing Seltzers seltzers are made with natural juices, extracts and botanicals

Soda - Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00

Soda - Schweppes Gingerale Can

$2.00

Fountain Soda

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

CBD Beverages*

Harney - Cruise Tea (Bottled)

$6.00

Harney - Focus Tea (Bottled)

$6.00

Harney - Refresh Tea (Bottled)

$6.00

Harney - Rise Tea (Bottled)

$6.00

Harney - Ace Coffee (Canned)

$7.00

Harney Lift Coffee (Canned)

$7.00

$25 Gift Card for $20

$25 Gift Card for $20

$20.00

Anchor Zip Up Hoodie

Small Hoodie

$40.00

Medium Hoodie

$40.00

Large Hoodie

$40.00

X Large Hoodie

$25.00

XX Large Hoodie

$40.00

Anchor T-Shirt

Small Tee

$20.00Out of stock

Medium Tee

$20.00Out of stock

Large Tee

$20.00

X Large Tee

$20.00

XX Large Tee

$20.00

HITW Black & White

Small (B&W T)

$10.00

Medium (B&W T)

$10.00

Large (B&W T)

$10.00

X Large (B&W T)

$10.00

HITW Black & Color

Small (B&C T)

$15.00

Medium (B&C T)

$15.00

Large (B&C T)

$15.00

X Large (B&C T)

$15.00

HITW White & Color

Small (W&C T)

$15.00

Mediun (W&C T)

$15.00

Large (W&C T)

$15.00

X Large (W&C T)

$15.00

Straws

Metal

$2.00

Silicone

$2.00

Edible Chocolate Straw

$0.75

Mugs

Pink Travel Mug

Pink Travel Mug

$15.00
Silver Travel Mug

Silver Travel Mug

$15.00

Novelty Mug

$15.00

Greeting Cards

Greeting Cards

$5.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Locally owned Old Fashioned Donuts, Bagels, Coffee, and Burgers/Sandwiches. Vegan and Gluten Free options!

Website

Location

744 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
The Anchor image

Map
