The Angle
2757 Long Beach Road
Oceanside, NY 11572
Soup & Sides
Cajun Appetizers
Corn on the cob
Cajun Fries
Spring Roll(3)
French Fries
Fried Cheesestick (6)
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings (12)
Chicken Wings(6)
Chicken Wings(12)
Fried Flounder（4）
Fried Calamari (15)
Baked Lobster (1pc)
Raw Oyster(6pcs)
Raw Oyster(12pcs)
Baked Oyster(6pcs)
Baked Oyster(12pcs)
Fried Basket
Fried Shrimp Basket(8)
Basket comes with your choice of cajun fries or french fries or sweet potato fries
Fried Calamari Basket(15)
Basket comes with your choice of cajun fries or french fries or sweet potato fries
Fried Flounder Basket(4)
Basket comes with your choice of cajun fries or french fries or sweet potato fries
Fried Oyster Basket(10)
Basket comes with your choice of cajun fries or french fries or sweet potato fries
Chicken Tender Basket(4)
Basket comes with your choice of cajun fries or french fries or sweet potato fries
Make Your Own Fried Combo
Seafood Boils
Cajun Combo Special
A.1/2lb Black Mussel 1/2lb Shrimp(no head) 1/2lb Snow Crab
comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos
B.1/2lb Crawfish 1/2lb Shrimp(no head) 1/2lb Snow Crab
comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos
C.1/2lb Snow Crab 1lb Shirmp (no head)
comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos
D.1/2lb Shrimp (no head) 1lb Snow Crab
comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos
E. 1/2lb Shrimp (no head) 1/2lb Snow Crab 1- Lobster Tail
comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos
F. 1/2lb Clams 1/2lb Sausage 1lb King Crab Legs
comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos