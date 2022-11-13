Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

The Angle

2757 Long Beach Road

Oceanside, NY 11572

Soup & Sides

Clam Chowder Soup

$8.00
Lobster Bisque Soup

$8.00
Corn on the Cob(3)

$3.50

Potato(3)

$3.50

Boiled Egg(2)

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00
Sausage 8oz

$8.00

Extra Condiments (garlic butter, hot sauce,bbq, buffalo)

$3.00
Cajun Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

Cajun Appetizers

Corn on the cob

$3.50

Cajun Fries

$6.50
Spring Roll(3)

$6.50

French Fries

$6.50

Fried Cheesestick (6)

$8.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50
Onion Rings (12)

$8.50
Chicken Wings(6)

$9.00

Chicken Wings(12)

$15.00

Fried Flounder（4）

$10.00
Fried Calamari (15)

$12.00
Baked Lobster (1pc)

$19.00

Raw Oyster(6pcs)

$12.00
Raw Oyster(12pcs)

$24.00
Baked Oyster(6pcs)

$18.00
Baked Oyster(12pcs)

$36.00

Fried Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket(8)

$12.00

Basket comes with your choice of cajun fries or french fries or sweet potato fries

Fried Calamari Basket(15)

$13.00

Basket comes with your choice of cajun fries or french fries or sweet potato fries

Fried Flounder Basket(4)

$12.00

Basket comes with your choice of cajun fries or french fries or sweet potato fries

Fried Oyster Basket(10)

$12.00

Basket comes with your choice of cajun fries or french fries or sweet potato fries

Chicken Tender Basket(4)

$11.00

Basket comes with your choice of cajun fries or french fries or sweet potato fries

Make Your Own Fried Combo

Add one more fries, only $2.00

Pick Your Own Fried Combo

Seafood Boils

Each LB Come With 2 Corn, 2 Potato

Shrimp (no head) 1LB

$24.00
Snow Crab Legs 1LB

$36.00

Crawfish 1LB

$19.00
Shrimp (head on) 1LB

$21.00
Clams 1LB

$19.00

Green Mussel 1LB

$20.00

Black Mussel 1LB

$18.00

King Crab Legs 1LB

$60.00
Lobster Tail (2 pcs)

$42.00

Dungeness

$38.00

Whole Lobster 1 1/4 LB

$38.00

Cajun Combo Special

All Special Come With 2 Corn，1 Egg，2 Potato

A.1/2lb Black Mussel 1/2lb Shrimp(no head) 1/2lb Snow Crab

$38.00

comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos

B.1/2lb Crawfish 1/2lb Shrimp(no head) 1/2lb Snow Crab

$38.00

comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos

C.1/2lb Snow Crab 1lb Shirmp (no head)

$32.00

comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos

D.1/2lb Shrimp (no head) 1lb Snow Crab

$40.00

comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos

E. 1/2lb Shrimp (no head) 1/2lb Snow Crab 1- Lobster Tail

$45.00

comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos

F. 1/2lb Clams 1/2lb Sausage 1lb King Crab Legs

$68.00

comes with 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatos

Make Your Own Seafood Combo

Come With 2 Corn, 2 Potato

Pick Own Seafood Combo

Hibachi Meat Entrees

Hibachi Samurai Steak

$35.95

Hibachi Chicken

$21.95

Hibachi Filet Mignon and Chicken

$35.95

Hibachi Steak and Chicken

$28.95

Hibachi Steak

$29.95

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$36.95

Hibachi Seafood Entrees

Hibachi Shrimp

$26.95

Hibachi Salmon

$25.95

Hibachi Sea Scallops

$31.95

Hibachi Shrimp and Scallops

$29.95

Hibachi Twin Lobster Tails

$42.92

Hibachi Lobster and Shrimp

$36.95

Hibachi Calamari

$26.95

Hibachi shrimp and salmon

$26.95

Hibachi Vegetarian Entrees

Hibachi Tofu Entree

$18.95

Hibachi Vegetable Entree

$16.95

Kid Menu

Chicken Tender Basket (Kid)

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Basket( Kid)

$13.00

Chicken Wings（Kid）

$11.00

Hibachi Checken（Kid）

$15.95

Hibachi Steak（Kid）

$17.95

Hibachi Shrimp（Kid）

$16.95

Hibachi Surf & Turf Combinations

Hibachi Shrimp and Steak Combo

$29.95

Hibachi Chicken and Shrimp Combo

$26.95

Hibachi Chicken and Scallops Combo

$28.95

Hibachi Steak and Scallops Combo

$31.95

Hibachi Filet Mignon and Lobster Tail Combo

$43.95

Hibachi Steak and Lobster Combo

$39.95

Hibachi Lobster and Chicken Combo

$36.95

Hibachi Filet Mignon and Shrimp Combo

$35.95

Hibachi Deluxe Combo

$56.95

Hibachi Steak and Salmon

$24.95

Hibachi chicken and lobster

$32.95

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Tiramisu

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.50

Fried ice cream

$6.95

Fried banana

$5.95

Mochi

$7.00

Appetizers

Edamame

$4.95

Shumai

$5.95

Gyoza

$6.95

Tako yaki

$7.95

Rock Shrimp

$11.95

Harumaki

$6.95

Yakitori

$6.95

Grilled Squid

$11.95

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Kara Age

$8.95

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Garden Salad

$4.95

Clear Soup

$2.95

Miso Soup

$2.95

Baked lobster tail

$19.95

Crispy calamari

$11.95

Hibachi Meat

Hibachi samurai steak

$35.95

Hibachi steak and chicken

$28.95

Hibachi chicken

$21.95

Hibachi steak

$29.95

Hibachi filet mignon

$36.95

Hibachi filet mignon and chicken

$35.95

Hibachi Seafood

Hibachi shrimp

$26.95

Hibachi salmon

$25.95

Hibachi sea scallop

$31.95

Hibachi shrimp and scallop

$29.95

Hibachi twin lobster tails

$42.95

Hibachi lobster and shrimp

$36.95

Hibachi salmon and shrimp

$26.95

Hibachi salmon and scallop

$29.95

Hibachi lobster and scallop

$38.95

Hibachi Kid

Hibachi steak (kid)

$17.95

Hibachi chicken (kid)

$15.95

Hibachi shrimp (kid)

$16.95

Hibachi Vegetarian kid

$15.95

Hibachi Surf Turf

Hibachi steak and salmon

$24.95

Hibachi shrimp and steak

$29.95

Hibachi chicken and shrimp

$26.95

Hibachi chicken and scallop

$29.95

Hibachi steak and scallop

$32.95

Hibachi filet mignon and lobster tail

$43.95

Hibachi steak and lobser

$39.95

Hibachi deluxe

$56.95

Hibachi chicken and salmon

$26.95

Hibachi filet mignon and salmon

$35.95

Hibachi filet mignon and shrimp

$35.95

Hibachi Filet Mignon And Scallop

$36.95

Hibachi Vegetarian

Hibachi vegetable

$16.95

Hibachi tofu

$18.95

Hibachi Combo Pick Your Own

Hibachi pick 3 or more

Side order

Side Fried rice

$4.95

Side noodle

$4.95

White rice

$3.00

Side vegetable

$8.95

Side Chicken 5oz

$10.00

Side Steak 4oz

$14.00

Side Filet 4oz

$16.00

Side Shrimp 6pc

$12.00

Salmon 4 oz

$12.00

Scallop 4 oz

$16.00

Lobster Tail 5 oz

$19.00

Japanese Ramen

Aburasoba Ramen

$15.00

Miso Tsukemen Ramen

$15.50

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Vegetarian Ramen

$13.00

Spicy Miso Tsukemen Ramen

$16.00

Spicy Aburasoba Ramen

$15.50

Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.50

Shoyu Ramen

$15.50

Tonkatsu Ramen

$16.00

Seafood Ramen

$17.50

Hibachi Lunch

Hibachi steak chicken (L)

$17.95

Hibachi steak shrimp (L)

$18.95

Hibachi chicken (L)

$14.95

Hibachi steak (L)

$16.95

Hibachi filet mignon (L)

$18.95

Hibachi scallop (L)

$18.95

Hibachi chicken shrimp (L)

$17.95

Hibachi shrimp (L)

$15.95

Hibachi chicken and scallop (L)

$18.95

Teriyaki Lunch

Chicken teriyaki (L)

$13.95

Salmon teriyaki (L)

$14.95

Shrimp teriya (L)

$15.95

Chicken teriyaki (D)

$19.95

Salmon teriyaki (D)

$20.95

Shrimp teriya (D)

$21.95

Beer

Happy Hour Beer

$4.00

Saporo

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Tsingtao

$7.00

Blue moon

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

IPA lagunitas

$7.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

Coois light

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$5.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Asahi Dry

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Singha

$7.00

Smirnoff Ice

$5.50

Sake

Happy Hour Small hot sake

$2.00

Happy Hour Large hot sake

$3.00

Small Hot Sake

$5.99

Large Hot Sake

$8.99

1；BIZEN MABOROSHI JUNMAI GINJO

$25.00

2；Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai

$21.00

3；HYOSHO USUNIGORI

$25.00

4；SURU NAMAKAKOI JUNMAI

$17.00

5；Mio Sparkling Sake

$23.00

6；KIRIN TOKUBETSU JUNMAI KOSHINOTAKUMI

$19.00

7；SHIRAKABE-GURA TOKUBETSU JUNMAI

$21.00

8；TAISETSU JUNMAI GINJO

$21.00

9；TAMANO HIKARI JUNMAI DAIGINJO

$32.00

10；Yuki Honoka Junmai

$16.00

11；Sho Chiku Bai Organic Nama Unpasteurized

$17.00

12；Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Crème de Sake

$15.00

13；Fukucho Biho Junmai Ginjo

$32.00

14；Tatenokawa Dakuryu Nama Junmai Daiginjo

$34.00

15；Itteki Nyuukon Junmai Ginjo

$19.00

16；Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Ginjo

$17.00

17；Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Silky Mild

$12.00

18；YUKI Nigori Mango/ White Peach/Lychee

$19.00

Sake bomb

$10.00

Wine

Happy Hour Wine

$6.00

Merlot glass

$10.00

Cabernet glass

$10.00

Pinot noir glass

$10.00

Rose glass

$10.00

Chardonnay glass

$10.00

Pinot grigio glass

$10.00

Sauvignon blanc glass

$10.00

1.Al Passo Toscana

$60.00

2.Bouchon Merlot

$32.00

3.Domaine De Saint-Siffrein

$78.00

4.Cannonau Di Sardegna Doc Riserva

$60.00

5. Ca'viola

$51.00

6.Te Pa Pinot Noir

$54.00

7. Bouchon Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

8.Valdisanti Toscana IGT

$78.00

9.Col Dei Venti

$40.00

10. Waters Winery

$135.00

11. Adnriano

$51.00

12. Subsoil Chardonnay

$51.00

13. Chablis

$60.00

14. Terlano Sauvignon Blanc

$69.00

15. Terlano Pinot Grigio

$48.00

16. Leon Beyer Riesling

$58.00

17. Pala

$36.00

18. Ridgeview Bloomsbury Brut

$108.00

19. Pierre Meurgey

$90.00

20. Japanese Choya Fruit Wine

$45.00

Plum wine

$10.00

Bottle Wine Open

$15.00

Berverge

Soda

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr pepper

$2.95

Ginger ale

$2.95

Orange soda

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Orange juice

$3.95

Cranberry juice

$3.95

Bottle Water

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.95

Shirley temple

$3.95

Japanese soda

$3.95

Perrier

$4.95

Fuji still water

$4.50

Ice tea

$2.95

Club soda

$2.95

Cocktail

Happy Hour Cocktail

$8.00

C1:Love potion

$14.00

C2:Fog cutter

$10.00

C3:Margarita

$10.00

C4:Alabama slammer

$11.00

C5:Singapore sling

$11.00

C6:Manhattan

$10.00

C7:Martini

$10.00

C8:Sloe gin fizz

$12.00

C9:Green Hawaiian

$11.00

C10:White russian

$11.00

C11:Real Sexy On The Beach

$10.00

C12:Angle Gin Tonic

$10.00

C12:Angle Vodka Tonic

$10.00

C13.Tropical strawberry banana daiquiri

$10.00

C14:My Mai Tai

$10.00

C15:Long Beach Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

C16:Japanese Bloody Mary

$12.00

C17:The Matras

$10.00

C18:Pink Pina Colada

$12.00

C19:Oceanside Zombie

$12.00

C20:Head Hunter

$12.00

C21:The Chi Chi Coco

$12.00

C22:Pineapple passion

$12.00

C23:Scorpion bowl for 2

$18.00

Happy hour scopion

$15.00

Special Drink

A1:Let's get jazzy

$10.00

A2:Royal Court

$10.00

A3:Throw Me The Beads

$10.00

A4:Peachy Keen Tea

$10.00

S1:Cajun mojito

$12.00

S2:Hot date

$10.00

S3:Henny passion

$12.00

S4:Louisiana sunset

$10.00

On the Rocks Single

$10.00

On the Rocks Double

$16.00

Single Neat Pour or 1.5 oz Shot

$10.00

Double Neat Pour or 3.0 oz Shot

$16.00

Mai tai

$10.00

Long island ice tea

$12.00

Starbarry daiquiri

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Gin tonic

$10.00

Vodka tonic

$10.00

Chi chi

$12.00

Zombie

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Happy Hour Beer

Asahi

$4.00

Saporo

$4.00

Kirin

$4.00

Tsingtao

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Singha

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

IPA

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Samuel Adams

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Happy Hour Red Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Happy Hour White Wine + Rose