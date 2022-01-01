The Angry Italian Restaurant
1,191 Reviews
$$
714 State St
Bristol, TN 37620
APPETIZERS
Arancini
Creamy risotto balls filled with fresh mozzarella and fried golden brown. Served with our house made marinara. Quantity: 4
Breadsticks
Five large breadsticks, baked golden and served with marinara and garlic butter.
Toasted Ravioli
Hand-breaded, deep fried, cheese-infused ravioli. Served with marinara. Quantity: 5
Calamari & Pepper Fritti
Tender Calamari and sliced banana peppers, fried until tender and served with marinara.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Sliced Italian bread baked with mozzarella cheese. Quantity: 4
Mussels Bianco
Prince Edward Island mussels simmered with white wine, butter and fine herbs.
Stuffed Mushrooms Formaggi
Mushroom caps stuffed with herb cheese and baked under a blanket of creamy mozzarella.
Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh Roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, capers and olive oil.
Buffalo Wings
Authentic buffalo wings from La Nova in Buffalo, NY. Served with a side of house made ranch. Quantity: 7
Polpette Di Monzo
Keith's famous meatballs made of beef, veal and pork. Quantity: 4
Mozzarella Fritti
Fresh Mozzarella cheese, lightly breaded and fried. Served with house made marinara.
SOUP & SALAD
Zuppa
Traditional Italian soup with vegetables and pasta.
SM House Misto Salad
Smaller portion of our house salad. Fresh greens with mozzarella, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumber, focaccia croutons and choice of dressing.
LG House Misto Salad
Larger portion of our house salad. Fresh greens with mozzarella, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumber, focaccia croutons and choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine ribbons, tossed with classic Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan and focaccia croutons.
Pollo Caesar Salad
Our classic Caesar topped with sliced roasted chicken.
Angry Antipasto
Romaine ribbons, tomatoes, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella, olives, Parmesan and pepperoncini. Tossed in house vinaigrette.
Rosemary Chicken Salad
Sliced chicken with crisp romaine, cucumber, shaved Parmesan, artichoke, black olives and Dijon rosemary vinaigrette.
SM Caesar Salad
Smaller version of our Caesar salad. Crisp romaine ribbons, tossed with classic Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan and focaccia croutons.
Soup and Salad Lunch Special
Soup of the day with your choice of a small House Misto Salad or Caesar Salad. Includes a drink.
SANDWICHES
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella. Served on a Chicago roll with French fries.
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Zesty Chicago Italian sausage served on a crusty roll with peppers, onions and fries.
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Keith's house made meatballs baked with melted mozzarella. Served on a Chicago roll with French fries.
Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced beef in Chicago "gravy". Served with either Hot Giardiniera or sweet peppers. The sandwich gets covered in light gravy or can be fully dunked. Served with French fries.
German Bratwurst
PASTAS
Spaghetti & Meaballs
Traditional spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce topped with meatballs and Parmesan. One breadstick.
Ravioli
Pasta pillows stuffed with either cheese or meat, served with meat sauce or marinara. One breadstick.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Classic Italian dish with fettuccine and rich, made to order, Parmesan cream. One breadstick.
Mussels Marinara
Prince Edward Island mussels simmered in red sauce with garlic, white wine and basil. One breadstick.
Frutti di Mare
Shrimp, mussels and clams simmered in white wine and garlic then tossed with spaghetti. One breadstick.
Spaghetti Vongole
Tender clams simmered in either white garlic sauce or red sauce with white wine and garlic. Served over spaghetti. One breadstick.
Smoked Tuscan Chicken Penne
House-smoked chicken tossed in a rich Tuscan tomato cream with fresh mozzarella. One breadstick.
Pasta Primavera
Fresh broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with spaghetti in a rich garlic herb butter sauce. One breadstick.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Prosciutto ham, peas and Parmesan tossed with a rich, made to order, cream sauce and spaghetti. One breadstick.
Risotto Della Cucina
Superfino Arborio rice simmered with white wine, butter and Parmesan. Tossed with roast chicken, broccoli and mushrooms. One breadstick.
Saccatino
An Angry Italian favorite! Delicate pasta purses filled with zesty Italian sausage, tossed in Keith's special sauce and served with shaved Parmesano Reggiano. One breadstick.
ENTREES
Baked Penne
Penne pasta blended with meat sauce and ricotta, topped with melted mozzarella. One breadstick.
Beef Cannelloni
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast lightly sauteed with mushrooms and sweet marsala wine. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.
Chicken Parmigiana
6 ox. Chicken breast, lightly breaded, topped with meat sauce and baked with mozzarella. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.
Eggplant Rollatini
Slices of breaded eggplant rolled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, baked with marinara and Parmesan. One breadstick.
Jaegerschnitzle
Lasagna
Pasta sheets layered with marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef and Italian sausage. One breadstick.
Manicotti
Large pasta tubes filled with ricotta and baked with marinara. One breadstick.
Monday & Friday Lunch Special - Spaghetti & Meatball
Spaghetti & Meatball. Breadstick. Drink Included. Available Monday & Friday ONLY. 11am - 3pm.
Shrimp de Jonghe
Succulent shrimp baked with garlic white wine and lemon, topped with seasoned crumbs. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.
Spaghetti Parmesan
Spaghetti tossed in meat sauce or marinara and baked under a blanket of creamy mozzarella. One breadstick.
Thursday Lunch Special - Baked Penne Pasta
Baked Penne Pasta. Breadstick. Drink Included. Available Thursday ONLY. 11am - 3pm.
Tuesday Lunch Special - Meat or Cheese Ravioli
Meat or Cheese Ravioli. Breadstick. Drink Included. Available Tuesday ONLY. 11am - 3pm.
Veal Marsala
Scallopine of veal lightly sauteed with mushrooms and sweet marsala wine. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.
Veal Parmigiana
Tender scallopine of veal lightly breaded and topped with meat sauce and baked with mozzarella. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.
Veal Piccata
Tender veal scallopine sauteed with lemon, capers and white wine. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.
Wednesday Lunch Special - Chicken Parm Pasta
Chicken Parmesan Pasta. Breadstick. Drink Included. Available Wednesday ONLY. 11am - 3pm.
PIZZA
12" Cheese (or build your own)
Thin and crispy cheese pizza. Cut into 9 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
12" Southsider
Thin crust, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushroom. Cut into 9 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
12" Bianco
Thin crust, white sauce, garlic, spinach, ricotta cheese and basil. Cut into 9 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
12" Quattro Formaggi
Pesto sauce with 4 cheeses including mozzarella, Parmesan, gorgonzola and romano. Cut into 9 squares. We recommend 5 additional toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
12" Keith's Special
Thinly sliced Chicago Italian beef, roasted peppers and Giardiniera. Cut into 9 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
14" Cheese (or build your own)
Thin and crispy cheese pizza. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
14" Southsider
Thin crust, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushroom. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
14" Bianco
Thin crust, white sauce, garlic, spinach, ricotta cheese and basil. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
14" Quattro Formaggi
Pesto sauce with 4 cheeses including mozzarella, Parmesan, gorgonzola, and romano. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
14" Keith's Special
Thinly sliced Chicago Italian beef, roasted peppers and Giardiniera. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
18" Cheese (or build your own)
Thin and crispy cheese pizza. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
18" Southsider
Thin crust, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
18" Bianco
Thin crust, white sauce, garlic, spinach, ricotta cheese and basil. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
18" Quattro Formaggi
Pesto sauce with 4 cheeses including mozzarella, Parmesan, gorgonzola and romano. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
18" Keith's Special
Thinly sliced Chicago Italian beef, roasted peppers and Giardiniera. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
Cheese - Deep Dish (or build your own)
14". 8 slices. 1.5 pounds of Wisconsin mozzarella and hand crushed Roma tomatoes. Please allow at least 45 minutes to prepare. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
The Classic - Deep Dish
14". 8 slices. Deep dish pizza. Italian sausage and pepperoni. Please allow 45 minutes cooking time. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
The Northside - Deep Dish
Deep dish 14" pizza, roasted peppers, mushrooms, onion, and Kalamata olives. Please allow 45 minutes for cooking time. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
CALZONE & ROLLS
Calzone
1/2 moon pizza turnover filled with mozzarella, ricotta and choice of 1 topping included. Served with a side of marinara. We recommend 4 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
Keith's Sausage Roll
A Southsider's favorite. Pizza dough rolled with ground sausage, mozzarella, Parmesan and pizza sauce.
DESSERT
Dressings
Sides
LUNCH - Pizzas
Tavern Pizza - 10"
Thin crust. Square cut. Tavern pizza. 2 toppings. (10”). Monday - Friday 11am - 3pm.
Deep Dish Cheese 8 inch
Individual deep dish pizza. Cheese only. Available Monday - Friday 11am - 3pm.
Deep Dish Classic 8 inch
Individual deep dish. The Classic INCLUDES BOTH Italian sausage and pepperoni. Available Monday - Friday 11am - 3pm. (8”)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
A Chicago Inspired restaurant serving deep dish and tavern style pizza, pastas, sandwiches and salads.
