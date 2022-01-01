The Angry Italian Restaurant

PIZZA

All pizzas are made with the same ingredients in use in Chicago (except the water). Pizzas are made to order with house made dough, fresh grated Wisconsin mozzarella and an original Chicago Sauce Recipe. All Tavern Style (thin crust) pizzas are available with a cauliflower crust in 12 inch. (+2.25) The chef recommends no more than 5 toppings on all pizzas to allow for proper cooking.