The Angry Italian Restaurant

1,191 Reviews

$$

714 State St

Bristol, TN 37620

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic - Deep Dish
18" Cheese (or build your own)
Cheese - Deep Dish (or build your own)

APPETIZERS

Arancini

$9.25

Creamy risotto balls filled with fresh mozzarella and fried golden brown. Served with our house made marinara. Quantity: 4

Breadsticks

$6.95

Five large breadsticks, baked golden and served with marinara and garlic butter.

Toasted Ravioli

$8.95

Hand-breaded, deep fried, cheese-infused ravioli. Served with marinara. Quantity: 5

Calamari & Pepper Fritti

$9.25

Tender Calamari and sliced banana peppers, fried until tender and served with marinara.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.95

Sliced Italian bread baked with mozzarella cheese. Quantity: 4

Mussels Bianco

$9.95

Prince Edward Island mussels simmered with white wine, butter and fine herbs.

Stuffed Mushrooms Formaggi

$9.50

Mushroom caps stuffed with herb cheese and baked under a blanket of creamy mozzarella.

Bruschetta

$8.25

Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh Roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, capers and olive oil.

Buffalo Wings

$9.25

Authentic buffalo wings from La Nova in Buffalo, NY. Served with a side of house made ranch. Quantity: 7

Polpette Di Monzo

$7.95

Keith's famous meatballs made of beef, veal and pork. Quantity: 4

Mozzarella Fritti

$9.25

Fresh Mozzarella cheese, lightly breaded and fried. Served with house made marinara.

SOUP & SALAD

Zuppa

$4.95

Traditional Italian soup with vegetables and pasta.

SM House Misto Salad

$4.95

Smaller portion of our house salad. Fresh greens with mozzarella, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumber, focaccia croutons and choice of dressing.

LG House Misto Salad

$6.95

Larger portion of our house salad. Fresh greens with mozzarella, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumber, focaccia croutons and choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Crisp romaine ribbons, tossed with classic Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan and focaccia croutons.

Pollo Caesar Salad

$9.25

Our classic Caesar topped with sliced roasted chicken.

Angry Antipasto

$8.95

Romaine ribbons, tomatoes, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella, olives, Parmesan and pepperoncini. Tossed in house vinaigrette.

Rosemary Chicken Salad

$9.25

Sliced chicken with crisp romaine, cucumber, shaved Parmesan, artichoke, black olives and Dijon rosemary vinaigrette.

SM Caesar Salad

$4.95

Smaller version of our Caesar salad. Crisp romaine ribbons, tossed with classic Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan and focaccia croutons.

Soup and Salad Lunch Special

$10.95

Soup of the day with your choice of a small House Misto Salad or Caesar Salad. Includes a drink.

SANDWICHES

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.50

Breaded chicken breast topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella. Served on a Chicago roll with French fries.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$8.95

Zesty Chicago Italian sausage served on a crusty roll with peppers, onions and fries.

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$9.75

Keith's house made meatballs baked with melted mozzarella. Served on a Chicago roll with French fries.

Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.25

Thinly sliced beef in Chicago "gravy". Served with either Hot Giardiniera or sweet peppers. The sandwich gets covered in light gravy or can be fully dunked. Served with French fries.

German Bratwurst

$8.95

PASTAS

Spaghetti & Meaballs

$13.95

Traditional spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce topped with meatballs and Parmesan. One breadstick.

Ravioli

$13.25

Pasta pillows stuffed with either cheese or meat, served with meat sauce or marinara. One breadstick.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.95

Classic Italian dish with fettuccine and rich, made to order, Parmesan cream. One breadstick.

Mussels Marinara

$14.95

Prince Edward Island mussels simmered in red sauce with garlic, white wine and basil. One breadstick.

Frutti di Mare

$16.95

Shrimp, mussels and clams simmered in white wine and garlic then tossed with spaghetti. One breadstick.

Spaghetti Vongole

$15.95

Tender clams simmered in either white garlic sauce or red sauce with white wine and garlic. Served over spaghetti. One breadstick.

Smoked Tuscan Chicken Penne

$15.25

House-smoked chicken tossed in a rich Tuscan tomato cream with fresh mozzarella. One breadstick.

Pasta Primavera

$13.95

Fresh broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with spaghetti in a rich garlic herb butter sauce. One breadstick.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$15.25

Prosciutto ham, peas and Parmesan tossed with a rich, made to order, cream sauce and spaghetti. One breadstick.

Risotto Della Cucina

$14.75

Superfino Arborio rice simmered with white wine, butter and Parmesan. Tossed with roast chicken, broccoli and mushrooms. One breadstick.

Saccatino

$15.95

An Angry Italian favorite! Delicate pasta purses filled with zesty Italian sausage, tossed in Keith's special sauce and served with shaved Parmesano Reggiano. One breadstick.

ENTREES

Baked Penne

$14.95

Penne pasta blended with meat sauce and ricotta, topped with melted mozzarella. One breadstick.

Beef Cannelloni

$14.95

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Boneless chicken breast lightly sauteed with mushrooms and sweet marsala wine. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

6 ox. Chicken breast, lightly breaded, topped with meat sauce and baked with mozzarella. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.

Eggplant Rollatini

$13.95

Slices of breaded eggplant rolled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, baked with marinara and Parmesan. One breadstick.

Jaegerschnitzle

$16.95

Lasagna

$14.95Out of stock

Pasta sheets layered with marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, ground beef and Italian sausage. One breadstick.

Manicotti

$13.95

Large pasta tubes filled with ricotta and baked with marinara. One breadstick.

Monday & Friday Lunch Special - Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.95

Spaghetti & Meatball. Breadstick. Drink Included. Available Monday & Friday ONLY. 11am - 3pm.

Shrimp de Jonghe

$17.95

Succulent shrimp baked with garlic white wine and lemon, topped with seasoned crumbs. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.

Spaghetti Parmesan

$13.95

Spaghetti tossed in meat sauce or marinara and baked under a blanket of creamy mozzarella. One breadstick.

Thursday Lunch Special - Baked Penne Pasta

$10.95

Baked Penne Pasta. Breadstick. Drink Included. Available Thursday ONLY. 11am - 3pm.

Tuesday Lunch Special - Meat or Cheese Ravioli

$10.95

Meat or Cheese Ravioli. Breadstick. Drink Included. Available Tuesday ONLY. 11am - 3pm.

Veal Marsala

$17.95

Scallopine of veal lightly sauteed with mushrooms and sweet marsala wine. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.

Veal Parmigiana

$17.95

Tender scallopine of veal lightly breaded and topped with meat sauce and baked with mozzarella. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.

Veal Piccata

$17.95

Tender veal scallopine sauteed with lemon, capers and white wine. Served with a pasta side. One breadstick.

Wednesday Lunch Special - Chicken Parm Pasta

$10.95

Chicken Parmesan Pasta. Breadstick. Drink Included. Available Wednesday ONLY. 11am - 3pm.

PIZZA

All pizzas are made with the same ingredients in use in Chicago (except the water). Pizzas are made to order with house made dough, fresh grated Wisconsin mozzarella and an original Chicago Sauce Recipe. All Tavern Style (thin crust) pizzas are available with a cauliflower crust in 12 inch. (+2.25) The chef recommends no more than 5 toppings on all pizzas to allow for proper cooking.

12" Cheese (or build your own)

$11.95

Thin and crispy cheese pizza. Cut into 9 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

12" Southsider

$16.50

Thin crust, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushroom. Cut into 9 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

12" Bianco

$17.95

Thin crust, white sauce, garlic, spinach, ricotta cheese and basil. Cut into 9 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

12" Quattro Formaggi

$15.95

Pesto sauce with 4 cheeses including mozzarella, Parmesan, gorgonzola and romano. Cut into 9 squares. We recommend 5 additional toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

12" Keith's Special

$17.95

Thinly sliced Chicago Italian beef, roasted peppers and Giardiniera. Cut into 9 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

14" Cheese (or build your own)

$15.95

Thin and crispy cheese pizza. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

14" Southsider

$21.40

Thin crust, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushroom. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

14" Bianco

$23.15

Thin crust, white sauce, garlic, spinach, ricotta cheese and basil. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

14" Quattro Formaggi

$19.95

Pesto sauce with 4 cheeses including mozzarella, Parmesan, gorgonzola, and romano. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

14" Keith's Special

$23.15

Thinly sliced Chicago Italian beef, roasted peppers and Giardiniera. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

18" Cheese (or build your own)

$20.95

Thin and crispy cheese pizza. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

18" Southsider

$29.80

Thin crust, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

18" Bianco

$29.95

Thin crust, white sauce, garlic, spinach, ricotta cheese and basil. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

18" Quattro Formaggi

$24.95

Pesto sauce with 4 cheeses including mozzarella, Parmesan, gorgonzola and romano. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

18" Keith's Special

$29.95

Thinly sliced Chicago Italian beef, roasted peppers and Giardiniera. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

Cheese - Deep Dish (or build your own)

$20.95

14". 8 slices. 1.5 pounds of Wisconsin mozzarella and hand crushed Roma tomatoes. Please allow at least 45 minutes to prepare. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

The Classic - Deep Dish

$25.45

14". 8 slices. Deep dish pizza. Italian sausage and pepperoni. Please allow 45 minutes cooking time. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

The Northside - Deep Dish

$29.95

Deep dish 14" pizza, roasted peppers, mushrooms, onion, and Kalamata olives. Please allow 45 minutes for cooking time. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

CALZONE & ROLLS

Calzone

$13.95

1/2 moon pizza turnover filled with mozzarella, ricotta and choice of 1 topping included. Served with a side of marinara. We recommend 4 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.

Keith's Sausage Roll

$9.95

A Southsider's favorite. Pizza dough rolled with ground sausage, mozzarella, Parmesan and pizza sauce.

KIDS MENU

8" Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti

$6.25

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.95

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$5.75

We rotate a variety of delicious cheesecakes from the city of Chicago.

Tiramisu

$4.95

Canolli Di Stracciatella

$4.25

House made cannoli with chocolate chip filling. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Sauces

Side marinara

$0.99

Side garlic butter

$0.99

Side gravy

$0.99

Dressings

Extra ranch

$0.99

Extra creamy garlic

$0.99

Extra caesar

$0.99

Extra Dijon rosemary vinaigrette

$0.99

Extra chianti house vinaigrette

$0.99

Pint Ranch

$5.95

Pint Creamy Garlic

$3.95

Pint Caesar

$3.95

Pint Dijon Rosemary Vinaigrette

$3.95

Pint Chianti House Vinaigrette

$3.95

Sides

Fries

$1.95

Side Marinara

$0.95

Side Dressing

$0.95

Side Giardiniera

$1.95

Side Sausage

$2.75

Side Gravy

$0.95

Extra Breadstick

$0.50

Side Meatballs (2)

$2.75

Side Garlic Butter

$0.95

LUNCH - Pizzas

Tavern Pizza - 10"

$10.95

Thin crust. Square cut. Tavern pizza. 2 toppings. (10”). Monday - Friday 11am - 3pm.

Deep Dish Cheese 8 inch

$10.95

Individual deep dish pizza. Cheese only. Available Monday - Friday 11am - 3pm.

Deep Dish Classic 8 inch

$12.95

Individual deep dish. The Classic INCLUDES BOTH Italian sausage and pepperoni. Available Monday - Friday 11am - 3pm. (8”)

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A Chicago Inspired restaurant serving deep dish and tavern style pizza, pastas, sandwiches and salads.

714 State St, Bristol, TN 37620

The Angry Italian image
The Angry Italian image
The Angry Italian image
The Angry Italian image

