Hawks Landing Country Club 201 PATTONWOOD DR

BEVERAGES

SODA

Coke

$3.00+

Diet Coke

$3.00+

Ginger Ale

$3.00+

Sprite

$3.00+

Club Soda

$1.00+

Shirley Temple

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Orange Soda

$3.00+

Tonic

$3.00+

Juice & Milk

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Kids Drink

Kids drink

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

Tea

Lattes

Lattes

$6.00

Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00

Hot Americano

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Hot Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00

9TH HOLE

Caesar salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

House Salad

$12.00

Bone IN Wings

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$16.00

10 wings tossed in flavor of choice

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

fried or grilled chicken, blu cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar

Glizzy Gobbler

$10.00

Pepper Pollo

$13.00

chicken, pesto, parmesan & mozzarella, truffled lemon pepper cream, arugula

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Smashburger

$13.00

classic angus beef burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato

Perfect Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fried or grilled chicken, housemade pickle, louisiana hot cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato

TAOY Tacos

$18.00

smoked chicken, pork belly jam, pickled vegetable, cheddar, TAOY sauce

French Fries

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

cheddar sauce and bacon bits

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Art of Yum is an American fusion eatery serving brunch, lunch and dinner with unique dishes for all appetites. Our art your palate! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

201 PATTONWOOD DR, Southington, CT 06489

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

