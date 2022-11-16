Breakfast & Brunch
American
The Art of Yum- Southington
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Award winning unique New American Eatery. Serving your favorite classics from breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner with a delicious twist. Enjoy!
Location
1091 South Main Street, Plantsville, CT 06479
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Southington
No Reviews
28 West Main ST Plantsville, CT 06479
View restaurant
Tipping Chair Tavern - Milldale
4.5 • 936
1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Milldale, CT 06467
View restaurant