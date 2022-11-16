Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Art of Yum- Southington

review star

No reviews yet

$$

1091 South Main Street

Plantsville, CT 06479

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYOO
Pita Cado
California Burrito

Eggs & Carbs

Classic

$5.90

Egg & American cheese sandwich

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Challah toast w/ avocado served w/ home fries, & 2 eggs your way +2 toppings

The Hot Mess

$11.50

Grilled challah toast w/ 2 fried eggs, bacon, mozzarella cheese, tomato & pesto w/ homefries

Big Jamesm Steak'em

$11.50

Grilled challah toast, Bbq steak, onions, 2 fried eggs, american & cheddar cheese w/ home fries

The Cado

$12.00

Grilled texas toast w/ 2 eggs, avocado, bacon or turkey bacon hash, michi sauce, pickled vegetable w/ homefries

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

3 scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, pepper, cheddar, your choice of protein, w/ fresh salsa & sour cream

The Usuals

The Original 3

$7.90

3 eggs your way w/ home fries & toast

The Real Deal

$9.90

3 eggs your way, breakfast protein, home fries, toast

Sweet Carbs & Eggs

$11.90

3 eggs, breakfast protein, pancake or french toast, homefries, toast

Hash & Eggs

$14.90

3 eggs corned beef hash, pork belly hash or vegetable hash, home fries, toast

Benedict X TAOY

$17.00

2 poached eggs, breakfast protein, challah toast, TAOY hollandaise, vegetable hash

Specials

Sushiritto

$15.00

3 eggs crusted in spice panko, stuffed w/ breakfast protein & cheese, topped w/ avocado cream & michi sauce-served sushi style w/ home fries

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

your choice of shrimp or fried fish, cheddar grits, corn, arugula

BKT Tacos

$12.00

2 tacos, 2 eggs your way, onion, tomato, pepper, cheddar, breakfast protein, arugula, chipotle cream, home fries

Fish & Grits

$16.00

Omelette

Chesus

$8.00

american, mozzarella, cheddar

Veggie

$9.90

tomato, spinach, onion, peppers, mushrooms

Greek

$9.90

sauteed spinach, feta, tomato, balsamic nectar

Western

$11.00

ham, onion, peppers, cheddar

B for Bacon

$10.00

bacon, cheddar

Farmers

$12.00

bacon, potato, tomato, onion, pepper, mushrooms, cheddar

BYOO

$7.00

Sweet Griddle

Apple Jack

$10.90

pancakes or french toast, sauteed caramel apple, cinnamon sugar

Bananas Foster

$10.90

pancakes or french toast, toasted bananas, creamy salted caramel sauce

Savory Griddle

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

fried chicken, waffle, 2 eggs your way, dijon donte sauce, maple syrup

Papa Pig

$15.00

waffle stuffed w/ potato, onion, peppers, pork belly hash, michi sauce & 2 eggs your way

Sweet Carbs

2 Pancakes

$6.50

3 Pancakes

$8.50

1 Waffle

$4.50

2 Waffles

$8.00

2 French Toast

$6.50

3 French Toast

$8.50

Breakfast Sides

Sausage Patty Side

$2.90

Bacon Side

$2.90

Ham Side

$2.90

Turkey Bacon Side

$3.90

3 Eggs Your Way

$3.00

Two eggs your way

$2.00

One Egg Your Way

$1.00

Cheesy Grits

$5.00

Toast

$0.50

Homefries

$2.90

Avocado Side

$2.50

Pork Belly Bits Side

$2.90

Corned Beef Hash Side

$5.00

Veggie Hash Side

$5.00

Pork belly hash

$5.00

One pancake

$3.25

Vegan Patty Side

$4.90

Fried Chicken Side

$5.90

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Plantains

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Gluten-free toast

$2.00

One French toast

$3.25

Side hollandaise

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Pancake & Egg

$5.99

Kids French Toast Sticks

$5.99

Kids Grilled Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Eggs & Fries

$5.99

Salads

Muscle Bowl

$12.00

3 green medley, quinoa, tomato, onion, pepper, mushroom, tofu & vegan ranch

Mediterranean

$12.00

feta, kalamata olives, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, parmesan, balsamic nectar & pesto oil

Caesar

$12.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

Cobb X TAOY

$15.00

pork belly bits, cheddar, blu cheese, tomato, cucumber, smoked egg yolk, spiced italian dressing

Frida Kahlo

$15.90

taco salad, avocado, cheddar, tomato, onion, pepper, corn, cucumber, fried taco bowl crust, chipotle cream, romaine

Panini

Pepper Pollo

$10.00

chicken, pesto, parmesan & mozzarella, truffled lemon pepper cream, arugula

Big Greek

$10.00

grilled chicken, feta, banana pepper, tomato, kalamata olives, onion, spinach, balsamic agave

Tomato Basil

$10.00

grilled chicken, basil pesto, marinara, mozzarella

Pita Cado

$12.00

grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, mayo

Soup

Tomato Soup

$7.00

classic tomato soup with a creamy TAOY twist, pesto drizzle, fried parmesan

Soup of the Day

$7.00

ask about our chef soup special of the day

Lobster Bisque

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwich

Perfect Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fried or grilled chicken, housemade pickle, louisiana hot cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato

Ole Papa

$12.00

fried or grilled chicken parmesan, mozarella, roma tomato sauce, pesto mayo

The Philly Special

$14.00

philly cheesesteak, onions, peppers, cheddar sauce, horseradish cream

Fish on Grand

$14.00

fried whiting, coleslaw, pickled vegetable, dijon donte sauce or tartar sauce

BLT sandwich

$10.00

Classic Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato with mayo on a roll

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

fried or grilled chicken, blu cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar

Michi Denae

$15.00

fried plantain, angus beef, cheddar, pickled vegetable, michi, chipotle mayo

California Burrito

$15.00

beef or chicken, avocado, cajun, french fries, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, chipotle cream

Vegan Burrito

$15.00

ground vegetable burger, avocado, vegan ranch, rice, salsa, pickled vegetable, lettuce, arugula

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mofongo

$5.00

Plantains

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Fried Chicken Side

$5.90

Soup

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Crispy Chicken and fries

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger and fries

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese and fries

$6.99

Kids Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Appetizers

Mofongo Balls

$12.00

Fried mofongo ball, spiced sofrito sausage, chipotle garlic cream, michi sauce

Wings

$15.00

10 wings tossed in flavor of choice

Chicken & Waffle Open Faced Sliders

$15.00

4 Fried chicken, crispy waffle, taoy sauce

Vegan Nachos

$12.90

sweet potato chips, sauteed chef choice vegetables, almond vegan cheese sauce, michi tofu, cajun seasoning

Tacos

The T.A.O.Y.

$10.00

smoked chicken, pork belly jam, pickled vegetable, cheddar, TAOY sauce

Dijon Donte

$12.00

fried whiting, dijon cabbage slaw, pickled vegetable

Street Taco

$10.00

beef or chicken, cheese, sour cream, salsa, truffle hot sauce, lettuce, tomato

In the Buff Taco

$12.00

ground vegetable burger, avocado, vegan ranch & pickled vegetable

Burgers

Smashburger

$12.00

classic angus beef burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato

King James

$14.00

angus beef, bbq, grilled onion, mushroom, cheddar, chipotle mayo

BLT Burger

$12.00

angus beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup

Blu Burger

$12.90

blu cheese crusted angus beef, buffalo sauce, mayo, cheddar, tomato, lettuce

Fitbox Burger

$12.00

ground vegetable burger, avocado, vegan ranch & pickled vegetable

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mofongo

$5.00

Plantains

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup

$5.00

Fries

$2.00

Pasta Bowl

Phat Luther

$15.00

fried or grilled chicken, collard greens, coleslaw, mac & cheese, bbq sauce

Cheesezilla

$12.90

mac & 5 cheeses- cheddar, gouda, jack mozzarella, parmesan

Carbonara

$15.00

bacon, broccoli, 4 cheese medley cream sauce

BBQ Pasta

$18.90

bbq fried or grilled chicken, onion, 5 cheese mac

Mama Mia

$18.90

fried or grilled chicken, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, pesto cream pasta

Rice Bowl

Tahini

$18.00

thai chicken, tahini sauce, mozzarella, peanuts & arugula

Alex&er

$16.00

chicken, feta sauce, olive, cucumber, marinated tomato, 3 green medley

Capp'n Michi

$20.00

cajun shrimp, onion, pepper, tomato, arugula, pickled vegetable, broccoli

Sofrito Chicken

$21.00

sofrito chicken, sweet plantain, broccoli, sofrito crema & spanish rice

Platters

Fish & Chips

$18.00

fried whiting, french fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw, dijon donte sauce

Wings & Fries

$17.00

10 wings tossed in your choice of sauce, french fries, coleslaw

Shrimp & Fries

$18.00

12 fried shrimp, tartar sauce or dijon donte, coleslaw, french fries

Fitbox Healthy

Bron Bron

$15.00

hemp bbq chicken, roasted sweet potato, broccoli

Chavez

$15.00

salted lime grilled chicken, chipotle quinoa wild rice medley, broccoli

Apolo Ohno

$17.90

thai salmon, quinoa & rice, pickled vegetable & broccoli *peanuts optional

Bayou Bomb

$17.90

grilled cajun shrimp, rice & quinoa, broccoli & avocado

Vegan Primavera

$15.00

vegetable primavera, roma sauce, lentil pasta

Vegan Mac

$15.00

sauteed chef choice vegetable, almond vegan cream sauce, michi tofu, cajun seasoning, lentil pasta & quinoa

Vegan Stirfry

$15.00

asian fushion rice bowl, tahini glazed vegetable, crisped tofu, ginger arugula *contains peanuts

Dessert

Apple Cake

$8.00

apple caramel sauce, whipped cream, pound cake

Cheese & Coco

$8.00

slice of cheesecake, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Bananas

$8.00

rum infused banana, caramel sauce, cinnamon cream, whipped cream

Cold Beverages

Juice

$3.90

To Go Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.90

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate milk

$3.50

Iced coffee

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.25

Kids Smoothies

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Americano

$3.00

Ginger probiotic tea

$5.50

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50+

Chardonnay

$9.00+

Rosé

$12.00+

Prosecco

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.50+

Malbec

$8.00+

Red Blend

$9.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

High Noon Seltzer

$6.00

Mimosa Pitcher

Mimosa Pitcher

$38.00

Apparel

TAOY t-shirt

Bottled Sauces

Michi Sauce

$10.00

Dijon Donte Sauce

$10.00

Big James BBQ

$10.00

Lunch Specials

Pesto fig, wine poached pear, chicken, feta cream, basil roasted tomato, arugula (no tree nuts in pesto)

Diablo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

chili spiced buttermilk fried chicken, pickled red onion, garlic cremè fraîche, lettuce, tomato, pickle & a bit of hot sauce!

Breakfast Specials

Churro Waffles

$10.90

Strawberry & Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$12.50

Specials

Corned and Cabbage

$20.00

Corned Beef Tacos

$12.00

Corned Beef Melt

$12.00

McGregor Lemonade

$5.00

Green eggs and ham

$9.90
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Award winning unique New American Eatery. Serving your favorite classics from breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner with a delicious twist. Enjoy!

Website

Location

1091 South Main Street, Plantsville, CT 06479

Directions

Gallery
The Art of Yum image
The Art of Yum image
The Art of Yum image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Southington
orange starNo Reviews
28 West Main ST Plantsville, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Tipping Chair Tavern - Milldale
orange star4.5 • 936
1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Milldale, CT 06467
View restaurantnext
Craft Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 809
1244 Meriden Ave Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Kizl's Family Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 770
2014 West St SOUTHINGTON, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Plan B - Southington
orange starNo Reviews
20 Spring Street Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Mama Lukes Farmington - 372 Scott Swamp Road
orange starNo Reviews
372 Scott Swamp Road Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plantsville

Close Harbour Seafood Market
orange star4.4 • 1,351
959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke PLANTSVILLE, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Close Harbour Seafood
orange star4.4 • 1,351
959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke PLANTSVILLE, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Flair Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.5 • 580
98 Main St Southington, CT 06479
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plantsville
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Middlefield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston