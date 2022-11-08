  • Home
  • Rye
  • The Atlantic Grill Restaurant
The Atlantic Grill Restaurant

5 Pioneer Road

Rye, NH 03870

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Cheese Burger
Grilled Atlantic Salmon

RAW BAR

1/2 Dozen Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Cocktail, fresh shaved horseradish

Full Dozen Shrimp Cocktail

$38.00

Cocktail, fresh shaved horseradish

Tuna Sashimi

$22.00

Cucumber, seaweed kimchee salad, pea shoots, fried shallots, wasabi mayo

APPETIZERS

Cup Seafood Chowder

$8.00

Maine lobster, scallops, shrimp, haddock, clams

Bowl Seafood Chowder

$14.00

Maine lobster, scallops, shrimp, haddock, clams

Farmer's Board

$24.00

Cured meats and cheeses with preserves, mustard, toast

Fried Calamari & Hot Peppers

$16.00

Hot cherry peppers, lemon, tomato gravy, tarter sauce

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Remoulade sauce & lemon

PEI Mussels

$16.00

White wine, blue cheese, house bacon, parsley

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Marcona almonds, peppadew peppers, romesco emulsion

Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Sweet chili sauce, green onions, peanuts

COLD QUART SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$25.00

Pick-up now to enjoy later! Comes with cooking instructions and oyster crackers.

SALADS

Simple Greens Salad

$11.00

Butter lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, lemon vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

House croutons, Romano cheese, fried garlic, creamy dressing

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Brussels sprouts, apple, cranberries, beets, squash, kale, pecans, feta, maple vinaigrette

SANDWICHES & FRIED SEAFOOD

Mojo Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Pickled red onion, Cotija cheese, chili lime aioli

Cheese Burger

$16.00

LTPO, house burger sauce, choice of cheese

Impossible Meatless Burger

$16.00

Meatless patty, mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss, potato bun & burger sauce

Fresh Maine Lobster Roll

$32.00

Lemon mayo, Bibb lettuce, Brioche roll

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Coleslaw, bibb lettuce, tartar sauce

Fried Scallop Roll

$17.00

Fried Bay Scallops served with coleslaw, french fries & tartar sauce on a brioche roll.

Fried Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Fried Bay Shrimp served with coleslaw, french fries & tartar sauce on a brioche roll.

Fried Clam Roll

$20.00

Fried whole belly clams served with coleslaw, french fries & tartar sauce on a brioche roll.

Fried Oyster Roll

$22.00

Fried oysters served with coleslaw, french fries & tartar sauce on a brioche roll.

Fried Haddock Plate

$26.00

FRIED HADDOCK DINNER Served with coleslaw, french fries & tartar sauce

Fried Scallops Plate

$27.00

FRIED BAY SCALLOPS DINNER Served with coleslaw, french fries & tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp Plate

$28.00

FRIED BAY SHRIMP DINNER Served with coleslaw, french fries & tartar sauce

Fried Clam Plate

$30.00

FRIED WHOLE BELLY CLAMS DINNER Served with coleslaw, french fries & tartar sauce

Fried Oyster Plate

$32.00

FRIED OYSTER DINNER Served with coleslaw, french fries & tartar sauce

GRILL PIZZAS

Margherita pizza

$16.00

Basil, olive oil, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella

Margherita w/Pepperoni

$18.00

Basil, olive oil, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and pepperoni

Butternut Squash Pizza

$18.00

Mushrooms, red onion, sage, arugula, goat cheese, squash puree

White Clam Pizza

$20.00

Preserved lemon, garlic, chilies, basil, mozzarella

Sopressata Salumi & Fig pizza

$22.00

Basil, crushed red pepper, honey, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Plain Cheese Pizza

$13.00

No fuss about it :)

Simple Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni and cheese with red sauce

WITH LINGUINI AND ENTREES

Impossible Meat Ragu

$24.00

Baby kale, tomato sauce, Romano

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$26.00

Broccolini, mushrooms, Romano

Littleneck Clams and Linguini

$28.00

Basil, crushed red pepper, garlic, white wine cream sauce, parsley

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Basil, cherry tomatoes, chilies, garlic butter, Romano

CHOOSE YOUR EXPERIENCE

Grilled Yellowfin Tuna

$29.00

Served rare. Choice of vegetable, starch and sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$30.00

Choice of vegetable, starch and sauce

Herb Crusted Codfish

$34.00

Choice of vegetable, starch and sauce

Blackened Swordfish

$36.00

Choice of vegetable, starch and sauce

Seared Scallops

$42.00

Choice of vegetable, starch and sauce

Braised Beef Short Rib

$34.00

Choice of vegetable, starch and sauce

12 oz NY Strip

$42.00

Choice of vegetable, starch and sauce

8 oz Filet Mignon

$48.00

Choice of vegetable, starch and sauce

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Rich chocolate cake with chocolate mousee and chocolate ganache, served with whipped cream and a cherry

Cheesecake

$8.00

A seasonal rotation of cheesecake with graham cracker crust, served with whipped cream and fresh berry

Today's Select Pie

$9.00

Today's selection of pie!

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

KID HADDOCK NUGGETS

$13.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KID MAC n CHZ

$8.00

KID BURGER

$8.00

KID HOT DOG

$8.00

KID SALMON

$13.00

KID PASTA w/butter

$8.00

Kid PASTA w/sauce

$8.00

NA BEV

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pellegrino Lrg Btl

$7.00

San Pellegrino Sml Btl

$4.00

Sparkling Grape BTL

$10.00

Sparkling Cider BTL

$12.00
Seafood & locavore fare including gluten-free items served in a stylish setting with a bar & patio.

5 Pioneer Road, Rye, NH 03870

