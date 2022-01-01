Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Avenue Curbside Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1701 Calder Ave

Beaumont, TX 77701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SM ICED COLD BREW - (16OZ)
SMALL LATTE (12OZ)
MD ICED COLD BREW - (20OZ)

POUR OVER COFFEE

AVENUE HOUSE BLEND - SM (12OZ)

AVENUE HOUSE BLEND - SM (12OZ)

$2.50

The Avenue Blend, is a seasonal blend of exceptional coffees sourced from Latin American and East Africa. Together these coffees are sweet, balanced, and full-bodied, which make for an excellent, crowd-pleasing espresso or brewed coffee.

AVENUE HOUSE BLEND - MD (16OZ)

$3.00

AVENUE HOUSE BLEND - LG (20OZ)

$3.50

AMERICANO

SMALL AMERICANO (12OZ)

SMALL AMERICANO (12OZ)

$3.00

Double shot of Avenue Espresso w/ hot water.

MEDIUM AMERICANO (16OZ)

$3.50

LARGE AMERICANO (20OZ)

$4.00
SMALL ICED AMERICANO

SMALL ICED AMERICANO

$3.00

Double Shot of Avenue Espresso w/ water served over ice.

MEDIUM ICED AMERICANO

$3.50

LARGE ICED AMERICANO

$4.00

BLACK EYE (2 Shots)

SMALL BLACK EYE (12OZ)

SMALL BLACK EYE (12OZ)

$3.80

Avenue House Blend Coffee w/ Double Shot of Avenue Espresso.

MEDIUM BLACK EYE (16OZ)

$4.30

LARGE BLACK EYE (20OZ)

$4.80

CAPPUCCINO

CAPUCCINO (12OZ)

CAPUCCINO (12OZ)

$3.50

One part Avenue Espresso, two parts textured milk.

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

Double shot of Avenue Espresso. Also available over ice.
DOUBLE ESPRESSO

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$2.50

Double shot house blend espresso

LATTE

SMALL LATTE (12OZ)

SMALL LATTE (12OZ)

$3.80

Double Shot of Avenue Espresso and steamed milk.

MEDIUM LATTE (16OZ)

$4.30

LARGE LATTE (20OZ)

$4.80
SMALL ICED LATTE (16OZ)

SMALL ICED LATTE (16OZ)

$3.80

Double Shot of Avenue Espresso and milk, served over ice.

MEDIUM ICED LATTE (20OZ)

$4.30

LARGE ICED LATTE (24OZ)

$4.80

MOCHA

SMALL MOCHA (12OZ)

SMALL MOCHA (12OZ)

$4.60

Double Shot of Avenue Espresso, single origin dark chocolate, and steamed milk.

MEDIUM MOCHA (16OZ)

$5.10

LARGE MOCHA (20OZ)

$5.60
SMALL ICED MOCHA (16OZ)

SMALL ICED MOCHA (16OZ)

$4.60

Double Shot of Avenue Espresso, single origin dark chocolate, and milk; served over ice.

MEDIUM ICED MOCHA (20OZ)

$5.10

LARGE ICED MOCHA (24OZ)

$5.60

RED EYE (1 Shot)

SMALL RED EYE (12OZ)

SMALL RED EYE (12OZ)

$3.80

Avenue House Blend coffee w/ single shot of Avenue Espresso.

MEDIUM RED EYE (16OZ)

$4.30

LARGE RED EYE (20OZ)

$4.80

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

SMALL WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA (12OZ)

SMALL WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA (12OZ)

$4.60

Double Shot of Avenue Espresso, white chocolate, and steamed milk.

MEDIUM WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA (16OZ)

$5.10

LARGE WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA (20OZ)

$5.60
SMALL ICED WHITE MOCHA (16OZ)

SMALL ICED WHITE MOCHA (16OZ)

$4.60

Double Shot of Avenue Espresso, white chocolate, and milk; served over ice.

MEDIUM ICED WHITE MOCHA (20OZ)

$5.10

LARGE ICED WHITE MOCHA (24OZ)

$5.60

HOT CHOCOLATE

SMALL HOT CHOCOLATE (12OZ)

SMALL HOT CHOCOLATE (12OZ)

$3.50

Single origin dark chocolate and steamed milk.

MEDIUM HOT CHOCOLATE (16OZ)

$4.00

LARGE HOT CHOCOLATE (20OZ)

$4.50

CHAI LATTE

SMALL CHAI LATTE (12OZ)

SMALL CHAI LATTE (12OZ)

$4.80

Rishi Masala Chai tea and steamed milk.

MEDIUM CHAI LATTE (16OZ)

$5.30

LARGE CHAI LATTE (20OZ)

$5.80
SMALL ICED CHAI LATTE (16OZ)

SMALL ICED CHAI LATTE (16OZ)

$4.80

Rishi Masala Chai tea and milk, served over ice.

MEDIUM ICED CHAI LATTE (20OZ)

$5.30

LARGE ICED CHAI LATTE (24OZ)

$5.80

FRAPPE

SM AVENUE FRAPPE (16OZ)

SM AVENUE FRAPPE (16OZ)

$4.60

Blended drink w/ choice of milk, Avenue Espresso, or Geva 281 Cold Brew. Available in Vanilla, Caramel, Mocha, Salted Caramel, Matcha Green Tea, Frozen Hot Chocolate, White Chocolate, Spiced Chai or Birthday Cake.

MD AVENUE FRAPPE (20OZ)

$5.10

LG AVENUE FRAPPE (24OZ)

$5.60

COLD BREW

SM ICED COLD BREW - (16OZ)

SM ICED COLD BREW - (16OZ)

$4.00

Geva 281 Cold Brew (Brewed for 16 hours) served over ice.

MD ICED COLD BREW - (20OZ)

$4.50

LG ICED COLD BREW - (24OZ)

$5.00

COOKIES

Oatmeal Pie 3Pk

$4.50

Almond Sugar 3Pk

$4.50

MUFFINS

Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry, Pumpkin, and Pecan muffin.

Blueberry Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

Blueberry Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.00

Not your average Blueberry muffin, contains fresh blueberry, lemon and poppy seeds

DONUTS

Lemon Lavender Donut

Lemon Lavender Donut

$1.50

Lemon cake donut with a lavender glaze.

BROWNIES/BARS

Pecan Pie Brownie

Pecan Pie Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate brownie made with our Cold Brew coffee and topped with a cold brew glaze

MISC PASTRIES

Dog Treat

$0.50Out of stock
PUPACCINO

PUPACCINO

$0.50

Whipped cream for the doggos!

PACKAGED SNACKS

Almond Butter Baked Bar Cran Lemon Zest

Almond Butter Baked Bar Cran Lemon Zest

$2.50
Almond Butter Baked Bar Chocolate PB

Almond Butter Baked Bar Chocolate PB

$2.50
Almond Butter Baked Bar Apple Ginger

Almond Butter Baked Bar Apple Ginger

$2.50
Kate's RF Dk Choc PB

Kate's RF Dk Choc PB

$3.99
Kate's RF Dk Choc Cherry Almond

Kate's RF Dk Choc Cherry Almond

$3.99
Kate's RF Dk Choc Mint

Kate's RF Dk Choc Mint

$3.99
Kate's RF PB Hemp Flax

Kate's RF PB Hemp Flax

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come enjoy your favorite Avenue Coffees and Pastries on the go!

Location

1701 Calder Ave, Beaumont, TX 77701

Directions

Gallery
The Avenue Curbside Cafe image
The Avenue Curbside Cafe image
The Avenue Curbside Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

CURRENT
orange starNo Reviews
350 Pine Street Suite 115 Beaumont, TX 77701
View restaurantnext
Luke's Bar and Grill - Beaumont
orange starNo Reviews
2325 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77702
View restaurantnext
New York Pizza and Pasta - Downtown
orange star4.0 • 78
790 Neches St Beaumont, TX 77662
View restaurantnext
The Original 1941 Rao's Bakery - Calder
orange starNo Reviews
2596 Calder Avenue Beaumont, TX 77702
View restaurantnext
Rao's Bakery Baptist Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
3080 College Street Beaumont, TX 77701
View restaurantnext
Modelo's Sports Cantina - 3871 Stagg Drive SUITE 203
orange starNo Reviews
3871 Stagg Drive SUITE 203 Beaumont, TX 77701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Beaumont

Novrozsky's
orange star4.5 • 1,443
3925 Dowlen Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Willy Burger
orange star4.6 • 1,313
5535 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Rao's Bakery - Dowlen Rd - Beaumont
orange star4.4 • 874
4440 Dowlen Rd Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Daddio's Burger
orange star4.5 • 804
4230 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Crown Pizza - 5535 Calder Ave
orange star4.8 • 703
5535 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 078 - Beaumont
orange star4.6 • 385
4215 Dowlen Rd Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beaumont
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Port Arthur
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston