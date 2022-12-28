Main picView gallery

THE BACK NINE DOWNTOWN 124 S Tennessee Ave

review star

No reviews yet

124 S Tennessee Ave

Lakeland, FL 33809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

CUBAN EGG ROLLS

$12.00

Ham, pork, swiss, and pickles served with zesty mayo-mustard

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.00

Beer battered, served with zesty ranch

FRIED PICKLE SPEARS

$9.00

Dill pickle spears hand breaded in cornmeal mix, served with zesty ranch

SALSA TRIO

$7.00

Fresh salsa, salsa verde + mango salsa served with tortilla chips

THE BACK NINE SAMPLER

$15.00

Cuban egg rolls, fried mushrooms, + pretzel clubs served with zesty mayo-mustard, zesty ranch, cheese sauce

PRETZEL CLUBS

$10.00

Soft pretzel sticks served with house-made cheese sauce or house-made alfredo sauce + both sauces $3

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK DIP

$11.00

House-made cheese sauce topped with shaved ribeye, sauteed peppers and onions, served with toasted bread bites

PAR3 FRIES

$8.00

Blend of straight, crinkle and curly fries + cheese sauce $2

VEGGIE PLATTER

$13.00

Celery, carrots, cucumbers, assorted raw bell peppers, grilled tomatoes, grilled zucchini and squash, and toasted bread bites with choice of dressing

NACHOS

$13.00

Tortilla chips, topped with cheese sauce, mango salsa, diced lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, seasoned ground beef

SALADS

COBB SALAD

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast or grilled shrimp atop mixed greens with sliced egg, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, choice of dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Fresh cut lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken breast or shrimp

CHEF SALAD

$14.00

Mixed greens, sliced turkey and ham, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, onion, tomato, croutons, choice of dressing

WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon crumbles, tomato halves, diced onions, balsamic

TOMATO MOZZARELLA

$13.00

Mixed greens and basil, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onions, topped with olive oil and balsamic drizzle

SPRING SALAD

$14.00

Spring mix, grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, glazed pecans, choice of dressing

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.50

WINGS

6 wings

$12.00

12 wings

$19.00

24 wings

$34.00

FLATBREADS+ WRAPS

CLASSIC FLATBREAD

$10.00

Cheese or pepperoni over marinara sauce

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella and tomato slices over marinara with balsamic glaze and basil

BBQ FLATBREAD

$14.00

Slow cooked pulled pork, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fried jalapenos, red onion

CHICKEN BACON RANCH FLATBREAD

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon over alfredo, drizzled with ranch + $2 make it a wrap - add lettuce, tomato, onion served with a classic side

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$14.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, bacon over cream cheese with buffalo and ranch or bleu cheese drizzle + $2 make it a wrap - add lettuce served with a classic side

CHEESEBURGER WRAP

$14.00

Fresh ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, par3 fries, mayo, mustard, served with a classic side

FISH WRAP

$16.00

Seasonal fish, house-made slaw, mango salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion choice of sauce, served with a classic side.

WRAP - CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.00

WRAP - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

HANDHELDS

All handhelds served with a classic side. Substitute a side house salad or side Caesar +$3

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

Slow cooked pulled pork, red onion, fried jalapeños, your choice of Mama's Smoky Mustard BBQ, Sassy Heat BBQ or Sassy Apple BBQ served on a toasted bun

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a toasted bun

SHRIMP PO'BOY

$16.00

Grilled or fried shrimp, seared andouille sausage, tomato, house-made slaw, cajun remoulade sauce on a toasted hoagie roll

THE PHILLY

$15.00

Shaved ribeye or sliced grilled chicken, sauteed PRETZEL CLUBS 10 + WRAPS peppers, onions, mushrooms, house-made cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll

THE "GOLF CLUB"

$14.00

Sliced ham and turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, American cheese, zesty mayo-mustard on slices of toasted brioche bread

BAJA TACOS

$16.00

Grilled seasonal fish or grilled or fried shrimp house-made slaw, cajun remoulade sauce on three flour tortillas

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$15.00

Hand rolled patty, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions, Mama's Smoky Mustard bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun

THE "BOGEY" BURGER

$15.00

Hand rolled patty, choice of cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, onion, bbq mayo on a toasted brioche bun

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

Hand marinated and breaded chicken breast tenders, served plain or tossed in one of our signature wing sauces

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$13.00

Two classic cheeseburger sliders, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Extra Sauce

$0.50

ENTREES

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$12.00

Cavatappi + veggies tossed in marinara and topped with parmesan served with garlic bread + grilled chicken or shrimp $3

PASTA ALFREDO

$15.00

Grilled shrimo or chicken and broccoli over cavatappi pasta in house-made alfredo served with garlic bread

GROWN UP MAC + CHEESE

$15.00

Grilled shrimo or chicken tossed with cavatappi pasta, mushrooms, onions, peppers and andouille sausage sauce served with garlic bread + shrimp and chicken $3

"IN THE WATER"

$16.00

Blackened seasonal fish on a bed of rice, with steamed broccoli or grilled zucchini and squash

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$4.00

KEY LIME CRÈME PIE

$4.00

CINNAMON PRETZEL BITES

$4.00

TWO SCOOPS OF ICE CREAM + TOPPING

$4.00

Kid's Menu

GRILLED HOT DOG

$7.00

PEANUT BUTTER + JELLY

$7.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

MINI CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

HOUSE-MADE MAC + CHEESE

$7.00

CHICKEN TENDERS KID'S MEAL

$7.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

BRUNCH

Classic Breakfast Plate

$10.00

Pancake Stack

$11.00

French Toast Bake

$14.00

Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Omelette

$13.00

KIDS Chicken and Waffles

$8.00

KIDS Mini Pancake Stack

$8.00

KIDS Classic Breakfast Plate

$8.00

Breakfast/Brunch Sides

$3.00

All You Can Eat Platter

$24.00

A LA CARTE SIDES

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Zucchini and Squash

$3.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

SPECIALS

Taco Tuesday

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Red bull

$5.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Rumhaven

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan

$5.00

Plantation

$6.00

Whiskey/bourbon

Bulleit

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Benchmark

$4.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Proper Twelve

$7.00

Redemption

$9.00

Angel's Evny

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Grey goose

$9.00

Titos

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Tequila

Dobel

$12.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Camarena Silver

$6.00

Camarena Resposado

$6.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Patron

$11.00

Espolon

$8.00

Hornitos Resposado

$7.00

Other

Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Wine/Champagne

Broken Earth Cabernet - Bottle

$28.00

Broken Earth Cabernet - Glass

$8.00

Ecco Domani Pino Grigio - Bottle

$26.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio - Glass

$7.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Risata Moscato Bottle

$7.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc - Bottle

$28.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc - Glass

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

124 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland, FL 33809

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Black & Brew Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
205 E Main St Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS
orange star4.5 • 1,567
130 S Tennessee Ave Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
AX Caliber LKL - AX-Caliber
orange starNo Reviews
204 East Orange Street Suite 102 Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Red Door Lakeland
orange star4.3 • 1,042
733 East Palmetto St Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Palace Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
114 S Kentucky Ave Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Good Thyme
orange star4.6 • 155
1037 Dixieland Mall Ln Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakeland

Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (South)
orange star4.4 • 3,056
4810 Florida Ave S Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N
orange star4.5 • 2,483
6737 US Hwy 98N Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (North)
orange star4.4 • 1,799
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland
orange star4.6 • 1,717
1318 Town Center Dr Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,681
5125 S FLORIDA AVE LAKELAND, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS
orange star4.5 • 1,567
130 S Tennessee Ave Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakeland
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Winter Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wesley Chapel
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lake Wales
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston