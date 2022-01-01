Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Bad Waitress

1,858 Reviews

$$

2 E 26th St

Minneapolis, MN 55404

Popular Items

Surfer Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Garden Veggie Omelet

But First, Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Cold Press Iced Coffee

$3.50

Espresso (Single)

$3.00

Espresso (Double)

$4.00

Americano

$3.25

Espresso with hot water

Depth Charge

$4.00

Espresso shot within black coffee

Capuccino

$4.00

Espresso, steamed milk and froth

Latte

$4.00

Espresso with steamed milk

Mocha

$5.25

Espresso, chocolate with steamed milk, whipped cream

Thai Coffee

$5.25

Coffee & Espresso with sweetened condensed milk and Cardamom.

Chai Latte

$5.25

Latte with black tea, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves & steamed 2% milk

Tokyo Rose Latte

$5.25

Latte with raspberry syrup & sweetened condensed milk

Vanilla Caramel Mocha

$5.00

Latte with vanilla syrup, caramel sauce & 2% milk

Queen Bee Mocha

$5.00Out of stock

Latte with chocolate sauce, honey, cinnamon & 2% milk

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Water, Soda, Juice, Milk, Iced Tea

WATER

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnie Palmer

$2.50

lemonade & iced tea

Robert Palmer

$3.50

lemonade, iced tea & raspberry syrup

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Mocktails

Sunburst

Sunburst

$5.00

fresh orange juice, sparkling water, vanilla syrup & grenadine

Raspberry Smash

Raspberry Smash

$5.00

lemonade, club soda & raspberry syrup

Ginger Shandy

Ginger Shandy

$5.00

lemonade & ginger syrup

Griddle Me This

Traditional

Traditional

$11.00

topped with powdered sugar. served with maple syrup & whipped butter

Gimme S'mores

$13.00

Chocolate chips, graham cracker, marshmallow served with chocolate drizzle, butter and warm maple syrup

Strawberries & Cream

$13.00

macerated strawberries, chantilly cream. served with maple syrup & whipped butter

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

fried chicken, chipotle hollandaise topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup & whipped butter

Perfect Pumpkin

$15.00Out of stock

Salted burbon carmel sauce, candied walnuts

Blueberry & Cream

$15.00Out of stock

blueberry-ricotta cheese, cream cheese filling served with butter and warm maple syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00Out of stock

served with maple syrup & whipped butter. add chocolate chips, blueberries, strawberries, or bananas $2

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$10.00Out of stock

served with maple syrup & whipped butter. add chocolate chips, blueberries, strawberries, or bananas $2

Whole Wheat Pancakes (v)

Whole Wheat Pancakes (v)

$9.00

house-made served with vegan butter and warm maple syrup

Whole Wheat Pancakes Tall Stack (3) (V)

Whole Wheat Pancakes Tall Stack (3) (V)

$12.95

served with maple syrup & whipped butter. add chocolate chips, blueberries, strawberries, or bananas $2

Get Crackin

The Big Bad Wolf Omelet

$13.00

ham, sausage, bacon, cheddar served with hashbrown, choice of sourdough or english muffin

Garden Veggie Omelet

$13.00

peppers, onions. tomato, arugula, seasoned ricotta served with hashbrown, choice of sourdough or english muffin

Tried&True

$14.00

choice of vegan sausage, bacon, sausage or ham steak & choice of 2 eggs

Vegan Scramble (V)

$14.00Out of stock

JUST Egg, Follow your Heart pepperjack, tomato, peppers, onions, arugula

Kitchen Sink

$16.00

pancake, 2 bacon, 2 sausage & choice of 2 eggs

Bennies & Sammies

Classic Benedict

$14.00

ham, hollandaise sauce served with hashbrowns or fruit

California Benedict

$14.00

smashed avocado, tomato, arugula, citrus vinaigrette, hollandaise sauce served with hashbrowns or fruit

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

brioche, sausage, bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar served with hashbrowns or fruit

Surfer Burrito

$13.00

bacon. sausage, scrambled eggs, red pepper, onions, cheddar, french fries, served with pico de gallo and your choice of hashbrowns or fruit

No Problem Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Just Egg, vegan sausage, Follow Your Heart pepperjack, peppers, onions, french fries served with pico de gallo and your choice of hashbrowns or fruit

Sweet Treats

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Monster Chocolate Chip Cookie

Monster Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Trio of Treats

$11.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Banana & walnut muffin mix baked with toasted walnuts over the top.

Griddle Me That

served with ranch and your choice of french fries or fruit

Cheeseburger

$12.00

cheddar, griddled onions, lettuce, tomato, aioli served with french fries or fruit

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Ranch

No Butcher Burger

$15.00

Impossible burger, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato served with french fries or fruit

BLAT

$12.00Out of stock

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli served with your choice of french fries or fruit

Sides

Sourdough Toast

Sourdough Toast

$2.00
Gluten Free Toast (GF)

Gluten Free Toast (GF)

$3.00
English Muffin

English Muffin

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00Out of stock
One Egg (GF)

One Egg (GF)

$2.00

cage free egg your way.

Two Eggs (GF)

Two Eggs (GF)

$4.00

cage free egg your way.

Hash Browns (GF)

Hash Browns (GF)

$4.00
Buttermilk Pancake (1)

Buttermilk Pancake (1)

$4.00Out of stock

one cake, whipped butter & maple syrup

Whole Wheat Pancake (1) (V)

Whole Wheat Pancake (1) (V)

$4.00

one cake, vegan butter & maple syrup

Bacon (GF)

Bacon (GF)

$5.00

thick-cut applewood smoked

Country Ham Steak (GF)

Country Ham Steak (GF)

$5.00

Vegan Sausage (V)

$6.00
Fresh Fruit (GF)(V)

Fresh Fruit (GF)(V)

$6.00

seasonal selection

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Hollandaise

$1.75
Sausage Links (GF) (Copy)

Sausage Links (GF) (Copy)

$5.00

Shake It Up

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$9.00

vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$9.00

vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate, whipped cream & a cherry

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$9.00

vanilla bean ice cream, stawberries, whipped cream & a cherry

Chocolate Banana Shake

Chocolate Banana Shake

$9.00

vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate, banana, whipped cream & a cherry

Pumpkin Shake

Pumpkin Shake

$9.00

vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry syrup,, whipped cream & a raspberry on top

Kid's Menu

Kid's Egg

Kid's Egg

$6.95

one egg your way, choice of meat & toast

Kid's Pancake

Kid's Pancake

$6.95

maple syrup, whipped butter & choice of meat

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

choice of hashbrowns or fruit

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.95

choice of kettle chips, french fries or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.95

with housemade ranch & choice of kettle chips, french fries or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2.

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Bad Waitress is an independent high-vibe restaurant serving an eclectic group of people who care about what they eat and where food comes from. Attracting students, artists, musicians, other professionals, and families from the community, we work with local distributors to ensure freshness, sustainability, and high quality for the food that we serve at both of our Minneapolis locations. All of our relationships — customer, staff, and supplier — create a congruence of ideas, good feeling, and fun. At The Bad Waitress, we value food ethics, sustainability, sense of community, and above all a uniquely delicious dining experience.

Website

Location

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
The Bad Waitress image

Map
