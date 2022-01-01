Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bagelry - Cedar Knolls

review star

No reviews yet

170 E Hanover Ave Unit B3

Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Everything Bagel

Drinks

Espresso (Single)

$2.95

Espresso (Double)

$3.95

Cappuccino/Latte (Small)

$4.95

Cappuccino/Latte (Medium)

$5.95

Cappuccino/Latte (Large)

$6.95

Coffee (Small)

$2.00

Coffee (Medium)

$2.50

Coffee (Large)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Iced Coffee (Small)

$2.25

Iced Coffee (Large)

$3.50

Tropicana Juice

$3.50

Joe Tea

$2.75

Coke

$2.50

Boylan

$2.75

Water Poland Spring

$1.25

Nesquick

$3.50

Mash

$2.50

Cold Drinks

Water

$1.25

Boylan

$2.75

Joe Tea

$2.75

Mash

$2.75

Tropicana

$3.25

Nesquik

$2.95

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Quick Order

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Taylor Ham & Cheese

$6.25

Taylor Ham And Egg

$5.25

Taylor Ham

$3.95

Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Bacon & Cheese

$5.25

Bacon And Egg

$6.25

Bacon

$4.25

Egg Sandwich

$3.25

Sausage Egg And Cheese

$6.95

Sausage And Cheese

$6.25

Sausage & Egg

$5.25

Sausage

$4.25

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Turkey Bacon & Cheese

$5.25

Turkey Bacon And Egg

$6.25

Turkey Bacon

$4.25

Deli Meat, Egg And Cheese

Joes Chips

$2.25

Deli Meat And Egg

Deli Meat And Cheese

Yogurt Parfait

$5.95

Fruit Cup

$5.95

Solula Chips

$4.99

Bagels

Sesame Bagel

$1.25

Poppy Bagel

$1.25

Everything Bagel

$1.25

Everything Flagel

$2.25

Flagel

$2.25

Whole Wheat Everything

$1.25

Whole Wheat Bagel

$1.25

Multigrain Bagel

$1.25

Egg Bagel

$1.25

Egg Everything

$1.25

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.25

Rainbow Bagel

$1.25

Pumpernickle Bagel

$1.25

Black Russian

$1.25

Blueberry Bagel

$1.25

Chcolate Chip Bagel

$1.25

Jalapeno Cheddar

$1.25

Sundried Tomato

$1.25

Salt Bagel

$1.25

Onion Bagel

$1.25

Plain Bagel

$1.25

Garlic Bagel

$1.25

Marble Rye Bagel

$1.25

6 Bagels Half Dozen

$7.50

12 Bagels Dozen Bagels

$13.95

Kaiser Roll

$1.25

French Toast Bagel

$2.95

Jalepeno Asiago Bagel

$2.95

Bacon And Cheese Bagel

$2.95

Whole Wheat Toast

$1.00

Croissant

$4.95

Sliced White

$1.00

Pumpkin Bagel

$1.25

Baked Goods

Blueberry Scone

$4.95

Raspberry Scone

$4.95

Cornbread Scone

$4.95

Corn Muffin

$4.95

Blueberry Muffin

$4.95

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.95

Croissant

$4.95

Almond Croissant

$4.95

Chocolate Croissant

$4.95

Crumb Cake

$4.95

Sticky Bun

$4.95

Monkey Bread

$4.95

Danish

$4.95

Eggs & Omeletes

1 Egg Any Style Platter

$7.95

2 Eggs Any Style Platter

$8.95

Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Veggie Omelette

$11.95

Western Omelette

$11.95

Mediterranean Omelette

$12.95

Nova Omelette

$15.95

Build your own Omelette

$8.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.95

Chef Salad

$11.95

Cesear Salad

$9.95

Greek Salad

$12.95

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Fantasia Salad

$11.95

Power Salad

$12.95

BYO Salad

$3.95

Sandwiches

New York Style Sloppy Joe

$12.95

Turkey Club

$11.95

Veggetariano

$12.95

Shrimp Mediterraneo

$13.95

Caprese

$10.95

Milanse

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Milano

$11.95

Rueben

$12.95

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Egg Salad

$10.95

Italian Classic

$12.95

All American

$11.95

BLT

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$9.95

Deli Salad

Egg Salad

$6.95

Chicken Salad

$7.95

White Fish Salad

$19.95

Tuna Salad

$7.95

Pasta Salad

$6.95

Potato Salad

$6.95

Cream Cheese

1/4 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$2.25

1/2 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$4.50

1 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$8.95

1/4 lb Specialty Cream Cheese

$2.75

1/2 lb Specialty Cream Cheese

$5.50

1 lb Specialty Cream Cheese

$10.95

1/4 lb Lox Cream Cheese

$3.75

1/2 lb Lox Cream Cheese

$7.50

1 lb Lox Cream Cheese

$14.95

Chips

$2.25

1/4 Lb Butter

$2.25

1/2 Lb Butter

$4.50

1 Lb Butter

$8.95

Cold Cuts

Deluxe Ham

$9.99

OvenGold Turkey

$9.99

Maple Honey Turkey

$9.99

Cracked Pepper Mill Turkey

$9.99

Roast Beef

$10.99

Pastrami

$10.99

Genoa Salami

$9.99

Corned Beef

$10.99

Capricola

$9.99

American Cheese

$7.99

Swiss Cheese

$9.99

Muenster Cheese

$8.99

Provolone Cheese

$8.99

Mozzarella Cheese

$8.99

Cheddar Cheese

$8.99

Sliced Lox

$28.99

Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.95

Side Of 2 Eggs

$2.95

Side Of 1 Egg

$1.95

Side Of Home Fries

$3.50

Side Of Taylor Hamm

$3.00

Side Of Sausage

$3.95

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$5.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

170 E Hanover Ave Unit B3, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927

Directions

Gallery
The Bagelry - Cedar Knolls image
The Bagelry - Cedar Knolls image
The Bagelry - Cedar Knolls image
The Bagelry - Cedar Knolls image

Similar restaurants in your area

End of Elm
orange star4.4 • 1,983
140 Morris St Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - Cafe 44
orange starNo Reviews
44 Whippany Road Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Fig and Lily garden - 2 Cattano Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
2 Cattano Ave. Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Morristown
orange star4.0 • 887
26 Washington Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
119 Morris St Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Salad House - Morristown
orange starNo Reviews
40 Market Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cedar Knolls
Morristown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston