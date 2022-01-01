Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bagel Shop

3015 West Markham Street

Little Rock, AR 72205

'WORLD FAMOUS & CELEBRATED BAGELS (Rock Town - SOMA)

Our "world famous & celebrated" bagels are cold proofed overnight and baked fresh every morning. Totally Vegan & NOT Gluten Free!

Half Dozen Bagels

$14.00

Our "world famous & celebrated" bagels are cold proofed overnight and baked fresh every morning. Totally Vegan (except for the CHEESE!) & NOT Gluten Free!

DAMN GOOD SPREADS

Whipped in house

Half Pint CC (Fall)

Our half pints provide a good schmear for 4-ish bagels

Full Pint CC (Fall)

Our full pints provide a good schmear for 8-ish bagels

FINE DRINKS

All of our beverages are expertly crafted in house to tickle your tastebuds.

Brown Sugar Vanilla Coldbrew

$15.00

Fidel & Co Cafecito Blend- brewed by us, house made brown sugar simple syrup with vanilla bean

Blackberry Rosemary Crusher

$15.00

This delightfully refreshing crusher is made with our house-made blackberry rosemary simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon. The 12oz is perfect you just you or to share with someone special over ice, The 32oz is great for 4+ people over ice!

Spiced Pear Sweet Tea

$10.00

This is our fall tea, we'll call it more of a semi-sweet tea rather than a full on southern sweet tea. House made spiced pear syrup with notes of cinnamon, galangal, and vanilla.

SOMETHING SWEET

Citrusdoodle Cookie

$3.00

The cookie formally known as "Summer Cookie" is here to stay due to popular demand. Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the stage... CITRUSDOODLE! Inspired by the chewy texture of a snickerdoodle, this cookie is fluffy, cakey, buttery, luscious, and perfect with a citrus pop. Yeah, just know you can't have only one.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Pop-up Bagel Shop

Website

Location

3015 West Markham Street, Little Rock, AR 72205

Directions

