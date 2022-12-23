  • Home
  • THE BAKERY COLOMBIAN CAFE - Founders Square
THE BAKERY COLOMBIAN CAFE Founders Square

No reviews yet

13001 Founders Square Drive

Alafaya, FL 32828

COLOMBIAN BREAD/ PANADERIA

ALMOJABANA

$2.00

PANDEBONO

$2.00

BUNUELOS

$2.00

PAN SEMI HOJALDRE

$3.20

Delicious puff pastry stuffed with cheese

EMPANADA DE CAMBRAY

$2.50

CROISSANTS

$3.90

PAN COCO

$3.20

Coconut bread

PAN TRES QUESOS

$4.00

Stuff with queso fresco, cream cheese, and mozarella.

PAN DE FRESAS

$4.00+

PAN DE CHOCOLATE

$3.80

Stuff bread with Dark chocolate

PAN HAWAIANO

$4.20

PAN ALIÑADO

$2.00+

Plain butter bread.

PANECILLOS DE QUESO

$3.20

PAN CAMARON

$7.00

Plain bread with cheese on top.

PAN FRANCES DE AJO

$3.20

Plain bread with garlic spread.

PAN DULCE DE TRENZA

$6.00

Braided bread wih Guava and cheese.

ROSCON

$3.20

Ringed bread filled with Guava.

ACEMA INTEGRAL

$7.00

PAN DE YUCA

$2.00

PASTRY/PASTELERIA

GALLETA MATTEQUILLA

$2.00

GALLETAS DE DOBLE CHOCOLATE

$2.50

GALLETA RIZADA

$2.00

CHICHARRON DE GUAVA

$3.20

PASTEL GLORIA GUAVA Y QUESO

$3.20

PASTEL GLORIA DULCE DE LECHE Y QUESO

$3.20

OREJAS

$3.20

QUESADILLA

$5.50

DONUTS

$3.00

HOT BITES

EMPANADAS DE CARNE

$2.50

EMPANADAS DE POLLO

$2.50

EMPANADA DE GUAVA Y QUESO

$2.50

AREPA CON HUEVOS PERICOS

$6.00

(scrumbles eggs with scallions, and tomatoes)

AREPA MOZARELLA

$3.00

AREPA CHOCLO

$3.00

MINI AREPAS

$0.80

DEDITOS FRITOS

$2.75

MORCILLA CON AREPA

$6.00

CHICHARRON CON AREPA

$7.00

SALAMI CON AREPA

$4.50

CHORIZO CON AREPA

$4.50

DESSERTS/POSTRES

TIRAMIZU

$6.50

Layers of sponge cake soaked with coffee layared with mascarpone cheese and topped with grated chocolate.

TRES LECHES

$6.50

Moist vanilla cake made with three different types of sweet milk and vanilla frosting.

FLAN DE CARAMELO

$6.00

Vanilla custard with a caramel glaze.

MILHOJAS DE LA CASA

$5.50

Pastry layered with bavarian cream and dulce de leche.

TORTA DE ZANAHORIA

$6.00

Carrot cake.

MANTECADA

$5.50

Colombian-style butter corn bread.

ROLLO SWISS DE FRESA

$6.50

ROLLO DE FRUTAS

$6.50

CHEESECAKE

$6.50

Traditional cheesecake available plain or with seasonal fruits.

PLATO NAVIDENO

$6.00

PISTACHIO MUFFIN

$5.00

PUDIN DE LA ABUELA

$3.00

$45.00

$60.00

$80.00

$22.00

SIDE

Side

$1.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.00

CORTADITO

$3.20

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

LATTE

$4.00+

AMERICANO

$3.80+

MOCHA

$4.20+

DECAF

$4.00+

BREWED COFFEE

$2.80+

CAFÉ CON LECHE

$3.20+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00+

ICED LATTE

$4.50

ICED MOCHA

$4.80

ICED CARAMEL

$4.80

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

MILK 8 OZ

$2.00

TEAS

$2.50

SMOOTHIES

PASSION FRUIT

$4.50

GUANABANA

$4.50

MANGO

$4.50

MORA

$4.50

HOUSE DRINKS

AVENA

$5.00

SALPICON

$8.00

BOTTLE DRINKS

JARRITOS

$2.75

SODAS

$3.00

CAN DRINKS

$2.20

APPLE JUICE

$1.75

WATER

$1.75

CARBONATED WATER

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13001 Founders Square Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

