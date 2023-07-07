Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bakist 9132 bay avenue

review star

No reviews yet

9132 bay avenue

north beach, MD 20714

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

coffee & espresso

americano

$2.75+

breve

$5.75+

brewed coffee

$2.00+

cafe au lait

$3.00+

cappuccino

$4.00

caramel macchiato

$5.00+

cortado

$3.25

double espresso with equal part steamed milk like a tiny little latte!

double espresso

$2.00

espresso special

$4.00

our 16 oz espresso special. currently, our special is the pistachio latte

iced coffee

$2.25+

latte

$4.00+

lavender brown sugar latte (house specialty)

$5.00+

mocha latte

$5.00+

white mocha

$5.00+

coffee beans

$15.00

tea & other beverages

chai

$4.00+

chocolate milk

$2.50+

golden latte

$3.50+

hot cocoa

$2.50+

hot tea

$2.25+

iced tea

$2.00+

italian soda

$3.00+

lavender fog

$3.75+

lemonade

$3.50

matcha latte

$4.00+

plain milk

$2.00+

strawberry lemonade

$3.50

bottled

apple juice

$1.50

bottled water

$3.50

cane cola (boylens)

$4.00

diet cola(boylens)

$4.00

jones cream soda

$4.00

jones orange cream soda

$4.00

orange juice

$1.50

rootbeer (boyelns)

$4.00

Baked Goods

bagels

bagel

$3.00

bagels made in house from scratch

bagel 3/pack

$8.00

bagel 6/pack

$14.00

bars / brownies

blondie (GF)

$3.75

blueberry oat bar (V)

$3.50

brownie (GF)

$3.75

Delicious homemade fudgy gluten free brownies

lemon bar

$3.75

no bake bar

$3.25

raspberry oat bar (V)

$3.50

cookies

bday cookie

$3.75

gooey butter

$3.75

pumpkin w/maple glaze

$3.75

salted chocolate chunk

$3.75

snickerdoodle

$3.75

raspberry frosted cookie

$3.95

cupcakes

funfetti

$2.75

vanilla

$2.75

chocolate

$2.75

carrot cake (GF)

$2.75

pistachio

$2.75

lavender fog cupcake

$2.75

croissants

plain croissant

$2.75

almond croissant

$5.75

chocolate filled croissant

$5.75

strawberry lemon filled croissant

$5.75

muffins

blueberry muffin

$3.50

pumpkin muffin (GF)

$3.50

raspberry walnut

$3.50

chocolate chunk

$3.50

apple cinnamon

$3.50

apricot almond

$3.50

scones

blueberry scone

$3.50

raspberry scone

$3.50

cranberry orange scone

$3.50

walnut date scone

$3.50

sweet rolls

cinnamon roll

$5.25

raspberry cheesecake roll

$5.25

Breakfast

sandwiches /wrap

egg & cheese

$7.75

breakfast club

$9.25

b.e.s.t.

$9.25

spinach & tomato

$7.75

breakfast wrap

$9.25

housemade quiches

quiche lorraine

$7.75

southwest quiche

$7.75

veggie quiche

$7.75

ham & cheese

$7.75

avocado toast

hummus, avocado, tomato, salt & pepper

$7.75

pesto, avocado, tomato, feta

$7.75

oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.50

sides

side egg patty

$1.45

side bacon

$1.75

side sausage

$1.75

Lunch

lunch wraps

select from our choice of wraps *items are premade in house and cannot be customized

turkeycini wrap

$9.25

chicken pecan salad wrap

$9.25

salads/sides

italian pasta salad

$7.75

chicken bacon ranch pasta salad

$7.75

curried quinoa salad (V)

$7.75

chips

ms vickies

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery and Cafe in the cute town of North Beach, MD. Come enjoy some of our made from scratch, baked good and desserts. Be sure to peep our yummy sandwiches (on our fresh baked bread) and espresso drinks as well! See you soon :)

Website

Location

9132 bay avenue, north beach, MD 20714

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vaughan Cheese
orange starNo Reviews
4116 7th st #784 North Beach, MD 20714
View restaurantnext
Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4114 7th street North Beach, MD 20714
View restaurantnext
Baia Kitchen and Wine Bar - 8323 Bayside Rd
orange starNo Reviews
8323 Bayside Rd Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Cafe -
orange starNo Reviews
4160 Mears Avenue Chesapake Beach, MD 20732
View restaurantnext
CBQ
orange starNo Reviews
4160 Mears Avenue Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732
View restaurantnext
1936 Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4160 Mears Avenue Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in north beach

Chesapeake Market & Deli - North Beach
orange star4.2 • 174
7150 Lake Shore Dr. North Beach, MD 20714
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near north beach
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Upper Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Michaels
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Annapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (84 restaurants)
Bowie
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Waldorf
review star
No reviews yet
Lusby
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston