The Barn at High Point 1215 High Point Drive

Restaurant info

The Barn at High Point is focused on bringing a unique dining experience to the city of Nicholasville. At The Barn, we feel this community deserves the opportunity to dine on fresh food made from scratch, served beside hand crafted cocktails, and the finest bourbons we can find. We are also committed to providing the Thoroughbred Golf Club an amazing dining experience; whether that be at the turn, before your round begins or a celebratory drink and meal after your round The Barn doors are open and we can’t wait to see y’all soon!