The Barn at High Point 1215 High Point Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1215 High Point Drive

Nicholasville, KY 40356

KID TENDIES
BARN BURGER

Bottled Drinks

BODY ARMOR

$3.50

GATORADE

$3.50

RED BULL

$5.00

PEPSI PRODUCT

$2.00

COCA COLA PRODUCT

$2.00

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

Snacks

AIRHEAD

$1.00

BEEF JERKY

$2.00

CHIPS

$1.50

CHOCOLATE

$2.00

CRACKERS

$1.50

DOUGHNUTS

$2.00

HAAGEN DAZS ICE CREAM

$3.00

ICE CREAM

$2.50

HONEY BUN

$2.00

MUFFIN

$2.00

NUTS

$1.50

POPSICLE

$0.50

TOURNEY 12

$12.00

SCRAMBLE 12$ A HEAD

Mains

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

PB SAMMY

$5.00

HOT DIGGITY DOG

$5.00

BARN BURGER

$7.00

LIL CLUCKER

$7.00

KID TENDIES

$7.00

Desserts

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

Sides

FRIES

$2.00

SALAD

$2.00

FRUIT

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tea & Juice

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Barn at High Point is focused on bringing a unique dining experience to the city of Nicholasville. At The Barn, we feel this community deserves the opportunity to dine on fresh food made from scratch, served beside hand crafted cocktails, and the finest bourbons we can find. We are also committed to providing the Thoroughbred Golf Club an amazing dining experience; whether that be at the turn, before your round begins or a celebratory drink and meal after your round The Barn doors are open and we can’t wait to see y’all soon!

1215 High Point Drive, Nicholasville, KY 40356

