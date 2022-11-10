Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Barn 2850 El Cajon Blvd Suite 3

review star

No reviews yet

2850 El Cajon Blvd Suite 3

San Diego, CA 92104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Barn Burger
Basket of Tater Tots
Classic Burger

Let's Get Started

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$11.00

go wild & get em' tossed in buffalo sauce / served with ranch

Jumbo Wings

$11.00

Mac N' Cheezy Bacon Bites

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

served with marinara

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

served with honey mustard

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

served with ranch

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

house cut french fries

Basket of Tater Tots

$7.00

served with ketchup

Nachos

$10.00

fresh corn chips / nacho cheese / avocado cream / jalapeños / fresh salsa / sour cream

Loaded Tots

$10.00

nacho cheese / fresh salsa / avocado crema

Frings

$9.00

best of both worlds ~ half fries / half onion strings

Take Me To The Tacos

Fish Tacos (2)

$10.00

alaskan beer battered cod / avocado crema / chipotle cream / fresh salsa

Chicken Tacos (2)

$10.00

seasoned chicken / avocado crema / sour cream / shredded cheese / fresh salsa / corn tortillas

Vegan Tacos (2)

$10.00

sauteed mushrooms / caramelized onions / shredded vegan cheese / lettuce / fresh salsa / avocado crema / corn torillas

Burgers

Barn Burger

$14.00

garlic aioli / bacon / caramelized onions / fried egg / cheddar cheese / brioche bun

Classic Burger

$12.00

garlic aioli / lettuce / tomato / onion / pickles / american cheese / brioche bun

Wild West Burger

$14.00

bbq sauce / bacon / crispy onion strings / cheddar cheese / lettuce / pickles / brioche bun

Truffled Shroom Burger

$14.00

sauteed mushrooms / truffle goat cheese / tomato / garlic aioli / brioche bun

Fire Alarm Burger

$14.00

bacon / jalapeños / pepper jack cheese / crispy onion strings / shredded lettuce / chipotle aioli / brioche bun

Salmon Burger

$14.00

salmon patty / lettuce / tomato / onion / pickles / tartar sauce / fresh squeezed lemon

Vegan Burger

$14.00

veggie patty / lettuce / pickles / crispy onions / sun dried tomatoes / vegan cheddar cheese / vegan garlic aioli / pretzel bun

Doggy Patty

$3.00

Sandwiches & More

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.00

thinly sliced steak / garlic aioli / grilled peppers & onions / white american cheddar cheese / brioche bun

Fish & Chips

$15.00

alaskan beer battered cod / fresh cut chips / tartar sauce / lemon

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fried chicken / garlic aioli / lettuce / tomato / pickles / brioche bun

Kick'N Fried Chicken

$14.00

chipotle aioli / jalapeño / cheddar jack cheese / lettuce / pickle / brioche bun

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Red Rooster

$14.00Out of stock

blackened grilled chicken / bacon / swiss / tomato / lettuce / pickle / brioche bun

Wedge Salad

$11.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Barn. We've got tasty burgers, beers and a full cocktail menu.

Location

2850 El Cajon Blvd Suite 3, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacotarian - San Diego
orange starNo Reviews
4332 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-North Park
orange starNo Reviews
3015 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Seek Beer Co
orange starNo Reviews
3052 El Cajon Boulevard San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
TaChido Sushi - 3027 Adams Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3027 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Fortunate Son
orange star4.5 • 1,094
2943 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Hawthorn Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
3019 Adams ave San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston