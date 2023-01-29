The Barrel Bistro Wine Bar
No reviews yet
246 S B St
San Mateo, CA 94401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BRUNCH
Belgian Waffle
Banana, Strawberry, Blueberries, Nutella, Whipped Cream
Eggs Benedict
Hash Brown, poached eggs, spinach, ham, hollandaise
The Barrel Omelet
Avocado, Pork Sausage, Red Bell Peppers, Onion, Hash Brown, Fruits
Scrambled Eggs
Two Eggs, Bacon, hash brown, Fruits
Rib-Eye Steak and Eggs
Two Scrambled Eggs, has brown, fruits
Strawberry Banana Pancakes
3 layer pancakes w/ strawberry, banana, whipped cream, syrup
Bottomless Mimosa
Bottomless Bellini
Strawberry Mimosa
Mimosa Flight
APPETIZERS (L)
Soup of the Day (L)
6 wings with sauce
The Barrel Sampler Plate (for 2 people) (L)
Dungeness crab cakes, prosciutto, provolone, calamari, spring roll, bruschetta and mixed olives.
Beef Carpaccio (L)
Fried onions, red onions, capers, arugula, parmesan cheese and horse radish creamy sauce
Bruschetta (L)
Diced tomato, capers, basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, balsamic reduction and olive oil.
Oven Baked Escargots à la Bourguignonne (L)
Served with parsley garlic butter sauce and toasted French baguette
Sauteed Gulf Prawns (L)
Lemon juice, cherry tomato, basil, French baguette and white wine
Hummus and Pita
Kalamata olive, extra virgin olive oil.
Spanish Octopus (L)
Braised octopus served with, cucumber, arugula, cherry tomato and lemon oregano olive oil dressing
Roasted Bone Marrow (L)
Spicy Breadcrumbs, garlic basil butter, toasted French baguette.
Mediterranean Olives (L)
Garlic, fresh herbs, feta cheese, crostini
Barrel Tacos (L)
3 pieces of corn flour tacos served with Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, chopped lettuce and avocado, choice of short rib, filet mignon or salmon
Baked Burrata (L)
Oven baked and served with green peas, green onions, toasted French baguette and truffle oil.
Fried Calamari (L)
Served with fried green beans, artichokes, pepperoncini.
Fried Chicken Wings (L)
Crispy chicken wings, carrots, celery, ranch dressing and buffalo sauce.
Dungeness Crab Cakes (L)
Served with mango, pineapple, onions, pepper, cilantro.
Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Served with ketchup, chipotle aioli
Manila Clams and Mediterranean Mussels (L)
Fresh basil, diced tomato, garlic, green onions, marinara sauce and served with toasted French baguette
FLAT BREADS & PIZZA (L)
Filet Mignon Flat Bread (L)
Pecorino truffle cheese, arugula, fried onion, ginger soy glazed filet mignon
Smoked Salmon Flat Bread (L)
Norwegian salmon, fresh dill crème fraiche, arugula, capers, and lemon olive oil
Organic Free Ranch Chicken Flat Bread (L)
Mozzarella cheese, roasted bell peppers, red onions, and baby arugula
Prosciutto & Arugula Flat Bread (L)
Mozzarella cheese, arugula, parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil
Margherita Pizza (L)
Mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and tomato sauce.
Vegetarian Pizza (L)
Mozzarella cheese, olives, mushroom and bell peppers
CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE (L)
SALADS (L)
The Barrel Salad (L)
Seasonal mixed greens, olives cherry tomato, cucumber feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
Kale Caesar Salad (L)
With petite Romaine hearts, baby kale, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing
Warm Napa Cabbage Salad (L)
Tossed with crispy pepper bacon, mushrooms, blue cheese gorgonzola and red wine dressing.
Roasted Beet Salad (L)
Pistachio, goat cheese mousse, butter lettuce, tomatoes, roasted beets and raspberry dressing.
Grilled Rib Eye Salad (L)
Avocado, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, baby kale, Brussel sprouts, raspberry dressing
PASTA (L)
Four Cheese Gnocchi (L)
Served with toasted almonds and cream pecorino gorgonzola sauce.
Tagliatelle with Braised Short Ribs (L)
Homemade pasta tossed with short ribs, mixed mushrooms, green peas and feta cheese.
Rigatoni con Pollo (L)
Tube pasta tossed with free ranch chicken breast, sun dried tomato, pesto cream sauce and parmesan cheese.
Fusilli Primavera (L)
Pasta tossed with mushrooms, zucchini, artichokes, green peas, broccoli, pesto cream sauce and parmesan cheese
Seafood Linguine (L)
Pasta tossed with prawns, salmon, clams, mussels, calamari, diced tomato, basil and spicy marinara.
Beef Ravioli (L)
Homemade pasta stuffed with beef and tossed with, mushrooms, cherry tomato, green peas and demi glaze sauce.
BURGERS|SANDWICHES (L)
The Barrel Burger (L)
Grilled Kobe beef served with pickles, lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our chef’s choice of special sauce
Organic Turkey Burger (L)
Fresh ground turkey breast with caramelized onions, mushrooms, jalapeno, lettuce and chipotle aioli.
The Barrel Sliders (L)
Three grilled Kobe beef sliders served with pickles, chopped lettuce, cheddar cheese and our signature sauce.
Lamb Burger (L)
Organic ground lamb, roasted bell peppers, feta cheese, lettuce and rosemary garlic aioli.
Crab and Salmon Burger (L)
Dungeness crab meat with salmon, red onions, tomato arugula, lettuce and chipotle aioli
French Dip Sandwich (L)
Roasted prime rib, caramalized onions, pepper jack cheese, horseradish, au jus
Fried Chicken Sandwich (L)
Bell Pepper, arugula, provolone aioli
Teriyaki Skirt Steak Sandwich (L)
Grilled steak, tomato, lettuce, pepper jack, chipotle aioli
ENTREES (L)
Lobster Risotto (L)
Lobster risotto served with skewered salmon, prawns, jumbo scallops with arugula, basil pesto, cherry tomato, yellow corn
Chicken Parmesan (L)
Breaded Mary’s ranch chicken breast, served with linguine pasta, provolone cheese, basil, parmesan and marinara
Niman Ranch Beef Short Ribs (L)
Braised short ribs served with garlic mashed potato, vegetables, and demi glaze sauce
Grilled Dry Aged Rib Eye (L)
16 oz dry aged rib eye served with garlic black truffle French fries
Rack of Lamb (L)
Served with mashed potato, roasted cauliflower, arugula, yellow corn and lemon oregano sauce
Meat Sampler Plate (for 2 people) (L)
Served with rack of lamb, skirt steak, 12 oz. dry aged rib-eye steak, grilled asparagus, patatas bravas and side of chipotle aioli., demi glaze and lemon oregano sauce.
Atlantic King Salmon (L)
Grilled salmon served with red quinoa, sauteed spinach and white wine lemon butter sauce
Traditional Seafood Paella Valencene (L)
Arborio rice, English peas, red bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, chicken, sausages, mussels, clams, prawns, calamari, salmon and paprika saffron sauce.
Teriyaki Skirt Steak (L)
Grilled and served with mashed potato, seasonal vegetables, teriyaki sauce and fried onion rings
Mushroom Risotto (L)
Arborio rice simmered with green peas, mixed mushrooms and light cream.
SIDES (L)
APPETIZERS
Soup of the Day
6 wings with sauce
The Barrel Sampler Plate (for 2 people)
Dungeness crab cakes, prosciutto, provolone, calamari, spring roll, bruschetta and mixed olives.
Beef Carpaccio
Fried onions, red onions, capers, arugula, parmesan cheese and horse radish creamy sauce
Bruschetta
Diced tomato, capers, basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, balsamic reduction and olive oil.
Oven Baked Escargots à la Bourguignonne
Served with parsley garlic butter sauce and toasted French baguette
Sauteed Gulf Prawns
Lemon juice, cherry tomato, basil, French baguette and white wine
Hummus and Pita
Kalamata olive, extra virgin olive oil.
Spanish Octopus
Braised octopus served with, cucumber, arugula, cherry tomato and lemon oregano olive oil dressing
Roasted Bone Marrow
Spicy Breadcrumbs, garlic basil butter, toasted French baguette.
Mediterranean Olives
Garlic, fresh herbs, feta cheese, crostini
Barrel Tacos
3 pieces of corn flour tacos served with Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, chopped lettuce and avocado, choice of short rib, filet mignon or salmon
Baked Burrata
Oven baked and served with green peas, green onions, toasted French baguette and truffle oil.
Fried Calamari
Served with fried green beans, artichokes, pepperoncini.
Fried Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings, carrots, celery, ranch dressing and buffalo sauce.
Dungeness Crab Cakes
Served with mango, pineapple, onions, pepper, cilantro.
Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Served with ketchup, chipotle aioli
Manila Clams and Mediterranean Mussels
Fresh basil, diced tomato, garlic, green onions, marinara sauce and served with toasted French baguette
FLAT BREADS & PIZZA
Filet Mignon Flat Bread
Pecorino truffle cheese, arugula, fried onion, ginger soy glazed filet mignon
Smoked Salmon Flat Bread
Norwegian salmon, fresh dill crème fraiche, arugula, capers, and lemon olive oil
Organic Free Ranch Chicken Flat Bread
Mozzarella cheese, roasted bell peppers, red onions, and baby arugula
Prosciutto & Arugula Flat Bread
Mozzarella cheese, arugula, parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil
Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and tomato sauce.
Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, olives, mushroom and bell peppers
CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE
SALADS
The Barrel Salad
Seasonal mixed greens, olives cherry tomato, cucumber feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
Kale Caesar Salad
With petite Romaine hearts, baby kale, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing
Warm Napa Cabbage Salad (L)
Tossed with crispy pepper bacon, mushrooms, blue cheese gorgonzola and red wine dressing.
Roasted Beet Salad
Pistachio, goat cheese mousse, butter lettuce, tomatoes, roasted beets and raspberry dressing.
Grilled Rib Eye Salad
Avocado, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, baby kale, Brussel sprouts, raspberry dressing
PASTA
Four Cheese Gnocchi
Served with toasted almonds and cream pecorino gorgonzola sauce.
Tagliatelle with Braised Short Ribs
Homemade pasta tossed with short ribs, mixed mushrooms, green peas and feta cheese.
Rigatoni con Pollo
Tube pasta tossed with free ranch chicken breast, sun dried tomato, pesto cream sauce and parmesan cheese.
Fusilli Primavera
Pasta tossed with mushrooms, zucchini, artichokes, green peas, broccoli, pesto cream sauce and parmesan cheese
Seafood Linguine
Pasta tossed with prawns, salmon, clams, mussels, calamari, diced tomato, basil and spicy marinara.
Beef Ravioli
Homemade pasta stuffed with beef and tossed with, mushrooms, cherry tomato, green peas and demi glaze sauce.
BURGERS|SANDWICHES
The Barrel Burger
Grilled Kobe beef served with pickles, lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our chef’s choice of special sauce
Organic Turkey Burger (L)
Fresh ground turkey breast with caramelized onions, mushrooms, jalapeno, lettuce and chipotle aioli.
The Barrel Sliders
Three grilled Kobe beef sliders served with pickles, chopped lettuce, cheddar cheese and our signature sauce.
Lamb Burger
Organic ground lamb, roasted bell peppers, feta cheese, lettuce and rosemary garlic aioli.
Crab and Salmon Burger
Dungeness crab meat with salmon, red onions, tomato arugula, lettuce and chipotle aioli
ENTREES
Lobster Risotto
Lobster risotto served with skewered salmon, prawns, jumbo scallops with arugula, basil pesto, cherry tomato, yellow corn
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Mary’s ranch chicken breast, served with linguine pasta, provolone cheese, basil, parmesan and marinara
Niman Ranch Beef Short Ribs
Braised short ribs served with garlic mashed potato, vegetables, and demi glaze sauce
Grilled Dry Aged Rib Eye
16 oz dry aged rib eye served with garlic black truffle French fries
Rack of Lamb
Served with mashed potato, roasted cauliflower, arugula, yellow corn and lemon oregano sauce
Meat Sampler Plate (for 2 people)
Served with rack of lamb, skirt steak, 12 oz. dry aged rib-eye steak, grilled asparagus, patatas bravas and side of chipotle aioli., demi glaze and lemon oregano sauce.
Atlantic King Salmon
Grilled salmon served with red quinoa, sauteed spinach and white wine lemon butter sauce
Traditional Seafood Paella Valencene
Arborio rice, English peas, red bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, chicken, sausages, mussels, clams, prawns, calamari, salmon and paprika saffron sauce.
Teriyaki Skirt Steak
Grilled and served with mashed potato, seasonal vegetables, teriyaki sauce and fried onion rings
Mushroom Risotto
Arborio rice simmered with green peas, mixed mushrooms and light cream.
SIDES
DESSERT
New York Cheesecake
Raspberry and Chocolate Sauce
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Vanilla Bean Gelato
Tiramisu
Chocolate Sauce
Chocolate Lava Cake
Sea Salt Gelato
Creme Brulee
Fresh Fruits
Spanish Churros
Nutella and Caramel Sauce
Mango Panna Cotta
Raspberry and fresh fruits
Gelatos and Sorbet
Affogato
Happy Hour
Bruschetta
Diced tomato, capers, basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, balsamic reduction and Olive Oil
Fried Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings, carrots, celery, ranch dressing and buffalo sauce
Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Served with ketchup, chipotle aioli
Prosciutto & Arugula Flat Bread
Mozzarella cheese, arugula, parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil
Caesar Salad
Petite romaine hearts, baby kale, garlic, croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing
Bogle Chard
Avelada Vinho Verde
Etude Rose
Cono Sur
Bogle Cabernet
Old Fashioned
American Mule
RED
GLS Earthquake, 2019, Lodi
GLS Rombauer,2019, California
Earthquake, 2019, Lodi
Rombauer,2019, California
Cline, (Old Vine), 2020, California
Beran,2017, Sonoma
Seghesio,2019, Sonoma
Saldo,2019, California
Opolo,2019, Paso Robles
Frank family,2018, Napa Valley
Klinker Brick Old Ghost,2017, California
GLS Pillars of Hercules,2019, Dunnigan Hills
GLS Centine (Red Blend),2019, Toscana
GLS Caymus, The Walking Fool (Red Blend),2020
Pillars of Hercules,2019, Dunnigan Hills
Centine (Red Blend),2019, Toscana
Caymus, The Walking Fool (Red Blend),2020
Drama,2018,Spain
Omen Red (Red Blend), 2019, Sierra Foothills
BV Tapestry,2016,Napa Valley
Edge,2015, Dry Creek Valley
The Prisoner, 2018, Napa Valley
Eight Years In Desert, 2020, California
Justin,2016,(Justification) Paso Robles
Stag’s Leap( The Investor), 2018, Napa Valley
Justin (Isosceles),2018, Paso Robles
The Butler, 2020, Mendocino County
GLS Michael David (Petite Syrah), 2019, Napa Valley
GLS Dumol (Syrah), 2017, Russian River Valley
Michael David (Petite Syrah), 2019, Napa Valley
Dumol (Syrah), 2017, Russian River Valley
19 Crimes,2020,South Eastern Australia
Sobon Estate (Shiraz), 2019, Amador County
Maggio (Petite Syrah),2017, California
Inkblot(Petite Syrah),2019,Lodi
Opolo (Petite Sirah), 2017, Paso Robles
Ex Post Facto(Syrah),2019, Santa Barbara
Omen“Cote Rotie”(Syrah,Viognier),2019, Sierra Foothills
Kay Brother (Shiraz),2017,McLaren Vale, Australia
GLS Cono Sur (Pinot Noir), 2020, Chile
GLS Carlos Serres (Tempranillo),2018,Spain
GLS Valle Reale(Montepulciano),2020,Italy
GLS Catena (Malbec),2018,Argentina
GLS El Enemigo (Malbec), 2018, Argentina
GLS La Croix Montlabert(Saint Emilion),2016,France
GLS La Fiole (Cotes Du Rhone),2019, France
GLS Santa Margherita(Chianti Classico),2019,Italy
GLS Chateau Pierrail (Bordeaux),2016,France
Cono Sur (Pinot Noir), 2020, Chile
Carlos Serres (Tempranillo),2018,Spain
Valle Reale(Montepulciano),2020,Italy
Catena (Malbec),2018,Argentina
El Enemigo (Malbec), 2018, Argentina
La Croix Montlabert(Saint Emilion),2016,France
La Fiole (Cotes Du Rhone),2019, France
Santa Margherita(Chianti Classico),2019,Italy
Chateau Pierrail (Bordeaux),2016,France
Allozo(Garnacha),2012,Spain
19 Crimes Banished (Blend),2019, Australia
Honoro Vera (Garnacha),2019, Spain
Piattelli (Malbec+Tannat)2019 Argentina
Prodigo Riserva (Sangiovese),2017,Italy
Silk&Spice(Blend),2019,Portugal
Zuccardi Q(Cabernet Franc),2019,Argentina
Ca’Montebello di Scarani Luigi(Blend),2019,Italy
Ca’Appassimento(Blend),2019,Italy
Domaine d’Espeyran(Blend),2018, France
Cartuxa(Blend),2017,Portugal
Banfi(Chanti Riserva),2018,Italy
La Re Nomee(Blend),2017,France
Barista (Pinotage),2018, South Africa
Vina Alberdi(Tempranillo),2016, Spain
La Fiole , Chauteauneuf -du-Pape,2018,France
Cartuxa Reserva (Blend),2015,Portugal
Brunello Di Montalcino, 2012, Italy
Don Melchor,(Cabernet Sauvignon),2019,Chile
GLS Ballard Lane, 2018, Central Coast
GLS B.R. Cohn,2016, North Coast
GLS Etude,2018,Carneros
GLS Frank Family,2019,Carneros
Ballard Lane, 2018, Central Coast
B.R. Cohn,2016, North Coast
Etude,2018,Carneros
Frank Family,2019,Carneros
Baileyana,2018,Edna Valley
A to Z, 2018, Oregon
La Crema, 2018, Monterey
Juggernaut, 2019, Russian River Valley
Decoy(by Duckhorn),2019, Sonoma
Belle Glos , 2020 ,Russian River Valley
Iris, D block,2017,Oregon
Slander,2020, California
Flowers, 2019, Sonoma Coast
Amici, 2018, Russian River Valley
Panthera,2019, Sonoma Coast
Twomey (by Silver Oak),2019,Russian River Valley
The Prisoner,2019, Sonoma Coast
Emeritus ,2018, Russian River Valley
EnRoute,2019, Russian River Valley
GLS Bread&Butter,2019,Napa Valley
GLS Frank Family,2018,Napa Valley
Bread&Butter,2019,Napa Valley
Frank Family,2018,Napa Valley
Sterling, 2018,California
Alexander Valley, 2018, Alexander Valley
BV, 2017, Napa Valley
Big Dog, 2017, Santa Cruz Mountains
Emmolo,2019,Napa Valley 7
Duckhorn Vineyards, 2019, Napa Valley
Keenan,2016, Napa Valley
Nickel&Nickel(Harris),2016,Napa Valley
Twomey,2014, Napa Valley
GLS Bonanza,2019,California
GLS Daou,2021,Paso Robles
GLS Austin Hope, 2020, Paso Robles
GLS Textbook,2019,Napa Valley 2
GLS Faust, 2019, Napa Valley 30 120
GLS Caymus Vineyard,2020, Napa Valley 40 160
Bonanza,2019,California
Daou,2021,Paso Robles
Austin Hope, 2020, Paso Robles
Textbook,2019,Napa Valley 2
Faust, 2019, Napa Valley 30 120
Caymus Vineyard,2020, Napa Valley 40 160
Bogle,2019, California
The Stag,2018,Paso Robles
Cartas 55, (Sweet Cabernet), 2019, California
Juggernaut,2019,Hillside
Justin, 2019, Paso Robles
Sanctuary,2017,Rutherford
BV, 2017, Napa Valley
Provenace,2017,Napa Valley
Chateau Buena Vista, 2018, Napa Valley
Lion Tamer,2018, Napa Valley
Sinegal,2019, Napa Valley
Stag’s Leap,2018, Napa Valley
Frank Family, 2018, Napa Valley
Heitz Cellar, 2017, Napa Valley
The McNab,2020,Mendocino County
Rombauer ,2018,Napa Valley
Jordan ,2018, Alexander Valley
Bella Union, 2108, Napa Valley
Anakota,2019,Knights Valley
Papilon,2019,Napa Valley
Stag’s Leap “Artemis”, 2018, Napa Valley
The HESS Iron Collar Estate,2019,Napa Valley
Silver Oak, 2017, Alexander Valley
Joseph Phelps,2019,Napa Valley
The HESS Mount Veeder Estate,2019,Napa Valley
Amici, 2019, Napa Valley
Pina, 2013, Youthville
Chimney Rock,2015, Stags Leap District
Dunn Vineyard,2016,Howell Mountain Napa Valley
One Point Five(Shafer),2017, Napa Valley
Silver Oak, 2015, Napa Valley
Rombauer, 2016,(Diamond Selection Napa Valley)
Amici,2014,Napa Valley
Caymus Special Selection,2017,Napa Valley
Staglin(Booth Bella Oaks), 2014,Rutherford
Quintessa, 2017, Napa Valley
Opus One, 2018, Napa Valley
1/2 BTL A to Z(Pinot Noir), 2018, Oregon
1/2 BTL Hess(Allomi),2018,Napa Valley
1/2 BTL Clos Des Menut,(Saint Emilion), 2015,France
1/2 BTL La Crema(Pinot Noir),2018,Sonoma Coast
1/2 BTL Etude (Pinot Noir),2018,Carneros
1/2 BTL Duckhorn(Merlot),2018,Napa Valley
1/2 BTL Duckhorn(Cabernet),2018,Napa Valley
1/2 BTL Prisoner(Red Blend),2019,California
WHITE
GLS Matua ,2022, New Zealand 12 48
GLS Jean-Jacques Sancerre,2021, France 15 60
GLS Rombauer, 2021, Napa Valley 17 68
Matua ,2022, New Zealand 12 48
Jean-Jacques Sancerre,2021, France 15 60
Rombauer, 2021, Napa Valley 17 68
Decoy,2019,Sonoma 60
Peju,2021,North Coast 68
Stag’s Leap Wine Cellar(Aveta),2019,Napa Valley 68
Stag’s Leap,2019, Napa Valley 70
Sancerre, 2019, France 70
Twomey,2018,Sonoma 70
Cakebread Cellar,2019,Napa Valley 75
GLS Santa Margherita,2021,Italy
Santa Margherita,2021,Italy
Centine,2020,Italy
Tangent 2018, Edna Valley
Edna Valley, 2020, California
Tiefenbrunner, 2019, Italy
GLS Bogle,2021, California
GLS Oro Bello Fallen Leaf, 2018, Sonoma Coast
GLS Bodyguard,2020,Paso Robles
GLS Rombauer, 2020, Carneros
Bogle,2021, California
Oro Bello Fallen Leaf, 2018, Sonoma Coast
Bodyguard,2020,Paso Robles
Rombauer, 2020, Carneros
McRostie,(Chardonnay),2019,Sonoma Coast 48
Kendall Jackson, 2020, California 50
La Crema, 2020,Sonoma 60
Stags` Leap, 2019, Napa Valley 76
Roco, 2018, Willamette Valley 76
Frank Family,2019, Carneros 84
Post&Beam, 2020, Napa Valley 110
The Roost,2020,Mndocino Farm 112
Far Niente, 2020, Napa Valley 120
Nickel&Nickel(Truchard),2020,Napa Valley 125
GLS Famille Gueguen(Chablis),2021, France
GLS Conundrum(Blend)2020, California
GLS Casal Garcia(Vinho Verde), 2020,Portugal
GLS Domaine de Montine(Viognier),2020, France
GLS Cavit(Moscato),2020, Italy
GLS Luccio, Blueberry (Moscato), Italy
GLS Luccio,Peach(Moscato),Italy
GLS Eden (Rose), 2021,France
GLS Santa Margherita (Rose),2020,Italy
GLS Etude(Rose),2019, Santa Barbara
GLS A to Z (Riesling), 2021, Oregon
GLS Zocker(Gruner Veltiner), 2019, Edna Valley
Etude Rosé Bottle
1/2 BTL Prisoner(Chardonnay),2019,Carneros
SPARKLING
GLS Luna Nuda (Prosecco), NV, Italy
GLS La Grand Courtage (Brut), NV, France
GLS La Grand Courtage (Brut Rose), NV, France
Chandon(Brut Rose, Brut), NV, California
Mozaik(Prosecco),NV,Italy
Santa Margherita (Brut Rose,Prosecco),NV,Italy
Ca’Del Bosco,NV,Italy
Luc Belaire,NV,France
Alexandrie,NV,North Coast
Veuve Clicquot, NV, France
Dom Perignon, 2010, France
PALMES d’OR, 2008, France
1/2 BTL Bourgeois-Boulonnais,(Brut), NV, France
BARREL BISTRO FLIGHTS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
246 S B St, San Mateo, CA 94401