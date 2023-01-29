Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Barrel Bistro Wine Bar

246 S B St

San Mateo, CA 94401

BRUNCH

Belgian Waffle

$14.00

Banana, Strawberry, Blueberries, Nutella, Whipped Cream

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Hash Brown, poached eggs, spinach, ham, hollandaise

The Barrel Omelet

$15.00

Avocado, Pork Sausage, Red Bell Peppers, Onion, Hash Brown, Fruits

Scrambled Eggs

$15.00

Two Eggs, Bacon, hash brown, Fruits

Rib-Eye Steak and Eggs

$22.00

Two Scrambled Eggs, has brown, fruits

Strawberry Banana Pancakes

$14.00

3 layer pancakes w/ strawberry, banana, whipped cream, syrup

Bottomless Mimosa

$17.00

Bottomless Bellini

$16.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$17.00

Mimosa Flight

$17.00

APPETIZERS (L)

Soup of the Day (L)

$8.00

6 wings with sauce

The Barrel Sampler Plate (for 2 people) (L)

$36.00

Dungeness crab cakes, prosciutto, provolone, calamari, spring roll, bruschetta and mixed olives.

Beef Carpaccio (L)

$16.00

Fried onions, red onions, capers, arugula, parmesan cheese and horse radish creamy sauce

Bruschetta (L)

$10.00

Diced tomato, capers, basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, balsamic reduction and olive oil.

Oven Baked Escargots à la Bourguignonne (L)

$14.00

Served with parsley garlic butter sauce and toasted French baguette

Sauteed Gulf Prawns (L)

$16.00

Lemon juice, cherry tomato, basil, French baguette and white wine

Hummus and Pita

$10.00

Kalamata olive, extra virgin olive oil.

Spanish Octopus (L)

$19.00

Braised octopus served with, cucumber, arugula, cherry tomato and lemon oregano olive oil dressing

Roasted Bone Marrow (L)

$14.00

Spicy Breadcrumbs, garlic basil butter, toasted French baguette.

Mediterranean Olives (L)

$8.00

Garlic, fresh herbs, feta cheese, crostini

Barrel Tacos (L)

$18.00

3 pieces of corn flour tacos served with Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, chopped lettuce and avocado, choice of short rib, filet mignon or salmon

Baked Burrata (L)

$16.00

Oven baked and served with green peas, green onions, toasted French baguette and truffle oil.

Fried Calamari (L)

$15.00

Served with fried green beans, artichokes, pepperoncini.

Fried Chicken Wings (L)

$15.00

Crispy chicken wings, carrots, celery, ranch dressing and buffalo sauce.

Dungeness Crab Cakes (L)

$19.00

Served with mango, pineapple, onions, pepper, cilantro.

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$15.00

Served with ketchup, chipotle aioli

Manila Clams and Mediterranean Mussels (L)

$17.00

Fresh basil, diced tomato, garlic, green onions, marinara sauce and served with toasted French baguette

FLAT BREADS & PIZZA (L)

Filet Mignon Flat Bread (L)

$18.00

Pecorino truffle cheese, arugula, fried onion, ginger soy glazed filet mignon

Smoked Salmon Flat Bread (L)

$17.00

Norwegian salmon, fresh dill crème fraiche, arugula, capers, and lemon olive oil

Organic Free Ranch Chicken Flat Bread (L)

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, roasted bell peppers, red onions, and baby arugula

Prosciutto & Arugula Flat Bread (L)

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, arugula, parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil

Margherita Pizza (L)

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Pizza (L)

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, olives, mushroom and bell peppers

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE (L)

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE 1 (L)

$9.00

served with daily preserves and crackers

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE 3 (L)

$25.00

served with daily preserves and crackers

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE 5 (L)

$36.00

served with daily preserves and crackers

SALADS (L)

The Barrel Salad (L)

$11.00

Seasonal mixed greens, olives cherry tomato, cucumber feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar Salad (L)

$11.00

With petite Romaine hearts, baby kale, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing

Warm Napa Cabbage Salad (L)

$13.00

Tossed with crispy pepper bacon, mushrooms, blue cheese gorgonzola and red wine dressing.

Roasted Beet Salad (L)

$13.00

Pistachio, goat cheese mousse, butter lettuce, tomatoes, roasted beets and raspberry dressing.

Grilled Rib Eye Salad (L)

$24.00

Avocado, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, baby kale, Brussel sprouts, raspberry dressing

PASTA (L)

Four Cheese Gnocchi (L)

$20.00

Served with toasted almonds and cream pecorino gorgonzola sauce.

Tagliatelle with Braised Short Ribs (L)

$26.00

Homemade pasta tossed with short ribs, mixed mushrooms, green peas and feta cheese.

Rigatoni con Pollo (L)

$22.00

Tube pasta tossed with free ranch chicken breast, sun dried tomato, pesto cream sauce and parmesan cheese.

Fusilli Primavera (L)

$21.00

Pasta tossed with mushrooms, zucchini, artichokes, green peas, broccoli, pesto cream sauce and parmesan cheese

Seafood Linguine (L)

$27.00

Pasta tossed with prawns, salmon, clams, mussels, calamari, diced tomato, basil and spicy marinara.

Beef Ravioli (L)

$25.00

Homemade pasta stuffed with beef and tossed with, mushrooms, cherry tomato, green peas and demi glaze sauce.

BURGERS|SANDWICHES (L)

The Barrel Burger (L)

$16.00

Grilled Kobe beef served with pickles, lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our chef’s choice of special sauce

Organic Turkey Burger (L)

$16.00

Fresh ground turkey breast with caramelized onions, mushrooms, jalapeno, lettuce and chipotle aioli.

The Barrel Sliders (L)

The Barrel Sliders (L)

Lamb Burger (L)

$17.00

Organic ground lamb, roasted bell peppers, feta cheese, lettuce and rosemary garlic aioli.

Crab and Salmon Burger (L)

$17.00

Dungeness crab meat with salmon, red onions, tomato arugula, lettuce and chipotle aioli

French Dip Sandwich (L)

$18.00

Roasted prime rib, caramalized onions, pepper jack cheese, horseradish, au jus

Fried Chicken Sandwich (L)

$16.00

Bell Pepper, arugula, provolone aioli

Teriyaki Skirt Steak Sandwich (L)

$17.00

Grilled steak, tomato, lettuce, pepper jack, chipotle aioli

ENTREES (L)

Lobster Risotto (L)

$37.00

Lobster risotto served with skewered salmon, prawns, jumbo scallops with arugula, basil pesto, cherry tomato, yellow corn

Chicken Parmesan (L)

$24.00

Breaded Mary’s ranch chicken breast, served with linguine pasta, provolone cheese, basil, parmesan and marinara

Niman Ranch Beef Short Ribs (L)

$31.00

Braised short ribs served with garlic mashed potato, vegetables, and demi glaze sauce

Grilled Dry Aged Rib Eye (L)

$46.00

16 oz dry aged rib eye served with garlic black truffle French fries

Rack of Lamb (L)

$45.00

Served with mashed potato, roasted cauliflower, arugula, yellow corn and lemon oregano sauce

Meat Sampler Plate (for 2 people) (L)

$79.00

Served with rack of lamb, skirt steak, 12 oz. dry aged rib-eye steak, grilled asparagus, patatas bravas and side of chipotle aioli., demi glaze and lemon oregano sauce.

Atlantic King Salmon (L)

$29.00

Grilled salmon served with red quinoa, sauteed spinach and white wine lemon butter sauce

Traditional Seafood Paella Valencene (L)

$34.00

Arborio rice, English peas, red bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, chicken, sausages, mussels, clams, prawns, calamari, salmon and paprika saffron sauce.

Teriyaki Skirt Steak (L)

$30.00

Grilled and served with mashed potato, seasonal vegetables, teriyaki sauce and fried onion rings

Mushroom Risotto (L)

$23.00

Arborio rice simmered with green peas, mixed mushrooms and light cream.

SIDES (L)

Sauteed Cauliflower (L)

$7.00

Garlic Truffle Fries (L)

$7.00

Creamy Grilled Asparagus. (L)

$7.00

Lemon Creamy Sautéed Spinach (L)

$6.00

The Barrel Mac and Cheese (L)

$8.00

Patatas Bravas with Chipotle Aioli. (L)

$7.00

Garlic Bread (L)

$6.00

Mexican Street Corn (L)

$6.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

APPETIZERS

Soup of the Day

$9.00

6 wings with sauce

The Barrel Sampler Plate (for 2 people)

$38.00

Dungeness crab cakes, prosciutto, provolone, calamari, spring roll, bruschetta and mixed olives.

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Fried onions, red onions, capers, arugula, parmesan cheese and horse radish creamy sauce

Bruschetta

$12.00

Diced tomato, capers, basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, balsamic reduction and olive oil.

Oven Baked Escargots à la Bourguignonne

$15.00

Served with parsley garlic butter sauce and toasted French baguette

Sauteed Gulf Prawns

$18.00

Lemon juice, cherry tomato, basil, French baguette and white wine

Hummus and Pita

$10.00

Kalamata olive, extra virgin olive oil.

Spanish Octopus

$20.00

Braised octopus served with, cucumber, arugula, cherry tomato and lemon oregano olive oil dressing

Roasted Bone Marrow

$15.00

Spicy Breadcrumbs, garlic basil butter, toasted French baguette.

Mediterranean Olives

$9.00

Garlic, fresh herbs, feta cheese, crostini

Barrel Tacos

$20.00

3 pieces of corn flour tacos served with Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, chopped lettuce and avocado, choice of short rib, filet mignon or salmon

Baked Burrata

$18.00

Oven baked and served with green peas, green onions, toasted French baguette and truffle oil.

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Served with fried green beans, artichokes, pepperoncini.

Fried Chicken Wings

$16.00

Crispy chicken wings, carrots, celery, ranch dressing and buffalo sauce.

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$21.00

Served with mango, pineapple, onions, pepper, cilantro.

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$15.00

Served with ketchup, chipotle aioli

Manila Clams and Mediterranean Mussels

$19.00

Fresh basil, diced tomato, garlic, green onions, marinara sauce and served with toasted French baguette

FLAT BREADS & PIZZA

Filet Mignon Flat Bread

$20.00

Pecorino truffle cheese, arugula, fried onion, ginger soy glazed filet mignon

Smoked Salmon Flat Bread

$19.00

Norwegian salmon, fresh dill crème fraiche, arugula, capers, and lemon olive oil

Organic Free Ranch Chicken Flat Bread

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese, roasted bell peppers, red onions, and baby arugula

Prosciutto & Arugula Flat Bread

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese, arugula, parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese, olives, mushroom and bell peppers

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE 1 (L)

$9.00

served with daily preserves and crackers

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE 3 (L)

$25.00

served with daily preserves and crackers

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE 5 (L)

$36.00

served with daily preserves and crackers

SALADS

The Barrel Salad

$12.00

Seasonal mixed greens, olives cherry tomato, cucumber feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

With petite Romaine hearts, baby kale, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing

Warm Napa Cabbage Salad (L)

$13.00

Tossed with crispy pepper bacon, mushrooms, blue cheese gorgonzola and red wine dressing.

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Pistachio, goat cheese mousse, butter lettuce, tomatoes, roasted beets and raspberry dressing.

Grilled Rib Eye Salad

$26.00

Avocado, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, baby kale, Brussel sprouts, raspberry dressing

PASTA

Four Cheese Gnocchi

$22.00

Served with toasted almonds and cream pecorino gorgonzola sauce.

Tagliatelle with Braised Short Ribs

$28.00

Homemade pasta tossed with short ribs, mixed mushrooms, green peas and feta cheese.

Rigatoni con Pollo

$25.00

Tube pasta tossed with free ranch chicken breast, sun dried tomato, pesto cream sauce and parmesan cheese.

Fusilli Primavera

$22.00

Pasta tossed with mushrooms, zucchini, artichokes, green peas, broccoli, pesto cream sauce and parmesan cheese

Seafood Linguine

$30.00

Pasta tossed with prawns, salmon, clams, mussels, calamari, diced tomato, basil and spicy marinara.

Beef Ravioli

$26.00

Homemade pasta stuffed with beef and tossed with, mushrooms, cherry tomato, green peas and demi glaze sauce.

BURGERS|SANDWICHES

The Barrel Burger

$17.00

Grilled Kobe beef served with pickles, lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our chef’s choice of special sauce

Organic Turkey Burger (L)

$16.00

Fresh ground turkey breast with caramelized onions, mushrooms, jalapeno, lettuce and chipotle aioli.

The Barrel Sliders

$18.00

Three grilled Kobe beef sliders served with pickles, chopped lettuce, cheddar cheese and our signature sauce.

Lamb Burger

$18.00

Organic ground lamb, roasted bell peppers, feta cheese, lettuce and rosemary garlic aioli.

Crab and Salmon Burger

$19.00

Dungeness crab meat with salmon, red onions, tomato arugula, lettuce and chipotle aioli

ENTREES

Lobster Risotto

$39.00

Lobster risotto served with skewered salmon, prawns, jumbo scallops with arugula, basil pesto, cherry tomato, yellow corn

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Breaded Mary’s ranch chicken breast, served with linguine pasta, provolone cheese, basil, parmesan and marinara

Niman Ranch Beef Short Ribs

$33.00

Braised short ribs served with garlic mashed potato, vegetables, and demi glaze sauce

Grilled Dry Aged Rib Eye

$47.00

16 oz dry aged rib eye served with garlic black truffle French fries

Rack of Lamb

$47.00

Served with mashed potato, roasted cauliflower, arugula, yellow corn and lemon oregano sauce

Meat Sampler Plate (for 2 people)

$80.00

Served with rack of lamb, skirt steak, 12 oz. dry aged rib-eye steak, grilled asparagus, patatas bravas and side of chipotle aioli., demi glaze and lemon oregano sauce.

Atlantic King Salmon

$31.00

Grilled salmon served with red quinoa, sauteed spinach and white wine lemon butter sauce

Traditional Seafood Paella Valencene

$39.00

Arborio rice, English peas, red bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, chicken, sausages, mussels, clams, prawns, calamari, salmon and paprika saffron sauce.

Teriyaki Skirt Steak

$33.00

Grilled and served with mashed potato, seasonal vegetables, teriyaki sauce and fried onion rings

Mushroom Risotto

$25.00

Arborio rice simmered with green peas, mixed mushrooms and light cream.

SIDES

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Sauteed Cauliflower

$8.00

Creamy Grilled Asparagus.

$8.00

Lemon Creamy Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Mexican Street Corn

$7.00

Patatas Bravas with Chipotle Aioli.

$8.00

Garlic Truffle Fries

$8.00

Regular Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

The Barrel Mac and Cheese

$9.00

DESSERT

New York Cheesecake

$11.00

Raspberry and Chocolate Sauce

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato

Tiramisu

$10.00

Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Sea Salt Gelato

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Fresh Fruits

Spanish Churros

$10.00

Nutella and Caramel Sauce

Mango Panna Cotta

$11.00

Raspberry and fresh fruits

Gelatos and Sorbet

$8.00

Affogato

$12.00

Happy Hour

Bruschetta

$9.00

Diced tomato, capers, basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, balsamic reduction and Olive Oil

Fried Chicken Wings

$12.00

Crispy chicken wings, carrots, celery, ranch dressing and buffalo sauce

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$11.00

Served with ketchup, chipotle aioli

Prosciutto & Arugula Flat Bread

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese, arugula, parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Petite romaine hearts, baby kale, garlic, croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing

Bogle Chard

$9.00

Avelada Vinho Verde

$9.00

Etude Rose

$9.00

Cono Sur

$9.00

Bogle Cabernet

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

American Mule

$12.00

RED

GLS Earthquake, 2019, Lodi

$12.00

GLS Rombauer,2019, California

$18.00

Earthquake, 2019, Lodi

$52.00

Rombauer,2019, California

$72.00

Cline, (Old Vine), 2020, California

$44.00

Beran,2017, Sonoma

$52.00

Seghesio,2019, Sonoma

$56.00

Saldo,2019, California

$64.00

Opolo,2019, Paso Robles

$64.00

Frank family,2018, Napa Valley

$72.00

Klinker Brick Old Ghost,2017, California

$80.00

GLS Pillars of Hercules,2019, Dunnigan Hills

$12.00

GLS Centine (Red Blend),2019, Toscana

$12.00

GLS Caymus, The Walking Fool (Red Blend),2020

$17.00

Pillars of Hercules,2019, Dunnigan Hills

$48.00

Centine (Red Blend),2019, Toscana

$48.00

Caymus, The Walking Fool (Red Blend),2020

$68.00

Drama,2018,Spain

$56.00

Omen Red (Red Blend), 2019, Sierra Foothills

$64.00

BV Tapestry,2016,Napa Valley

$70.00

Edge,2015, Dry Creek Valley

$78.00

The Prisoner, 2018, Napa Valley

$110.00

Eight Years In Desert, 2020, California

$120.00

Justin,2016,(Justification) Paso Robles

$125.00

Stag’s Leap( The Investor), 2018, Napa Valley

$125.00

Justin (Isosceles),2018, Paso Robles

$130.00

The Butler, 2020, Mendocino County

$140.00

GLS Michael David (Petite Syrah), 2019, Napa Valley

$13.00

GLS Dumol (Syrah), 2017, Russian River Valley

$28.00

Michael David (Petite Syrah), 2019, Napa Valley

$52.00

Dumol (Syrah), 2017, Russian River Valley

$112.00

19 Crimes,2020,South Eastern Australia

$36.00

Sobon Estate (Shiraz), 2019, Amador County

$48.00

Maggio (Petite Syrah),2017, California

$50.00

Inkblot(Petite Syrah),2019,Lodi

$60.00

Opolo (Petite Sirah), 2017, Paso Robles

$60.00

Ex Post Facto(Syrah),2019, Santa Barbara

$78.00

Omen“Cote Rotie”(Syrah,Viognier),2019, Sierra Foothills

$105.00

Kay Brother (Shiraz),2017,McLaren Vale, Australia

$190.00

GLS Cono Sur (Pinot Noir), 2020, Chile

$11.00

GLS Carlos Serres (Tempranillo),2018,Spain

$12.00

GLS Valle Reale(Montepulciano),2020,Italy

$12.00

GLS Catena (Malbec),2018,Argentina

$13.00

GLS El Enemigo (Malbec), 2018, Argentina

$17.00

GLS La Croix Montlabert(Saint Emilion),2016,France

$15.00

GLS La Fiole (Cotes Du Rhone),2019, France

$15.00

GLS Santa Margherita(Chianti Classico),2019,Italy

$16.00

GLS Chateau Pierrail (Bordeaux),2016,France

$16.00

Cono Sur (Pinot Noir), 2020, Chile

$44.00

Carlos Serres (Tempranillo),2018,Spain

$48.00

Valle Reale(Montepulciano),2020,Italy

$48.00

Catena (Malbec),2018,Argentina

$52.00

El Enemigo (Malbec), 2018, Argentina

$68.00

La Croix Montlabert(Saint Emilion),2016,France

$60.00

La Fiole (Cotes Du Rhone),2019, France

$60.00

Santa Margherita(Chianti Classico),2019,Italy

$64.00

Chateau Pierrail (Bordeaux),2016,France

$64.00

Allozo(Garnacha),2012,Spain

$36.00

19 Crimes Banished (Blend),2019, Australia

$38.00

Honoro Vera (Garnacha),2019, Spain

$40.00

Piattelli (Malbec+Tannat)2019 Argentina

$44.00

Prodigo Riserva (Sangiovese),2017,Italy

$48.00

Silk&Spice(Blend),2019,Portugal

$50.00

Zuccardi Q(Cabernet Franc),2019,Argentina

$52.00

Ca’Montebello di Scarani Luigi(Blend),2019,Italy

$56.00

Ca’Appassimento(Blend),2019,Italy

$56.00

Domaine d’Espeyran(Blend),2018, France

$60.00

Cartuxa(Blend),2017,Portugal

$64.00

Banfi(Chanti Riserva),2018,Italy

$64.00

La Re Nomee(Blend),2017,France

$64.00

Barista (Pinotage),2018, South Africa

$64.00

Vina Alberdi(Tempranillo),2016, Spain

$70.00

La Fiole , Chauteauneuf -du-Pape,2018,France

$80.00

Cartuxa Reserva (Blend),2015,Portugal

$105.00

Brunello Di Montalcino, 2012, Italy

$150.00

Don Melchor,(Cabernet Sauvignon),2019,Chile

$340.00

GLS Ballard Lane, 2018, Central Coast

$11.00

GLS B.R. Cohn,2016, North Coast

$13.00

GLS Etude,2018,Carneros

$16.00

GLS Frank Family,2019,Carneros

$22.00

Ballard Lane, 2018, Central Coast

$44.00

B.R. Cohn,2016, North Coast

$52.00

Etude,2018,Carneros

$64.00

Frank Family,2019,Carneros

$88.00

Baileyana,2018,Edna Valley

$44.00

A to Z, 2018, Oregon

$56.00

La Crema, 2018, Monterey

$56.00

Juggernaut, 2019, Russian River Valley

$56.00

Decoy(by Duckhorn),2019, Sonoma

$64.00

Belle Glos , 2020 ,Russian River Valley

$90.00

Iris, D block,2017,Oregon

$90.00

Slander,2020, California

$105.00

Flowers, 2019, Sonoma Coast

$110.00

Amici, 2018, Russian River Valley

$120.00

Panthera,2019, Sonoma Coast

$120.00

Twomey (by Silver Oak),2019,Russian River Valley

$140.00

The Prisoner,2019, Sonoma Coast

$140.00

Emeritus ,2018, Russian River Valley

$140.00

EnRoute,2019, Russian River Valley

$140.00

GLS Bread&Butter,2019,Napa Valley

$11.00

GLS Frank Family,2018,Napa Valley

$15.00

Bread&Butter,2019,Napa Valley

$44.00

Frank Family,2018,Napa Valley

$60.00

Sterling, 2018,California

$60.00

Alexander Valley, 2018, Alexander Valley

$60.00

BV, 2017, Napa Valley

$60.00

Big Dog, 2017, Santa Cruz Mountains

$70.00

Emmolo,2019,Napa Valley 7

$70.00

Duckhorn Vineyards, 2019, Napa Valley

$100.00

Keenan,2016, Napa Valley

$120.00

Nickel&Nickel(Harris),2016,Napa Valley

$125.00

Twomey,2014, Napa Valley

$150.00

GLS Bonanza,2019,California

$12.00

GLS Daou,2021,Paso Robles

$14.00

GLS Austin Hope, 2020, Paso Robles

$18.00

GLS Textbook,2019,Napa Valley 2

$23.00

GLS Faust, 2019, Napa Valley 30 120

$30.00

GLS Caymus Vineyard,2020, Napa Valley 40 160

$40.00

Bonanza,2019,California

$48.00

Daou,2021,Paso Robles

$56.00

Austin Hope, 2020, Paso Robles

$72.00

Textbook,2019,Napa Valley 2

$90.00

Faust, 2019, Napa Valley 30 120

$120.00

Caymus Vineyard,2020, Napa Valley 40 160

$160.00

Bogle,2019, California

$40.00

The Stag,2018,Paso Robles

$52.00

Cartas 55, (Sweet Cabernet), 2019, California

$52.00

Juggernaut,2019,Hillside

$56.00

Justin, 2019, Paso Robles

$64.00

Sanctuary,2017,Rutherford

$68.00

BV, 2017, Napa Valley

$68.00

Provenace,2017,Napa Valley

$90.00

Chateau Buena Vista, 2018, Napa Valley

$100.00

Lion Tamer,2018, Napa Valley

$100.00

Sinegal,2019, Napa Valley

$110.00

Stag’s Leap,2018, Napa Valley

$112.00

Frank Family, 2018, Napa Valley

$115.00

Heitz Cellar, 2017, Napa Valley

$125.00

The McNab,2020,Mendocino County

$140.00

Rombauer ,2018,Napa Valley

$140.00

Jordan ,2018, Alexander Valley

$150.00

Bella Union, 2108, Napa Valley

$160.00

Anakota,2019,Knights Valley

$165.00

Papilon,2019,Napa Valley

$180.00

Stag’s Leap “Artemis”, 2018, Napa Valley

$180.00

The HESS Iron Collar Estate,2019,Napa Valley

$180.00

Silver Oak, 2017, Alexander Valley

$180.00

Joseph Phelps,2019,Napa Valley

$200.00

The HESS Mount Veeder Estate,2019,Napa Valley

$210.00

Amici, 2019, Napa Valley

$215.00

Pina, 2013, Youthville

$250.00

Chimney Rock,2015, Stags Leap District

$275.00

Dunn Vineyard,2016,Howell Mountain Napa Valley

$290.00

One Point Five(Shafer),2017, Napa Valley

$300.00

Silver Oak, 2015, Napa Valley

$300.00

Rombauer, 2016,(Diamond Selection Napa Valley)

$300.00

Amici,2014,Napa Valley

$320.00

Caymus Special Selection,2017,Napa Valley

$340.00

Staglin(Booth Bella Oaks), 2014,Rutherford

$400.00

Quintessa, 2017, Napa Valley

$500.00

Opus One, 2018, Napa Valley

$700.00

1/2 BTL A to Z(Pinot Noir), 2018, Oregon

$30.00

1/2 BTL Hess(Allomi),2018,Napa Valley

$36.00

1/2 BTL Clos Des Menut,(Saint Emilion), 2015,France

$36.00

1/2 BTL La Crema(Pinot Noir),2018,Sonoma Coast

$30.00

1/2 BTL Etude (Pinot Noir),2018,Carneros

$35.00

1/2 BTL Duckhorn(Merlot),2018,Napa Valley

$50.00

1/2 BTL Duckhorn(Cabernet),2018,Napa Valley

$50.00

1/2 BTL Prisoner(Red Blend),2019,California

$60.00

WHITE

GLS Matua ,2022, New Zealand 12 48

$12.00

GLS Jean-Jacques Sancerre,2021, France 15 60

$15.00

GLS Rombauer, 2021, Napa Valley 17 68

$17.00

Matua ,2022, New Zealand 12 48

$48.00

Jean-Jacques Sancerre,2021, France 15 60

$60.00

Rombauer, 2021, Napa Valley 17 68

$68.00

Decoy,2019,Sonoma 60

$60.00

Peju,2021,North Coast 68

$68.00

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellar(Aveta),2019,Napa Valley 68

$68.00

Stag’s Leap,2019, Napa Valley 70

$70.00

Sancerre, 2019, France 70

$70.00

Twomey,2018,Sonoma 70

$70.00

Cakebread Cellar,2019,Napa Valley 75

$75.00

GLS Santa Margherita,2021,Italy

$12.00

Santa Margherita,2021,Italy

$48.00

Centine,2020,Italy

$44.00

Tangent 2018, Edna Valley

$44.00

Edna Valley, 2020, California

$44.00

Tiefenbrunner, 2019, Italy

$48.00

GLS Bogle,2021, California

$11.00

GLS Oro Bello Fallen Leaf, 2018, Sonoma Coast

$15.00

GLS Bodyguard,2020,Paso Robles

$17.00

GLS Rombauer, 2020, Carneros

$19.00

Bogle,2021, California

$44.00

Oro Bello Fallen Leaf, 2018, Sonoma Coast

$60.00

Bodyguard,2020,Paso Robles

$68.00

Rombauer, 2020, Carneros

$76.00

McRostie,(Chardonnay),2019,Sonoma Coast 48

$48.00

Kendall Jackson, 2020, California 50

$50.00

La Crema, 2020,Sonoma 60

$60.00

Stags` Leap, 2019, Napa Valley 76

$76.00

Roco, 2018, Willamette Valley 76

$76.00

Frank Family,2019, Carneros 84

$84.00

Post&Beam, 2020, Napa Valley 110

$110.00

The Roost,2020,Mndocino Farm 112

$112.00

Far Niente, 2020, Napa Valley 120

$120.00

Nickel&Nickel(Truchard),2020,Napa Valley 125

$125.00

GLS Famille Gueguen(Chablis),2021, France

$14.00

GLS Conundrum(Blend)2020, California

$13.00

GLS Casal Garcia(Vinho Verde), 2020,Portugal

$12.00

GLS Domaine de Montine(Viognier),2020, France

$13.00

GLS Cavit(Moscato),2020, Italy

$12.00

GLS Luccio, Blueberry (Moscato), Italy

$12.00

GLS Luccio,Peach(Moscato),Italy

$12.00

GLS Eden (Rose), 2021,France

$13.00

GLS Santa Margherita (Rose),2020,Italy

$14.00

GLS Etude(Rose),2019, Santa Barbara

$12.00

GLS A to Z (Riesling), 2021, Oregon

$11.00

GLS Zocker(Gruner Veltiner), 2019, Edna Valley

$11.00

Etude Rosé Bottle

$48.00

1/2 BTL Prisoner(Chardonnay),2019,Carneros

$50.00

ROSÉ

1/2 BTL Miraval(Rose), 2020, France

$30.00

SPARKLING

GLS Luna Nuda (Prosecco), NV, Italy

$12.00

GLS La Grand Courtage (Brut), NV, France

$12.00

GLS La Grand Courtage (Brut Rose), NV, France

$12.00

Chandon(Brut Rose, Brut), NV, California

$44.00

Mozaik(Prosecco),NV,Italy

$44.00

Santa Margherita (Brut Rose,Prosecco),NV,Italy

$50.00

Ca’Del Bosco,NV,Italy

$75.00

Luc Belaire,NV,France

$90.00

Alexandrie,NV,North Coast

$120.00

Veuve Clicquot, NV, France

$125.00

Dom Perignon, 2010, France

$300.00

PALMES d’OR, 2008, France

$350.00

1/2 BTL Bourgeois-Boulonnais,(Brut), NV, France

$40.00

BARREL BISTRO FLIGHTS

Delicious White

$27.00

Luscious Reds

$35.00

Chardonnay Flight

$32.00

Imported Flight

$27.00

Pinot Noir Flight

$30.00

San Mateo Flight

$29.00

The Barrel Flight

$29.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Flight

$42.00

Italian Flight

$30.00

French Flight

$32.00

Bubbly Flight

$32.00

Sweet Flight

$26.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC WINES

GLS Luminara(Chardonnay),2018, Napa Valley

$12.00

GLS Luminara,(Red Blend),2019, Napa Valley

$12.00

Luminara(Chardonnay), 375 ML,2018, Napa Valley

$24.00

Luminara,(Red Blend)375 ML,2019, Napa Valley

$24.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00
