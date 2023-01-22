  • Home
The Basement in Brimfield 3975 Cascades Boulevard

No reviews yet

3975 Cascades Boulevard

Kent, OH 44240

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Salad
4 Sliders
Boom Boom Shrimp (9)

Appetizers

Basket of Chips

$4.99

Basket Of Fried Shrooms

$6.99

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.99

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Basket of Tots

$5.99

Beef Nacho Dip

$8.99

Boom Boom Shrimp (9)

$13.29

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$12.49

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Hot Pants Hummus

$9.99

Loaded Basement Chips

$9.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Loaded Nachos

$12.49

Loaded Tots

$8.49

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.99

Mamas Meatballs

$7.99

Mexican Queso Dip

$5.99

Mini Hahas

$6.99

Nacho & Cheese

$4.99

Potato Skins w/Bacon

$9.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99

Pulled Pork Pig Skins

$11.99

Soft Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$6.99

Tot Fondue

$6.99

Ultimate Sampler

$14.99

Wings/ Shrimp

Wings/Shrimp

Phillys

Chicken Club Ranch Philly

$11.99

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Classic Pompano Philly

$13.99

Gyro Philly

$11.99

Italiano Philly

$11.99

Meatball Philly

$11.99

Pulled Pork Philly

$11.99

Shrimp Philly

$11.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Basement Club Sandwich

$12.99

Big Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Buffalo Pita

$10.99

Gyro

$9.99

Hot Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Italian Sub

$11.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.49

Toasted Cheese

$6.99

Turkey Club Melt

$11.99

Turkey Reuben

$11.49

Ultimate Reuban

$11.99

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Gyro Salad

$11.99

Neptune Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Sides

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Side Basement Chips

$1.99

Side Cole slaw

$2.49

Side French Fries

$1.99

Side Fried Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Fried Pickles

$2.99

Side Loaded Basement Chips

$3.99

Side Loaded Fries

$3.99

Side Mac n Cheese Bites

$3.49

Side Of Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Side Of Garlic Bread

$1.49

Side Of Sauce

$0.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.49

Side Pasta

$2.99

Side Pita Bread

$0.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Steamed Veggies

$2.79

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Side Tater Tots

$2.99

Entrees

Cheesy Chicken & Tot Bake

$10.99

Cheesy Philly & Tot Bake

$10.99

Cheesy Pulled Pork & Tots

$10.99

Chicken Mafia

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Fried Fish Dinner

$10.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Gyro Quesadilla

$10.99

Italian Quesadilla

$10.99

Philly Cheese Quesadilla

$12.49

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.99

Seafood Quesadilla

$10.99

Burnt Cheese Fold-Over

Classic Burnt Cheese

$9.99

Italiano Burnt Cheese

$10.99

Pepperoni Lovers Burnt Cheese

$8.99

Philly Cheese Burnt cheese

$10.99

Pulled Pork Burnt Cheese

$10.99

Burgers/Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Build A Burger

$8.99

Build A Chicken

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

Greek Burger

$11.99

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Kaluger Burger

$11.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Paisano Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Sriracha Burger

$11.99

Flatbread Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Build A Flatbread

$10.99

Kaluger Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Pulled Pork Sriracha Flatbread

$11.99

White Pizza Flatbread

$9.99

Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.99

Basement Philly Pizza

$15.99

Kaluger Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Meat-Itarian Pizza

$14.99

Plain Cheese

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sriracha Pizza

$13.99

Veggie Delight Pizza

$10.99

The Vito Corleone Pizza

$14.99

White Pizza

$10.99

Sliders

2 Sliders

$8.49

4 Sliders

$11.99

6 Sliders

$13.99

Extras

2 Oz Cup Of Nacho Cheese

$0.50

2oz Cup Of White Queso

$1.00

Add 1 Meatball

$1.49

Add Cajun Dry

$0.50

Add Cole Slaw

$0.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Add Shrimp

$3.99

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Carrots

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Cup Of Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Cup of Salsa

$2.00

Cup Of White Queso

$3.99

Double Meat

$3.00

Extra Portion of Chips

$2.00

Hot Pepper Relish

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa Portion

$0.50

Side Of Dressing

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Wing Sauce Portion Cup

$0.50

Load up the Chili

$1.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.89

Ground Beef Tacos

$10.89

Shrimp Tacos

$11.89

Steak Tacos

$11.89

Fish 'N' Chips

$12.79

Grilled Salmon

$16.49

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Kids

Kids Pita Pizza

$4.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs w/ Fries

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger Slider w/fries

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$4.99

Kids Grill Cheese w/ fries

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to the Basement Sports Bar & Grill, where the game is always on, and the kitchen is always open

