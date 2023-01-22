The Basement in Brimfield 3975 Cascades Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to the Basement Sports Bar & Grill, where the game is always on, and the kitchen is always open
Location
3975 Cascades Boulevard, Kent, OH 44240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paisan’s Pizzeria - 18 Tallmadge Circle
No Reviews
18 Tallmadge Circle Tallmadge, OH 44278
View restaurant