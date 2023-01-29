Restaurant header imageView gallery

The B

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

413 South Main St

Lindale, TX 75771

Order Again

Entree

# 1 Quessabirria Tacos

# 1 Quessabirria Tacos

$11.00

4 Beef or Pork Quesabirria Tacos

#2 Bubba Burger

#2 Bubba Burger

$10.00

Build your own Burger with fresh cut fries

#3 Quesadilla Burger

#3 Quesadilla Burger

$11.50

Burger done Quesadilla Style between two crispy flour tortillas wih fresh cut fries

#4 The B

#4 The B

$13.00

Our new Signarure burger topped with Birria style Meat, bacon, cheeses, grilled onions and chipotle

Kids Grilled Cheese with fries

$5.00

for cildren 12 and under ONLY

kids half order tacos

$6.00

Quesabirria Taco

$3.00

Single Taco a La Carte

Side

Fries

$3.00

Drink

20 oz Fountain Drink

$2.50

Glass Bottle soda

$2.50

Agua Fresca

$3.50Out of stock

Can soda

$1.50

Large Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Dessert

Homemade Choco Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Churro Cheesecake Bites

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

I’ve decide to focus on birria style tacos, and my badass burgers. But since there are three places within 500 feet of me that have burgers, and 0 places within 10 miles of my location that serve Birria style menu, I’m going to fill a void that needs to be met in my town. I’m going to rebrand my LLC into a dba called “The B’s”. Signage will maximize the letter B and minimize the others, so that people focus on the letter B. And they’ll ask questions. I’m a 35 out of my 41 year life resident of my hometown and with a downtown central location, I plan to focus on pickup/takeout/delivery orders to minimize customer table time. With 25-30k cars driving by my location every single day, if I can get .5% of that traffic, with 20-30% of that .5% being multiple orders and 10% of that .5% being larger orders, I believe I can at minimum have an average of $30 per ticket to gross a minimum of $4500 daily. Especially with the help of TOASTAPP

Location

413 South Main St, Lindale, TX 75771

Directions

