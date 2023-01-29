Restaurant info

I’ve decide to focus on birria style tacos, and my badass burgers. But since there are three places within 500 feet of me that have burgers, and 0 places within 10 miles of my location that serve Birria style menu, I’m going to fill a void that needs to be met in my town. I’m going to rebrand my LLC into a dba called “The B’s”. Signage will maximize the letter B and minimize the others, so that people focus on the letter B. And they’ll ask questions. I’m a 35 out of my 41 year life resident of my hometown and with a downtown central location, I plan to focus on pickup/takeout/delivery orders to minimize customer table time. With 25-30k cars driving by my location every single day, if I can get .5% of that traffic, with 20-30% of that .5% being multiple orders and 10% of that .5% being larger orders, I believe I can at minimum have an average of $30 per ticket to gross a minimum of $4500 daily. Especially with the help of TOASTAPP