Beach Bite Restaurant and Lounge
176 Oregon Coast Highway
Rockaway Beach, OR 97136
Soup & Salads
Old Country Minestrone Soup
Fresh Italian Herbs and Vegetables combined to create a delight to the soul. Served with Garlic Bread and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Clam Bite Chowder
Our Special Recipe for a North Coast favorite, served with Garlic Bread
Nehalem Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad
Pacific NW Smoked Salmon, tossed with Crisp Romaine Lettuce Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Croutons
Spinach Salad
Fresh Tender Spinach Topped with Crisp Bacon Crumbles, Red Onions, Feta & Bleu Cheeses and our hot Balsamic Olive Oil Vinaigrette
Tsunami Salad
Mixed Greens Tossed with Grilled Chicken breast, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cucumber, Red Onion and Topped with Sautéed Prawns, Boiled Egg & Grape Tomatoes
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Croutons. Add Chicken
Beach Buns
Side Salad
Added Chowder
Fish & Chips
House Specialties
Lasagna Classico
Layers of Pasta, Meat Sauce and Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Parmesan Cheese served with Sautéed Vegetables
Homestyle Meatloaf
Ground Chuck mixed with Onions, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Eggs, Tomato Sauce and Spices. Served with Mixed Vegetables and Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Parmesan Cream Sauce with a hint of Garlic, tossed with Fettuccine. Topped with Parmesan Cheese. Add Bay Shrimp or Chicken for $3.00 more.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Traditional Marinara Sauce over Spaghetti and 3 large Meatballs. Topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Little Bites
Little Bite Burger
1/4 lb Ground Chuck with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions. Served with Homemade Fries.
Kids Corn Dog
Deep fried to a golden brown. Served with Homemade Fries.
1 Piece Fish & Chips
Lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw and Homemade Fries.
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Parmesan Cream Sauce with a hint of Garlic, tossed with Fettuccine. Served with Garlic Bread.
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
Traditional Marinara tossed with Spaghetti and one large meatball. Served with Garlic Bread.
Kids Small Burrito
Pasta filled with Romano, Parmesan and Ricotta Cheese in an Alfredo Cream Sauce.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Our own Macaroni and Cheddar Cheese Sauce served with Garlic Bread
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Finger and Fries
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Kids Gr Beef Quesadilla
Gourmet Pizza
Four Cheese Pizza
Classic Cheese Pizza
Canadian Bacon & Pineapple Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage and Canadian Bacon.
Jalapeno Chicken & Shrimp Pizza
Rosemary Chicken, Garlic Shrimp, Bacon, Black Olives, Fresh Spinach, Capers, Bell Peppers and Sliced Jalapeños.
Smoked Salmon Delight Pizza
Pacific NW Salmon, Mushrooms, Capers and Sun Dried Tomatoes.
Seafood Lovers Pizza
Bay and Tiger Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mushrooms, Capers, Spinach and Artichoke Hearts.
All Veggie Pizza
Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Green and Red Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Onions, Fresh Spinach and Black Olives.
Garlic Chicken Pizza
White Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Bell Pepper.
Rancher Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Sweet Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives
Fresh Gourmet Burgers
Beach Burger
1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions and Guacamole.
Bite Me Burger
1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Piled high with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Mayo. Add cheese - $1.00.
Bleu Bay Cheese Burger
1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Served with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and topped with Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Add Bacon $1.00
Pacific Trail Burger
1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms, a hint of Garlic Butter Sauce, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and topped with Pepper-Jack Cheese.
Tillamook Ranch Burger
1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions and topped with a Fresh Fried Egg.
West Coast Burger
1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Grilled Jalapeño Peppers, Fresh Guacamole, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions and topped with Pepper-Jack Cheese.
Chicken Burger
Sandwiches
Open Face Meatball Sandwich
Topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese, served on Ciabatta Bread.
Turkey and Guacamole Deluxe Sandwich
Served with Pepper-Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Guacamole, Red Onions and Tomatoes, served on Ciabatta Bread.
Traditional Italiano Sandwich
Salami, Ham, and Turkey covered with Melted Cheese, topped with Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes, served on Ciabatta Bread.
Neah Kah Nie BLT Sandwich
Crisp Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes, served on Ciabatta Bread.
Burritos
Tacos
DR Specialties
Pastas
PIZZA
Sides
Beer
Coors Lite
Buoy IPA
Hefeweizen
Pacifico
Cider
Tsunami Stout
Mirror Pond Pale Ale
Rotator
Break side Pilsner
Kiwanda. Cream Ale
Public Coast Hazy
Coors Lite Bott
Michelob Ultra Lite Bott
Bud Lite Bott
Corona Bott
Coors Bott
Heineken Bott
Non Alcohol Bott
Corona Lite Bott
Modelo-Especial Bott
Modelo-Negro Bott
Pacifico Bott
Tecate Bott
Seltzer
Tsunami Stout
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
House Bourbon
Jim Beam
Black Velvet
Bushmills Irish
Jameson
Gentleman Jack
Chivas Regal
Fireball
Macnaughtons
Seagram's 7
Southern Comfort
Yukon Jack
Pendleton Canadian
Wild Turkey
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Liqueurs
Jagermeister
Creme de Cacao
Bailey`s Irish Cream
Grand Marnier
Galliano Liqueur
Rumple Minz
Drambuie
Cointreau
Dekuyper Blue Curacao
Dekuyper Peach Schnapps
Kahlua
Grand Monarch
Midori Melon Liqueur
Frangelico
Monarch Amaretto
Disaronno
Courvoisier
B&B
Mixed Drinks
Margarita
Margarita-Flavored
Margarita-Jalapeno
Margarita-Italian
Margarita-Patron
Margarita-Top Shelf
Margarita-Double well shots
Mojito
Spanish Coffee
Bloody Mary
Moscow Mule
Cosmo
Tequila Sunrise
Makers Old Fashioned
Mai Tai
B52
B F K
Black Russian
Brandy Alexander
Coffee Deluxe
Coffee Nudge
Coronarita
Daquiri
Duck Fart
Hot Toddy-well
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop-Strawberry
Long Island Ice Tea
Manhatten
Pina Colada
Old Fashioned-Well
White Russian
Washington Apple
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
With authentic Mexican food and house-made pizza, pasta, and seafood, plus two full bars, we've truly got something for everyone.
176 Oregon Coast Highway, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136