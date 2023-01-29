Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beach Bite Restaurant and Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

176 Oregon Coast Highway

Rockaway Beach, OR 97136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soup & Salads

Old Country Minestrone Soup

$3.95+

Fresh Italian Herbs and Vegetables combined to create a delight to the soul. Served with Garlic Bread and topped with Parmesan Cheese

Clam Bite Chowder

$5.95+

Our Special Recipe for a North Coast favorite, served with Garlic Bread

Nehalem Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad

$9.75+

Pacific NW Smoked Salmon, tossed with Crisp Romaine Lettuce Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Croutons

Spinach Salad

$8.95+

Fresh Tender Spinach Topped with Crisp Bacon Crumbles, Red Onions, Feta & Bleu Cheeses and our hot Balsamic Olive Oil Vinaigrette

Tsunami Salad

$11.95+

Mixed Greens Tossed with Grilled Chicken breast, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cucumber, Red Onion and Topped with Sautéed Prawns, Boiled Egg & Grape Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$6.95+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Croutons. Add Chicken

Beach Buns

$11.95

Side Salad

$6.25

Added Chowder

$3.50

Fish & Chips

Beer Batter Cod

$14.95+

Halibut Fish & Chips

$19.95+

Delicious Halibut fish, lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw and Homemade Fries.

House Specialties

Lasagna Classico

$15.45

Layers of Pasta, Meat Sauce and Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Parmesan Cheese served with Sautéed Vegetables

Homestyle Meatloaf

$16.95

Ground Chuck mixed with Onions, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Eggs, Tomato Sauce and Spices. Served with Mixed Vegetables and Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Parmesan Cream Sauce with a hint of Garlic, tossed with Fettuccine. Topped with Parmesan Cheese. Add Bay Shrimp or Chicken for $3.00 more.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

Traditional Marinara Sauce over Spaghetti and 3 large Meatballs. Topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Little Bites

Little Bite Burger

$9.75

1/4 lb Ground Chuck with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions. Served with Homemade Fries.

Kids Corn Dog

$5.25

Deep fried to a golden brown. Served with Homemade Fries.

1 Piece Fish & Chips

$8.95+

Lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw and Homemade Fries.

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

Parmesan Cream Sauce with a hint of Garlic, tossed with Fettuccine. Served with Garlic Bread.

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.95

Traditional Marinara tossed with Spaghetti and one large meatball. Served with Garlic Bread.

Kids Small Burrito

$6.95

Pasta filled with Romano, Parmesan and Ricotta Cheese in an Alfredo Cream Sauce.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.25

Our own Macaroni and Cheddar Cheese Sauce served with Garlic Bread

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Chicken Finger and Fries

$8.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Gr Beef Quesadilla

$7.95

Gourmet Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$0.00+

Classic Cheese Pizza

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple Pizza

$0.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$0.00+

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$0.00+

Pepperoni, Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage and Canadian Bacon.

Jalapeno Chicken & Shrimp Pizza

$12.95+

Rosemary Chicken, Garlic Shrimp, Bacon, Black Olives, Fresh Spinach, Capers, Bell Peppers and Sliced Jalapeños.

Smoked Salmon Delight Pizza

$12.95+

Pacific NW Salmon, Mushrooms, Capers and Sun Dried Tomatoes.

Seafood Lovers Pizza

$14.95+

Bay and Tiger Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mushrooms, Capers, Spinach and Artichoke Hearts.

All Veggie Pizza

$0.00+

Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Green and Red Peppers, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Onions, Fresh Spinach and Black Olives.

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$10.95+

White Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Bell Pepper.

Rancher Deluxe Pizza

$0.00+

Pepperoni, Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Sweet Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives

Fresh Gourmet Burgers

Beach Burger

$15.25

1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions and Guacamole.

Bite Me Burger

$12.75

1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Piled high with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Mayo. Add cheese - $1.00.

Bleu Bay Cheese Burger

$11.95

1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Served with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and topped with Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Add Bacon $1.00

Pacific Trail Burger

$11.95

1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms, a hint of Garlic Butter Sauce, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and topped with Pepper-Jack Cheese.

Tillamook Ranch Burger

$13.25

1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions and topped with a Fresh Fried Egg.

West Coast Burger

$14.95

1/3-Pound Ground Chuck Burger – Grilled Jalapeño Peppers, Fresh Guacamole, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sautéed Onions and topped with Pepper-Jack Cheese.

Chicken Burger

$14.95

Sandwiches

Open Face Meatball Sandwich

$11.45

Topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese, served on Ciabatta Bread.

Turkey and Guacamole Deluxe Sandwich

$11.95

Served with Pepper-Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Guacamole, Red Onions and Tomatoes, served on Ciabatta Bread.

Traditional Italiano Sandwich

$11.95

Salami, Ham, and Turkey covered with Melted Cheese, topped with Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes, served on Ciabatta Bread.

Neah Kah Nie BLT Sandwich

$10.25

Crisp Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes, served on Ciabatta Bread.

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$15.95

Ground Beef Burrito

$15.95

Carne Asada Burrito

$16.95

Veggie Burrito

$15.95

Seafood Burrito

$17.95

Tacos

Halibut Fish Tacos

$14.95

Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Ground Beef Tacos

$13.95

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.95

Veggie Tacos

$13.95

DR Specialties

Taco Salad-Ground Beef

$15.95

Taco Salad-Chicken

$15.95

Camarones ala Diabla

$19.95

Enchiladas-Ground Beef

$16.95

Enchiladas-Chicken

$16.95

Tortilla Soup

$9.50

Quesadilla Chicken

$15.50

Quesadilla Ground Beef

$15.50

Quesadilla Veggie

$15.50

Pastas

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Lasagne

$15.95

Seafood Pasta

$27.95

Seafood Manicotti

$25.95

Jalapeno, Chicken and Shrimp

$22.95

PIZZA

Small Four Cheese (Do Not Make)

Small Canadian Bacon and Pineapple (Do Not Make)

Small Pepperoni (Do Not Make)

Small Meat Lovers (Do Not Make)

Small Jalapeño, Chicken and Shrimp (Do Not Make)

Small Smoked Salmon Delight (Do Not Make)

Small Seafood Lovers (Do Not Make)

Small All Veggie (Do Not Make)

Small Garlic Chicken (Do Not Make)

Small Ranchers Deluxe (Do Not Make)

No Sauce

No Mushrooms

No Bell Peppers

No Olives

No Tomatoes

No Artichokes

No Cheese

No Spinach

No Pepperoni

No Italian Sausage

No Can Bacon

No Salami

No Bacon Bits

No Pineapple

No Chicken

No Shrimp

No Jalapeno

No Scallops

No Clams

Add Sauce

Add Mushrooms

Add Bell Peppers

Add Olives

Add Onions

Add Cold Tomato

Add Warm Tomato

Add Artichoke

Add Cheese

Add Spinach

Add Pepperoni

Add Italian Sausage

Add Can Bacon

Add Salami

Add Bacon Bits

Add Pineapple

Med Cheese

$13.95

Med Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

$16.95

Med Pepperoni

$15.95

Med Meat Lovers

$18.95

Med Jalapeño Chicken and Shrimp

$18.95

Med Smoked Salmon Delight

$18.95

Med Seafood Lovers

$21.95

Med Veggie

$18.95

Med Garlic Chicken

$17.95

Med Ranchers Deluxe

$19.95

Med Cheese

$13.95

Med Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

$16.95

Med Pepperoni

$15.95

Med Meatlovers

$18.95

Med Jalapeno Chicken and Shrimp

$19.95

Med Smoked Salmon Did light

$22.95

Med Seafood Lovers

$23.95

Med All Veggie

$18.95

Med Garlic Chicken

$18.95

Med Ranchers Deluxe

$19.95

Large Cheese

$18.95

Large Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

$24.95

Large Pepperoni

$24.95

Large Meat Lovers

$28.95

Large Jalapeño Chicken and Shrimp

$28.95

Large Smoked Salmon Delight

$28.95

Large Seafood Lovers

$28.95

Large Veggie

$28.95

Large Garlic Chicken

$27.95

Large Ranchers Deluxe

$29.95

***Large Cheese LEFT

$18.95

***Large Canadian Bacon and Pineapple LEFT

$24.95

***Large Pepperoni LEFT

$24.95

***Large Meat Lovers LEFT

$28.95

***Large Jalapeño Chicken and Shrimp LEFT

$28.95

***Large Smoked Salmon Delight LEFT

$28.95

***Large Seafood Lovers LEFT

$28.95

***Large Veggie LEFT

$28.95

***Large Garlic Chicken LEFT

$27.95

***Large Ranchers Deluxe LEFT

$29.95

***RIGHT Large Cheese

***RIGHT Large Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

***RIGHT Large Pepperoni

***RIGHT Large Meat Lovers

***RIGHT Large Jalapeño Chicken and Shrimp

***RIGHT Large Smoked Salmon Delight Pizza

***RIGHT Large Seafood Lovers Pizza

***RIGHT Large Veggie

***RIGHT Large Garlic Chicken Pizza

***RIGHT Large Ranchers Deluxe

**Medium Cheese LEFT

$13.95

**Medium Canadian Bacon and Pineapple LEFT

$16.95

**Medium Pepperoni LEFT

$1.95

**Medium Meat Lovers LEFT

$18.95

**Medium Jalapeño Chicken and Shrimp LEFT

$18.95

**Medium Smoked Salmon Delight LEFT

$18.95

**Medium Seafood Lovers LEFT

$21.95

**Medium Veggie LEFT

$18.95

**Medium Garlic Chicken LEFT

$17.95

**Medium Ranchers Deluxe LEFT

$19.95

**RIGHT Medium Cheese

**RIGHT Medium Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

**RIGHT Medium Pepperoni

**RIGHT Medium Meat Lovers

**RIGHT Medium Jalapeño Chicken and Shrimp

**RIGHT Medium Smoked Salmon Delight

**RIGHT Medium Seafood Lovers

**RIGHT Medium Veggie

**RIGHT Medium Garlic Chicken

**RIGHT Medium Ranchers Deluxe

Appetizer

Spicy Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Bean Dip

$11.95

Chicken Nachos

$12.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Cake

$6.95

Misc Dessert

$7.95

Sides

Side. Fries

$4.75

Side Tartar

$1.75

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Bread

$1.50

Sour Cream

$2.25

Fresh Guacamole

$3.95

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Side Halibut Fish Taco

$11.00

Side Rice

$2.75

Side Beans

$2.75

Rice and Beans

$4.95

Side Prawns

$5.75

Fried Jalapeño

$1.75

Tortillas

$2.95

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.75

Italian Sodas

$5.75

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Juices

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.75

Beer

Coors Lite

$4.50

Buoy IPA

$6.75

Hefeweizen

$6.75

Pacifico

$6.75

Cider

$6.75

Tsunami Stout

$6.75

Mirror Pond Pale Ale

$6.75

Rotator

$6.75

Break side Pilsner

$6.75

Kiwanda. Cream Ale

$6.75

Public Coast Hazy

$6.75

Coors Lite Bott

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Lite Bott

$3.50

Bud Lite Bott

$3.50

Corona Bott

$5.50

Coors Bott

$3.50

Heineken Bott

$5.50

Non Alcohol Bott

$4.50

Corona Lite Bott

$5.50

Modelo-Especial Bott

$4.50

Modelo-Negro Bott

$4.50

Pacifico Bott

$4.50

Tecate Bott

$4.50

Seltzer

$5.00

Tsunami Stout

$5.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.50

Absolut

$6.75

Grey Goose

$7.50

Kettle One

$7.50

Stolichnaya

$6.50

Smirnoff

$6.50

Titos/Monopolowa

$6.75

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.50

Cazadores

$8.50

El Jimador

$8.50

Hornitos

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Corralejo

$8.50

Don Julio 1970

$15.00

Scotch

Glenlivet

$8.50

Drambuie

$8.00

J&B

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Red/Black

$7.00

Whiskey

House Bourbon

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Black Velvet

$5.50

Bushmills Irish

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Fireball

$5.50

Macnaughtons

$5.75

Seagram's 7

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Yukon Jack

$5.50

Pendleton Canadian

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$5.75

Makers Mark

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Liqueurs

Jagermeister

$5.50

Creme de Cacao

$4.00

Bailey`s Irish Cream

$5.75

Grand Marnier

$7.25

Galliano Liqueur

$6.25

Rumple Minz

$4.50

Drambuie

$8.25

Cointreau

$7.25

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

$5.75

Dekuyper Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Kahlua

$5.75

Grand Monarch

$4.50

Midori Melon Liqueur

$6.25

Frangelico

$6.25

Monarch Amaretto

$4.50

Disaronno

$6.35

Courvoisier

$8.00

B&B

$8.00

Mixed Drinks

5

Margarita

$11.00

Margarita-Flavored

$11.50

Margarita-Jalapeno

$11.75

Margarita-Italian

$11.75

Margarita-Patron

$17.75

Margarita-Top Shelf

$14.75

Margarita-Double well shots

$14.75

Mojito

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$10.50

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.50

Makers Old Fashioned

$10.25

Mai Tai

$9.75

B52

$8.75

B F K

$9.25

Black Russian

$6.75

Brandy Alexander

$7.25

Coffee Deluxe

$9.25

Coffee Nudge

$9.25

Coronarita

$12.50

Daquiri

$11.00

Duck Fart

$8.75

Hot Toddy-well

$6.25

Irish Coffee

$9.25

Lemon Drop

$9.75

Lemon Drop-Strawberry

$10.25

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.25

Manhatten

$8.00

Pina Colada

$9.25

Old Fashioned-Well

$6.75

White Russian

$6.25

Washington Apple

$8.25

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

Seagram's Gin

$6.75

Tangueray/Bombay

$6.75

Aviation

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.25

Malibu

$5.50

Capt. Morgan's

$5.75

Myers Dark

$6.25

Rum 151 proof

$6.75

Brandy

Christian Brothers

$5.25

Blackberry Brandy

$5.25

Wine

Cab Sauv Columbia Crest

$8.50

Merlot Columbia Crest

$8.50

Pinot Noir

$8.50

Pinot Grigio

$6.75

Chardonnay

$6.75

Riesling Chateau Ste Michelle

$6.75

White Zin

$6.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With authentic Mexican food and house-made pizza, pasta, and seafood, plus two full bars, we've truly got something for everyone.

Website

Location

176 Oregon Coast Highway, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Garibaldi Portside Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
307 Mooring Basin Dr Garibaldi, OR 97118
View restaurantnext
Alice's Country House - 17345 wilson river hwy.
orange starNo Reviews
17345 wilson river hwy. Tillamook, OR 97141
View restaurantnext
Mo's Seafood & Chowder -
orange starNo Reviews
195 Warren Way Tolovana Park, OR 97145
View restaurantnext
Cannon Beach Bakery
orange star4.5 • 299
240 N Hemlock Cannon Beach, OR 97110
View restaurantnext
Driftwood Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
179 N Hemlock Cannon Beach, OR 97110
View restaurantnext
Angelina's Pizzeria and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1815 S. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, OR 97138
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rockaway Beach
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
No reviews yet
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston