The Beacon at the Hampton Inn Frederick

42 Reviews

$$

5311 Buckeystown Pike

Frederick, MD 21704

Order Again

Alcoholic

ID Required

Angry Orchard
$7.00

$7.00

ID Required

Blue Moon

$7.00

ID Required

Bud Light

$6.00

ID Required

Budweiser

$6.00

ID Required

Coors Light

$6.00

ID Required

Corona

$7.00

ID Required

Fat Tire Ale
$7.00

$7.00

ID Required

Flying Dog, Bloodline Orange Ale
$7.00

$7.00

ID Required

Flying Dog, Raging Bitch IPA
$7.00

$7.00

ID Required

Flying Dog, The Truth IPA
$7.00

$7.00

ID Required

Guinness

$7.00

ID Required

Heineken

$7.00

ID Required

Mich Ultra

$6.00

ID Required

Miller Lite

$6.00

ID Required

Modelo Esp

$7.00

ID Required

Yuengling

$6.00

ID Required

NA Beverages

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy classic American fare with a twist! Now offering take out and hotel delivery. Please enter your room number with your order for room delivery. If your order includes alcohol, please have your ID ready to show.

Website

Location

5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick, MD 21704

Directions

