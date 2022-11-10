Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Bean Coffee & Cafe

444 Reviews

$$

112 S Main St

Spring Hill, KS 66083

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Burrito
Biscuit Sandwich

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Drip coffee is our standard brewed coffee. Any choice below is what we currently have in house.

Latte

Latte

$3.95+

A latte is where flavor begins to come in with espresso. If you are looking to add syrups, sauces and creative flavors to your espresso drink, this is what you are looking for at The Bean.

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

An Americano is a shot of espresso poured over hot water. This can also come in an iced version by clicking ICED.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.55+

Our iced coffee is cold brew, brewed for 16 hours and we create a concentrate. We then cut the concentrate with water and ice to serve to you. You can add a cold foam or cream. Some even like adding a variety of flavors to their cold brew. For our Buckin' Bronco and others visit our 'Specialty Drink' section.

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.75

Out espresso shot is a double shot. If served 'for here' you will receive it with a complimentary 2oz of sparking water to cleanse your palette.

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$3.05

This is a 3oz drink with a double shot of Espresso and a small mark of steamed milk served in an espresso glass. Just like the espresso shot, 'for here' orders will be served with 2oz of sparking water.

Traditional Cortado

Traditional Cortado

$3.35

A Cortado, also known as a gibraltar (the glass it is served in), is a 4oz espresso drink with equal parts steamed milk. If you order this 'to go' it will be served in a 6oz cup and not be full to the top as it is a 4oz drink.

Traditional Cappuccino

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.75

A cappuccino at The Bean is a 6oz specialty drink. If you are looking to add flavors and do a larger size drink you will want to order a latte.

Cafe au Lait

$3.25+

Half drip coffee and half steamed milk. Different from a latte, which is with a shot of espresso this is to enjoy if you would like a lot of milk with some coffee. It is refreshing and enjoyable.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.60+

Decadent dark chocolate mixed with whole milk (or your choice of skim or an alternative). We steam the dark chocolate and milk together for a creamy, chocolatey drink for all to enjoy. This is not your powder chocolate milk recipe - not a coffee lover but want a good drink with your friends?! This is your go to!

Specialty Drinks

Buckin' Bronco Cold Brew

$5.50+
Caramel Cloud Cold Brew

Caramel Cloud Cold Brew

$4.80+

Frappe

You are going to love our Ice Cream based Frappes. A Frappe is a blended coffee drink with our cold brew, flavors and all are served with whip cream.

Frappe

$4.95+

You are going to love our Ice Cream based Frappes. A Frappe is a blended coffee drink with our cold brew, flavors and all are served with whip cream.

Oreo Frappe

$5.20+

Thin Mint Frappe

$5.20+Out of stock

Matcha Latte Frappe

$5.25+

Milkshake

Funfetti Milkshake

$4.95+

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.20+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
London Fog

London Fog

$4.25+

Smoothie / Refresher

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$4.60+
Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$4.60+

Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$4.60+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.60+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.60+

Tropical Crush Smoothie

$4.60+

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$3.75+

Wildberry Hibiscus Refresher

$3.75+

Watermelon Mojito Refresher

$3.75+
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.50+

This is OUR take on the Starbucks Pink Drink. We use strawberry acai refresher based and combine it with coconut milk, shaken to perfection. It is then topped and stirred in with freeze dried strawberries.

Classic Lemonade

$3.75+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Pastry Types

Muffin

Muffin

$3.25
Scone

Scone

$3.25
Poptart

Poptart

$4.00
Danish

Danish

$3.25
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75
Protein Ball

Protein Ball

$1.75+
Cookie

Cookie

$2.25
Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$3.49+
Brownie

Brownie

$2.75

Breakfast

Burrito

Burrito

$6.49+

Scrambled farm egg, roasted potato, cheddar cheese, a hint of pico in a 12" flour tortilla. It comes with a side of salsa and you can add sour cream if you'd like.

Quiche

Quiche

$5.49

The Bean's quiche is made direct from our partners at Scratch Bakery.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.49

TWO Scratch Bakery buttermilk biscuits with a delicious homemade sausage gravy.

Bagel

Bagel

$2.95+

Choice of Plain or Everything bagel. Toasted. Comes with a whipped cream cheese.

Biscuit Sandwich

Biscuit Sandwich

$5.49+

Our Breakfast sandwich starts with Scratch Bakery's buttermilk biscuit. Your choice of sausage or bacon. Comes with a scrambled egg patty and cheddar cheese. The sausage sandwich comes with chipotle aioli and the bacon sandwich comes with a bacon aioli.

Grab & Go

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.49
Chips

Chips

$1.49

Coke (can)

$1.49

Diet Coke (can)

$1.49

Sprite (can)

$1.49
Dr Pepper (can)

Dr Pepper (can)

$1.49

Mountain Dew (can)

$1.49
Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.79
Capri Sun

Capri Sun

$1.29
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.69
Honest Juice Box

Honest Juice Box

$1.49
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.69

Welch's Juice

$1.69

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

White Milk

$1.99
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.75
Pressed Juice

Pressed Juice

$5.99
Pressed Shots

Pressed Shots

$3.99
Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk

$2.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.39

Yogurt Parfait

$4.49

Banana Chia Parfait

$3.75

Fall Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.90+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$5.25+

Blackberry "Frankenstein" Matcha

$5.20+

Retail

Everyman Medium Roast Blend 12oz Retail Bag

Everyman Medium Roast Blend 12oz Retail Bag

$13.00
Espresso 12oz Retail Bag

Espresso 12oz Retail Bag

$15.00

Our Espresso is a blend of coffees we use for espresso and Cold Brew in our cafe. This blend is an updated flavor profile of a classic american espresso. You can expect smooth chocolaty flavors blended with subtle brightness. This coffee will be balanced and sweet.

DECAF Single Origin 12oz Retail Bag

DECAF Single Origin 12oz Retail Bag

$13.00
Camp Mug - Spring Hill 15oz

Camp Mug - Spring Hill 15oz

$24.99

Thermos Mug - 20oz

$24.99
Ceramic Mug - Logo 10oz

Ceramic Mug - Logo 10oz

$12.00
Hat - Logo Angel (Pink)

Hat - Logo Angel (Pink)

$19.95
Hat - Logo The Bean (Charcoal)

Hat - Logo The Bean (Charcoal)

$19.95

Hat - KC Smile

$18.00

Pink House Mexican Chile Syrup

$18.00
Novelty Cards

Novelty Cards

$5.00

Can Glass 16oz

$12.00

The Wanderer DARK Blend - 12oz Retail Bag

$14.00

Kossa Geshe Ethopian - 12oz Retail Bag

$16.00

Los Pirineos El Salvador - 8oz Retail Bag

$18.00

T-Shirts

Christmas Ornament - Bean Mug

$9.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

#thebeankc

Website

Location

112 S Main St, Spring Hill, KS 66083

Directions

