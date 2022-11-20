Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bellows

803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD #107

San Marcos, CA 92078

Order Again

Popular Items

Curry Noodles w/Chicken & Shrimp
Pommes Souffles
Rib Eye Steak Frites

Appetizers/Salads

Aged Cheese Platter

$16.00

Fiscalini Cheddar, Mimolette, mango chutney, onion rolls

Caramelized Onion Rolls

$6.00

served with butter

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Iceberg, radicchio, salame, provolone, peperoncini, red onion, grape tomatoes, oregano vinaigrette

Frites d' Animeaux

$13.00

wedge-cut fries, white cheddar, caramelized onions, ‘Club Sauce’ (familiar but different…)

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Roasted carrots, herbed cucumber-yogurt sauce, za‘atar spice blend, toasted pita bread

Mayor Bread

$12.00

Roman-style pizza crust, EVO, Parmesan, garlic, oregano (a local favorite)

Pommes Souffles

$8.00

w/ Sriracha Aïoli

Roasted Carrots & Arugula Salad

$14.00

Wood oven roasted carrots with an herb vinaigrette, goat cheese (vegetarian)

Salami Board

$12.00

Italian Salami Toscano served with Cerignola Olives

The Bellows Wedge

$16.00

Grape tomato, red onion, bacon, blue cheese.

Wood-Fired Meatballs

$14.00

A Bellows Classic! Dry Aged Beef, Sonoma Lamb, Niman Ranch pork, pomodoro, Parmesan, herbs

Mains

Short Rib Pot Roast

$32.00

Wood oven-roasted carrots, creamy horseradish

Rib Eye Steak Frites

$36.00

Pan seared 10oz rib eye, caramelized onion butter, pommes souffles

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Marinated Petaluma chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Fried marinated Petaluma chicken breast, wild arugula, lemon-caper gremolata, shaved pecorino cheese

Pan Fried Noodles w/Roasted Pork

$20.00

Slow roasted pork, ginger-scallion sauce

Curry Noodles w/Chicken & Shrimp

$22.00

House made roasted curry paste, crispy noodle garnish, cilantro, scallion, lime

Pastrami Drunken Noodles

$23.00

Wide rice noodles, roasted peppers, Thai basil, fried eggModerately spicy

The Bellows Burger

$20.00

Our original craveable burger. Cooked medium rare-medium. White Cheddar, Frisee, sweet/hot pepper relish and served with pommes souffles.

Meatless Burger

$19.00

Beyond Meat Burger patty, Chao slices, swee-hot chili relish, frisee, pommes souffles (vegan)

Falafel

$17.00

Tabbouleh, hummus, herbed cucumber-yogurt sauce, toasted pita bread

Faroe Islands Salmon

$30.00

Coconut curry sauce, roasted bell peppers, roasted carrots, cilantro

Barbeque Prawns

$26.00

Wild-caught white prawns, house BBQ sauce, oven-roasted vegetables, smokey tomato sauce

Spice-Roasted Chicken

$22.00

Bone-in chicken breast, tabbouleh, greek yogurt sauce

General Ivan's Chicken

$22.00

Pizzas

Margherita

$18.00

mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni

$20.00

mozzarella, pepperoni, cherry peppers

Funghi

$19.00

mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onion, Parmesan

Pineapple

$19.00

mozzarella, smoked prosciutto, pickled pineapple, jalapenosThis is spicy! The pineapples are spicy as well.

Chicken & Artichoke Hearts

$21.00

artichoke pesto, goat cheese, red onion, Parmesan

Bacon

$20.00

crema, red onion, Parmesan

Arugula

$19.00

mozzarella, smoked prosciutto, wild arugula, Parmesan

Meatball

$23.00

mozzarella, red onion, scallion, fennel pollen, crema

Sausage and Ricotta

$22.00

Bellwether Farms ricotta, Italian sausage, mozzarella, sweet peppers

Desserts

Banana Bread Beignets w/ Bourbon Caramel Sauce

$10.00

Creme Brulee w/ Seasonal Fruit

$10.00

NY Style Cheesecake w/ Cherry Compote

$12.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheescake

$12.00

Kids Food

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Burger

$16.00

Spaghetti

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Local gem with meticulously sourced ingredients and an eclectic menu. One of the best cocktail/whiskey bars in North County.

The Bellows image
The Bellows image
The Bellows image

