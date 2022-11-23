Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Asian Fusion

The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave NORTHEAST LOCATION

1,191 Reviews

$$

8601 Frankford ave

Philadelphia, PA 19136

Order Again

COMBOS

NEW! INTRODUCING COMBOS THE BEST WAY TO EXPERIENCE TO OUR GOURMET EGGROLLS
#1 COMBO PHILLY TWIST

$12.00Out of stock

TWO PHILLY TWIST ROLLS CUT IN HALF AND FRIES.

#2 COMBO TWISTED CHICK

$12.00Out of stock

TWO TWISTED CHIC ROLLS AND FRIES

#3 COMBO ANGRY CHICK

$12.00Out of stock

TWO ANGRY CHICK ROLLS AND FRIES

#4 COMBO FIRECRACKER SALMON

$14.00Out of stock

TWO FIRECRACKER SALMON ROLLS AND FRIES

#5 COMBO CAJUN JAWN "NEW SHAPE"

$18.00Out of stock

Combo Includes Two Cajun Jawn Rolls Cut Into Four Halves With an Option Of French Fries Or Cheese Fries. *drink not included

#6 COMBO ANY TWO ROLLS

$13.50Out of stock

Special Includes Two Eggrolls Cut Into Four Halves, One Side Dish, Can soda, water

#7 COMBO SAMPLER PACK

$14.00Out of stock

Sampler Includes Our Four Most Popular EggRolls Cut Into Halves Served In One Box. **Includes one blue cheese cup & one firecracker sauce cup

SANDWICHES

Hand Crafted Unique Sandwiches!

GENERAL TSO FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00Out of stock

General Tso Chicken sandwich, comes with pickles, special sauce , crispy fried onions, scallions.

GENERAL TSO FRIED CHICK SAND WITH MAC & CHEESE

$13.00Out of stock

General Tso Chicken sandwich, comes with pickles, special sauce , crispy fried onions, scallions and 5 cheese Mac & cheese

General Tso Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.75Out of stock

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast,with sauteed onions & broccoli. General Tso Sauce, Melted american cheese, Finished with our house made Sriracha Aioli and a sesame seed garnish.

General Tso Salmon Cheesesteak

$15.75Out of stock

Marinated Grilled Salmon, Sauteed Onions and Broccoli. Glazed in General Tso Sauce, Melted American Cheese, Finished With Our House made Sriracha Aioli and sesame seed garnish,

Sweet Cajun Salmon Cheesesteak

$15.75Out of stock

Marinated Grilled Salmon, Sauteed Onions and Red Peppers. Glazed in Sweet Garlic Chili Sauce, Melted American Cheese, Finished With Our House made "Drip Sauce"

EGGROLLS

HAND CRAFTED GOURMET EGGROLLS SOLD AS SINGLES CUT IN HALF.
Philly Twist

$4.60Out of stock

Shaved Beef Steak, fried onions, four cheese blend, hand crafted gourmet egg roll. **One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Dipping Sauce Not included.

Twisted Chick

$4.60Out of stock

marinated grilled chicken breast, fried onions, four cheese blend, hand crafted gourmet egg roll. **One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Dipping Sauce Not included.

Angry Chick

$4.60Out of stock

marinated grilled chicken breast, fried onions, four cheese blend, buffalo sauce, hand crafted gourmet egg roll. **One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce included.

Firecracker Salmon

$5.50Out of stock

marinated grilled Salmon, fried onions, spinach/rice blend, hand crafted gourmet egg roll. **One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Firecracker Dipping Sauce Included.

Cajun Jawn

$9.00Out of stock

marinated Cajun grilled shrimp, real crab meat, sauteed mixed pepper, hand crafted gourmet egg roll. **One large wonton Cut In Half. "Drip Sauce" cup included. *contains dairy

SIDES

Curly Crab Fries

$20.00+Out of stock

curly fries are unavailable at the moment crab fries will be served on reg fries.

cajun salmon cheese fries

$12.65Out of stock

French Fries Topped With Cheese Sauce, Cajun Grilled Salmon, Fried onions, Sauteed Peppers, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Finished With Our House Made "Drip" Sauce.

general tso cheese fries

$12.50Out of stock

French Fries, Topped with cheese sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast with General Tso Sauce, Fried Onions, Broccoli, sesame seed garnish.

french fries

$4.75Out of stock
cheese fries

$6.00Out of stock

twisted fries

$7.00Out of stock
Sweet Chili Shrimp Fries

$15.00Out of stock

6-8 P/C SHRIMP SWEET CHILI SAUCE, DRIP SAUCE ON FRENCH FRIES NO CHEESE.

Mac N Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

sweet potato cheesecake slice

$6.00Out of stock

A Family Recipe, Our Sweet Potato Cheesecake is Scratch made in house. *one slice of cheesecake finished with our caramel cookie crunch topping and signature butter cookie.

sweet potato cheesecake dip

$4.00Out of stock

A Family Recipe, Our sweet potato Cheesecake Dip Is our version of traditional dessert pudding. Light and creamy topped with a cinnamon sprinkle served with 3 butter cookies to "dip"

chocolate explosion cookies 2p/c

$2.50Out of stock

Scratch Made Chocolate Explosion Cookies host Over 4 Different Chocolates to start and a ton of oreos. 2p/c

better butter cookies 2p/c

$2.50Out of stock

Our Scratch Made Butter Cookies, Inspired from a traditional butter cookie our version brings together the sweet and soft textures enjoyed in most sugar cookies. 2p/c

Unicorn Cookies 2pc

$3.00Out of stock

blue butter cookies baked with funfetti and unicorn white chocolate chips.

DRINKS

Can Coke

$1.00Out of stock

12oz can

Can Sprite

$1.00Out of stock
bottled water

$1.00Out of stock
KIWI Watermelon Lemonade

$3.25Out of stock
twisted tea Strawberry Haze

$3.25

House Made Flavored Half Tea Half Lemonade Drinks 12oz

Strawberry Mango Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry White Peach Twisted Tea

$3.00Out of stock

** NEW ** Our beloved half tea half lemonade. Strawberry and white peach flavors.

White peach mango lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Watermelon peachy

$2.00Out of stock

DIPPING SAUCES

Firecracker sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Our Famous Scratch Made Firecracker Dipping Sauce And Glaze. Deliciously Sweet & Spicy Sauce Pairs Well With All Of Our Rolls.

Drip sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Our Famous Scratch Made "Drip" Dipping Sauce Was Named By Our Amazing Customers . Dripping With Flavor This Sweet & Tangy Sauce Pairs Well With Seafood and Chicken. *contains eggs

Firecracker sauce bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Our Famous Scratch Made Firecracker Dipping Sauce And Glaze. Deliciously Sweet & Spicy Sauce Pairs Well With All Of Our Rolls. **8oz bottle

Drip sauce bottle

$8.00Out of stock

Our Famous Scratch Made "Drip" Dipping Sauce Was Named By Our Amazing Customers . Dripping With Flavor This Sweet & Tangy Sauce Pairs Well With Seafood and Chicken. 12oz Bottle

CANDY

NOW N LATER

$0.50Out of stock

PEANUT CHEW

$0.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Classic Chinese Takeout With a Philly Twist, Asian Fusion On another Level! Handmade Gourmet Eggrolls and more!

8601 Frankford ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136

Directions

